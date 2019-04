Suckler cows sell to £2,500 at Omagh Mart

More cattle on offer this week with grazing sorts in good demand.

Bullocks

William O’Neill, Donemana 540k, £1,155; 590k, £1,220; 480k, £1,065, J B Barrett, Tattysallagh 550k, £1,180; 605k, £1,250; 570k, £1,150, F Ferris, Leglands 540k, £1,150; 565k, £1,200, M McCullagh, Carrickmore 530k, £1,120, K Mills, Dromore 520k, £1,095; 590k, £1,225; 555k, £1,140, J McLaughlin, Omagh 595k, £1,245; 700k, £1,410, M Rodgers, Donemana 555k, £1,160; 540k, £1,125; 600k, £1,240; 490k, £1,050, A McFarland, Beragh 660k, £1,320, J Alexander, Drumquin 410k, £965; 415k, £955; 340k, £800, S McNulty, Strabane 420k, £970; 480k, £1,055; 395k,£830. Ivan Fraser, Omagh 465k, £1,065; 415k, £920; 480k, £1,015, M Slane, Greencastle 490k, £1,080, A Donnelly, Dromore 450k, £945, M McKinley, Omagh 450k, £915; 485k, £980 and J P Monaghan, Ederney 500k, £1,000; 425k, £865.

Heifers

William O’Neill, Donemana 505k, £1,100 and £1,050; 560k, £1,160; 445k, £990, Dreenan Estates, Beragh 525k, £1,095; 480k, £1,040, M McDermott, Dunmoyle 530k, £1,100, K Mills, Dromore 530k, £1,085, M McCullagh, Carrickmore 565k, £1,150, D McFarland, Beragh 575k, £1,170; 600k, £1,220, M Slane, Greencastle 510k, £1,030, Patrick McNabb, Dromore 530k, £1,070, D Wilson, Beragh 500k, £1,090, Jas Donnelly, Beragh 475k, £980, P Connolly, Clogher 500k, £1,030, I Fraser, Omagh 405k, £830, L Alexander, Corlea 410k, £840; 360k, £810; 400k, £850, Thomas Teague, Trillick 435k, £885; 410k, £830; 415k, £840; 385k, £800, Robin Giles, Beragh 495k, £1,000; 520k, £1,020, K Doherty, Strabane 385k, £875. H Elliot, Irvinestown 355k, £785; 380k, £810 and £780, D Robinson, Donemana 350k, £770, G N Armstrong, Lack 350k, £770; 295k, £665 and J Corrigan, Fintona 365k, £785; 370k, £785.

Fat cows

J Sloan, Irvinestown 780k, £168, Jas McLaughlin, Omagh 620k, £160, M McElhinney, Park 700k, £158, Ed O’Hagan, Drumlea 580k, £157, J B Barrett, Tattysallagh 630k, £154, S McSorley, Beragh 500k, £152; 410k, £150, A Brown, Urney 710k, £149, G Wilson, Carrickmore 520k, £143 and Jas McCrossan, Leglands 710k, £143.

Friesian cows

G N Armstrong, Lack 520k, £131, G Lyons, Beragh 600k, £118, J Beattie, Newtownstewart 760k, £115; 710k, £105, T Hall, Donemana 590k, £113 and D Adams, Strabane 640k, £108.

Dropped calves

J Maguire, Trillick £390 Limousin bull, N Irwin, Enniskillen £380 Limousin bull; £270 Limousin heifer, B McBride, Trillick £355 and £350 Belgian Blue bulls, D McConnell, Knockmoyle £345 Belgian Blue bull, A Vance, Trillick £345 Belgian Blue bull; £300 Belgian Blue heifer, J Elliot, Castlederg £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, D McNamee, Newtownstewart £335 Limousin bull, G O’Kane, Omagh £350 Charolais Heifer, D Adams, Strabane £330 Belgian Blue bull, F Hamilton, Douglas Bridge £325 Aberdeen Angus bull and S Marshall, Ardstraw received £370; £365; £340 and £330 for a bath of Friesian heifer calves.

Weanlings

C Monteith, Seskinore £765 and £750 Charolais heifers, G McGrade, Trillick £725; £695 and £680 Aberdeen Angus bulls, John Reid, Newtownstewart £705 and £685 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer, M Johnston, Lack £700 Limousin bull, Jas Moore, Fintona £640 and £600 Charolais heifers, G Snow, Kesh £620 Shorthorn heifer and G Monaghan, Trillick £590 Hereford bull.

Sale of wintered suckled calves

395 calves presented, meeting keen demand, especially in the 300-400kg bracket.

Bull/bullock Calves

M Mullan, Mullaslin 345k, £960; 350k, £940, B McGinn, Trillick 305k, £825, J J Muldoon, Cookstown 345k, £920; 320k, £800; 355k, £850, J Woods, Beragh 325k, £865; 380k, £900; 340k, £790, A Gallaher, Killeter 305k, £800, B McMenamin, Castlederg 330k, £860; 240k, £645, A McMullan, Castlederg 350k, £910; 300k, £810, Robin Giles, Beragh 370k, £945; 300k, £760; 415k, £970; 435k, £990, M McMenamin, Drumquin 355k, £890, M Hackett, Augher 410k, £985; 420k, £990, S Mellon, Fintona 455k, £1,070, G McDonagh, Ederney 440k, £1,020; 370k, £905, C Campbell, Clanabogan 400k, £930; 440k, £950, D Hume, Strabane 420k, £975; 430k, £980 and £965; 455k, £980, K McFadden, Killyclogher 250k, £740; 235k, £690, M McGoldrick, Ederney 250k, £710; 200k, £600; 230k, £640, P McCroy, Crannagh 280k, £750, C Maguire, Trillick 370k, £915, J Donnelly, Drumquin 325k, £805; 320k, £790, William Evans, Lack 350k, £860, C T McNabb, Drumquin 320k, £780; 330k, £800, P Horisk, Errigal 375k, £890, E Boyd, Drumquin 345k, £810 and A Cassidy, Ederney 380k, £895

Heifer calves

P Horisk, Errigal 320k, £840; 300k, £705, E McAroe, Drumquin 405k, £890; 480k, £975, C Maguire, Trillick 310k, £770, D McAleer, Cloghfin 335k, £825; 395k, £910, F McAleer, Creggan 315k, £775; 285k, £760; 275k, £690, C T McNabb, Drumquin 305k, £745; 335k, £760; 290k, £740, A Mitchell, Drumquin 350k, £830, D Hume, Strabane 340k, £805; 435k, £880; 460k, £905, E McGirr, Ballygawley 335k, £780; 360k, £830, C McGoldrick, Castelderg 340k, £790, Ross Hemphill, Drumquin 350k, £810; 325k, £755; 450k, £895, A Mitchell, Drumquin 350k, £830 and £810; 385k, £835, P Keenan, Formil 370k, £845, V Laughlin, Gortin 320k, £725, K Maguire, Drumquin 310k, £735; 330k, £740; 290k, £625, G Skelton, Drumquin 360k, £800, R Taylor, Ballinamallard 390k, £835, P Morris, Creggan 300k, £270k, £775, J P Logue, Castelderg 300k, £760, M McMenamin, Drumquin 235k, £575; 270k, £605. C Doyle, Fintona 415k, £845 and M McGoldrick, Ederney 200k, £565.

Suckler cows

E McCann, Fintona £2,500; £2,250 and £2,100 first calvers and Limousin calves, E Donnelly, Dromore £1,680 fifth calvers with twin calves, M Cassidy, Drumquin £1,200 in-calf Charolais heifer and J Lowry, Burndennett £1,200 in-calf third calver.