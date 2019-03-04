Suckler outfits sell to £2,400 at Clogher Mart

Another good entry of 1,107 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, March 2 producing a strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,410.40 for a 860kg Charolais at £164 per 100kg and selling to a top of £180 per 100kg for a 720kg Belgian Blue to total £1,296.

Cow heifers sold to £1,153.20 for a 620kg Charolais at £186 per 100kg.

Friesian cows sold to £110 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,380.60 for a 1,180kg Aberdeen Angus at £117 reaching a top of £122 per 100kg for a 1,050kg Aberdeen Angus totalling £1281.

Fat steers overage sold to £187 for a 770kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage sold to £170 for a 690kg Belgian Blue.

Fat heifers underage sold to £196 for a 610kg Aberdeen Angus.

In the store rings strong store bullocks sold to £1,320 for a 700kg Limousin (£188) and £1280 for a 640kg Charolais (£200) with lighter ones selling to £219 per 100kg for a 530kg Limousin to £1,160

Medium weights sold to £1,110 for a 500kg Charolais (£222) and £1,000 for a 430kg Limousin (£232).

Strong store heifers sold to £1,330 for a 680kg Limousin (£195) and £1,180 for a 560kg Belgian Blue (£211).

Medium weights sold to £1,070 for a 490kg Belgian Blue and £1,000 for a 430kg Limousin (£232).

Weanling males sold to £1,070 for a 480kg Aberdeen Angus (£223) and £990 for a 320kg Charolais (£309).

Weanling heifers sold to £1,000 for a 420kg Charolais (£238) and 790 for a 290kg Charolais (£272).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1,850 and £1,800.

Suckler outfits sold to £2,400 and £2,065.

Reared bulls sold to £780 for a Limousin.

Reared heifers sold to £805 for a Charolais.

Young bull calves sold to £340 for a Belgian Blue.

Young heifer calves sold to £400 for a Charolais.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Clogher producer 620kg Charolais to £186 (£1,153.20) and 630kg Hereford to £178. Fermanagh producer 560kg Charolais to £185 (£1,036) and 720kg Belgian Blue to £180 (£1,296), Armagh producer 490kg Charolais to £180. Derrylin producer 690kg Limousin to £176 (£1,214.40), Lisbellaw producer 510kg Limousin to £175. Belleeks producer 610kg Limousin to £174. Fermanagh producer 620kg Limousin to £172. Greencastle producer 610kg Belgian Blue to £170. Dungannon producer 680kg Charolais to £167 and 560kg Limousin to £163. Fermanagh producer 590kg Charolais to £167. Fivemiletown producer 720kg Limousin to £166. Lisbellaw producer 860kg Charolais to £164 (£1,410.40), Dungannon producer 500kg Limousin to £163. Fermanagh producer 680kg Limousin to £162 and 750kg Limousin to £161, Cookstown producer 640kg Limousin to £162. Armagh producer 450kg Limousin to £161.

Other quality lots sold from £130 to £157 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £128 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £104 to £110 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £101 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £57 to £80 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

1,050kg Aberdeen Angus to £122 (£1,281), 1,180kg Aberdeen Angus to £117 (£1,380.60), 990kg Charolais to £115. 960kg Aberdeen Angus to £111. 1,150kg.

FAT STEER OVERAGE

770kg Limousin to £187. 710kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £187. 740kg Simmental to £173. 820kg Limousin to £168. 670kg Saler to £166. 810kg Belgian Blue to £164. 730kg Belgian Blue to £161. 860kg Belgian Blue to £156. 850kg Belgian Blue to £153. 710kg Shorthorn to £138.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

690kg Belgian Blue to £170. 470kg Limousin to £170. 640kg Charolais to £169. 710kg Limousin to £169. 960kg Limousin to £169. 600kg Limousin to £168. 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £168. 640kg Limousin to £168. 620kg Charolais to £167. 830kg Hereford to £161. Friesian Steers to £123 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

610kg Aberdeen Angus to £196. 720kg Charolais to £181. 650kg Belgian Blue to £177. 430kg Limousin to £177. 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £165. 640kg Friesian to £164. 670kg Limousin to £164. 680kg Limousin to £160. 470kg Hereford to £146. 590kg Holstein to £146. 620kg Shorthorn beef to £144. 600kg Montbeliarde to £144.

STORE BULLOCKS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,320 for a 700kg Limousin (£188), 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,305 (£189), 640kg Charolais to £1,280 (£200), 630kg Charolais to £1,235 and 600kg Charolais to £1,225 (£204) for B McNamee, Eskra. R Cuthbertson, Fivemiletown 670kg Limousin to £1,305 (£189) and 600kg Charolais to £1,215 (£202), M A Jack, Fivemiletown 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,250 (£195), P Macari Armagh 670kg Shorthorn beef to £1,240. B Daly, Armagh 620kg Charolais to £1,240 and 550kg Charolais to £1,140 (£207), H A McCance, 590kg Limousin to £1,180 (£200), J Waterson, Derrylin 600kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,165, 620kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,160 and 550kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,140 (£207), B Doran, Dungannon 530kg Limousin to £1,160 (£219) and 520kg Limousin to £1,140 (£219).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 350KG TO 500KG

D Allen, Ballygawley 500kg Charolais to £1,110 (£222), W J Adams, Aughnacloy 480kg Limousin to £1,050 (£218), 480kg Limousin to £1,025, 430kg Limousin to £1,000 (£232), 430kg Limousin to £950, 430kg Limousin to £940 and 430kg Limousin to £915. S D Wilson, Clogher 490kg Limousin to £1,000. A M Irvine, Fivemiletown 450kg Limousin to £985, 480kg Limousin to £960 and 480kg Limousin to £900. P Sommerville, Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £985 and 490kg Charolais to £930. S Mulligan, Brookeborough 490kg Charolais to £970. E Coote, Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £965. B Quinn, Dungannon 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 and 500kg Speckle Park to £940.

SMALLER SORTS UNDER 350KG

P P Mohan, Newtownbutler 340kg Charolais to £725. A Alexander, Augher 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £665 and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £570. J R Verner, Caledon 320kg Charolais to £580. W R Greer, Aghalee 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £500.

STORE HEIFERS

A very brisk demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,330 for a 680kg Limousin (£195) and 650kg Limousin to £1,300 (£200) for W J McCaffery, Ballygawley, P J McCarney, Fintona 750kg Charolais to £1,300 (£173), P Macari, Armagh 630kg Simmental to £1,220 (£193) and 550kg Simmental to £1,055. S Crawford, Maguiresbridge 610kg Charolais to £1,200 (£193), H Mullholland, Glenavy 560kg Belgian Blue to £1,180 (£211) and 600kg Limousin to £1,165. S McAloon, Rosslea 610kg Charolais to £1,130, 590kg Simmental to £1,030 and 520kg Charolais to £1,020. C McCaughey, Newtownbutler 570kg Charolais to £1,125 (£201) and 530kg Charolais to £1,065 (£201), M A Flynn, Rosslea 530kg Charolais to £1,105 (£208) and 510kg Charolais to £1,070 (£210), C McVitty, Newtownbutler 510kg Charolais to £1,080 (£211), 540kg Charolais to £1,080 (£200) and 550kg Charolais to £1,070 (£194), G and E Murphy, Tempo 520kg Charolais to £1,080 (£207) and F G Keenan, Lisbellaw 520kg Limousin to £1,040 (£200).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

J Mulholland, Glenavy 490kg Belgian Blue to £1,070 (£218), J Redmond, Loughgall 500kg Limousin to £1,060 (£212), J Lee, Derrylin 490kg Charolais to £1,060 (£216), J R Shaw, Maguiresbridge 490kg Belgian Blue to £1,040 (£212), C McVitty, Newtownbutler 490kg Limousin to £1,020. Fivemiletown producer 440kg Limousin to £1,010 (£229) and 430kg Limousin to £915. M/S H F and V Murray, Moneymore 430kg Limousin to £1,000 (£232) and 470kg Limousin to £915. B McSorley, Coa 470kg Charolais to £990 (£210), S Crawford, Maguiresbridge 450kg Simmental to £985 (£209), M A Flynn, Rosslea 480kg Charolais to £985 and 440kg Charolais to £985 (£224), D Armstrong, Dromore 470kg Charolais to £965 and 460kg Charolais to £950. D McManus, Roscor 420kg Charolais to £920 (£219), P Maguire, Derrylin 400kg Charolais to £910 (£227), S McAloon, Rosslea 490kg Canadian Black to £900. J Redmond, Loughgall 440kg Limousin to £900.

SMALLER SORTS UNDER 400KG

S Maguire, Maguiresbridge 390kg Limousin to £880 (£225), 390kg Limousin to £860 (£220), 390kg Charolais to £855, 390kg Charolais to £850, 400kg Charolais to £845, 380kg Limousin to £805, 390kg Limousin to £800, 380kg Limousin to £770, 360kg Charolais to £755, 320kg Limousin to £720 and 330kg Limousin to £700. B McSorley, Coa 350kg Charolais to £840 (£240), 330kg Limousin to £745 and 320kg Charolais to £720. J R Shaw, Maguiresbridge 390kg Limousin to £785. D Lester, Armagh 310kg Limousin to £755 (£243).

WEANLINGS

A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,070 for a 480kg Aberdeen Angus (£223) for S Crawford, Maguiresbridge. M Lennon, Augher 540kg Charolais to £1,040. S Owens, Kinawley 520kg Limousin to Primrose Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1,010 (£219) and 470kg Limousin to £970. G J McKenna, Clogher 400kg Charolais to £1,000 x 2 (£250), 320kg Charolais to £990 (£309), 380kg Charolais to £970 (£255) and 360kg Charolais to £965 (£265), I Maguire, Kinawley, J McDonnell, Cooneen 430kg Charolais to £960. Kesh producer 410kg Charolais to £960 (£234) and 390kg Charolais to £955 (£245), F Donnelly, Fermanagh 400kg Charolais to £940 (£235) and 380kg Charolais to £940 (£247), H Mulholland, Glenavy 390kg Charolais to £940 (£241) and P McConnell, Clogher 370kg Charolais to £940 (£254).

WEANLING HEIFERS

J I Johnston, Rosslea 420kg Charolais to £1,000 (£238), D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 380kg Charolais to £980 (£258) and 430kg Charolais to £905 (£210), D J Doherty, Currin 400kg Charolais to £900 (£225), 410kg Charolais to £890, 370kg Charolais to £880 (£238), 360kg Charolais to £810 (£225) and 290kg Charolais to £790 (£272), C Fee, Tempo 450kg Charolais to £875 and 400kg Charolais to £835. S Owens, Kinawley 420kg Charolais to £865, E Coote, Ballygawley 490kg Charolais to £860. C D S Johnston, Newtownbutler 340kg Limousin to £855 (£251), E Nugent, Keady 330kg Charolais to £855 (£259), Kesh producer 300kg Charolais to £805 (£268), 310kg Limousin to £805 (£259) and 340kg Charolais to £795 (£234) and E Armstrong, Lisbellaw 340kg Limousin to £780 (£229).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A large entry sold to an easier demand with a Benburb producer selling a calved heifer to £1,850. Ballygawley producer £1,775 for calved heifer. Fermanagh producer £1,770, £1,700 and £1,600 for calved heifers. Fermanagh producer £1,690 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1,510 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1,350 for calved cow. Several others sold from £945 to £1,200.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A large entry this week sold readily with a lot of quality stock on offer this week R Jones, Ratona sold a heifer with heifer calf to make £2,400 also second calvers with heifer calves at foot to make £2,065 and £2,050 and a fourth calver with heifer calf to make £2,000. J Foster, Derrylin £1,800 for second calver with heifer calf. D Kerrigan, Irvinestown £1,490 and £1,350 for cows and calves at foot. A Collen, Tandragee £1,355 for incalf cow. J Curran, Dromore £1,325, £1,130, £1,110 twice and £1,000 for incalf heifers. Representatives of the late P Hughes, Dungannon £1,270, £1,225, and £1,100 for incalf cows. A Kerr, Fivemiletown £1,255 for 2008 cow with bull calf. M/S M and H Williamson, Dungannon £1,200 for incalf heifer. Clogher producer £1,140, £1,130 and £1,100 for incalf heifers. T G McCarroll, Eskra £1,100 for incalf heifer. Several other s sold from £820 to £1,075. Special entry for Saturday, March 9 2 x incalf Shorthorh heifers and 2 x Simmental heifers incalf to pedigree Limousin bull.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £340 for a Belgian Blue £340 for Aberdeen Angus for A C Lunny, Aghalane. W T Watson £300 and £280 for Aberdeen Angus. J G Hunter, Trillick £300 for Fleckvieh, S Gormley, Augher £285 for Hereford, J Courtney, Maguiresbridge £275 for Belgian Blue, B Warnock, Tempo £270 for Limousin Lisbellaw £265 for Belgian Blue and £255 for Limousin.

HEIFER CALVES

D McCullagh, Greencastle £400 for Charolais. A C Lunny, Aghalane £310 for Hereford, J G Hunter, Trillick £290 for Belgian Blue, Mountain View Farm Ltd, Augher £270 for Belgian Blue, R Ryan, Lisnaskea £260 for Saler and W Downey, Magheraveely £260 for Belgian Blue.

REARED BULLS

C Connelly, Rosslea £780 for Limousin, C Cooke, Eglinton £730 for Belgian Blue £630 and £600 for Charolais. A McGovern, Newtownbutler £705 and £670 for Charolais. S McKeown, Sixmilecross £700 and £670 for Charolais and £580 for Parthenais. Lisbellaw producer £695 for Simmental, E Smyth, Keady £635 and £630 for Limousins. A Kerr, Fivemiletown £630 for Aberdeen Angus, A Farrell, Fivemiletown £630 for Limousin C Elkin, Omagh £600 three times for Belgian Blues. W R U Greer, Aghalee £585 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and £530 for Hereford.

REARED HEIFERS

Lisbellaw producer £805 and £710 for Charolais. C Connelly, Rosslea £755 for Limousin, S McKeown, Sixmilecross £700, £660 and £600 for Charolais. W R Adams, Fivemiletown £670 for Limousin, M Keown, Dromore £630 and £565 for Limousins. J Foster, Derrylin £6005 for Shorthorn beef £590 and £545 for Limousin. A Kerr, Fivemiletown £570 for Aberdeen Angus and £535 for Hereford, E Smyth, Keady £565 for Limousin, R Milligan, Ederney £550 for Charolais and £550 for Limousin, A McGovern, Newtownbutler £550 for Charolais, M McKenna, Augher £540 for Limousin and C Elkin, Omagh £530 for Belgian Blue.