Suckler outfits sell to a top price of £1,650 at Markethill Mart

A large entry of 750 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, April 6 continued to sell in a very strong demand in all rings.

Buyers and sellers from throughout Northern Ireland together with exporters were in attendance.

HEIFERS

The 300 store heifers continued to sell in a very firm demand with good quality heavy heifers selling steadily from £195 to £226 per 100 kilos paid for a 574k Charolais at £1,295 from a Keady farmer followed by £220 per 100 kilos for 506k Blonde d’Aquitaine at £1,115 from a Dromara producer.

Top price heifer from £1,295 for 612k Limousin £212 from an Armagh producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £227 per 100 kilos for 490k Charolais at £1115 from a Keady farmer followed by £226 per 100 kilos for 410k Belgian Blue from a Whitecross farmer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £175 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Tassagh farmer 574k, £1,295, £226.00; Dromara farmer 506k, £1,115, £220.00; Enniskillen farmer 584k, £1,285, £220.00; Enniskillen farmer 548k, £1,205, £220.00; Markethill farmer 536k, £1,175, £219.00; Belleek farmer 528k, £1,155, £219.00; Loughgilly farmer 586k, £1,275, £218.00; Banbridge farmer 546k, £1,175, £215.00; Loughgilly farmer 552k, £1,175, £213.00; Newry farmer 506k, £1,075, £213.00 and Armagh farmer 612k, £1,295 £212.00.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 492k, £1,115, £227.00; Whitecross farmer 410k, £925, £226.00; Keady farmr 486k, £1,095, £225.00; Belleeks farmer 456k, £1,025, £225.00; Dromara farmer 488k, £1,095, £224.00; Derrylinn farmer 402k, £895, £223.00; Cullyhanna farmer farmer 400k, £895, £223.00; Keady farmer 390k, £855, £219.00 and Dromara farmer 478k, £1,045, £219.00.

BULLOCKS

The 200 bullocks continued to sell in a very strong trade.

Good quality heavy bullocks from £190 to £234 for a 502k Limousin at £1,175 from a Co Tyrone farmer followed by £226 per 100 kilos for a 550k Limousin at £1,245 from a Cappagh farmer.

Top price of £1,385 was paid for a 636k Charolais £218 from a Cappagh farmer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £190 to £244 for 428k Limousin at £1,045 from an Aghagallon farmer followed by £225 per 100 kilos 446k Simmental at £1,005 from a Keady producer.

Heavy bullocks

Moy farmer 502k, £1,175, £234.00; Cappagh farmer 552k, £1,245, £226.00; Armagh farmer 596k, £1,325, £222.00; Benburb farmer 504k, £1,115, £221.00; Dungannon farmer 610k, £1,335, £219.00; Lisburn farmer 592k, £1,295, £219.00; Cappagh farmer 636k, £1,385, £218.00; Dungannon farmer 590k, £1,275, £216.00; Cappagh farmer 604k, £1,295, £214.00 and Dungannon farmer 564k, £1,185, £210.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Aghagallon farmer 428k, £1,045, £244.00; Keady farmer 446k, £1,005, £225.00; Newry farmer 402k, £905, £225.00; Warrenpoint farmer 384k, £855, £222.00; Warrenpoint farmer 394k, £875, £222.00; Benburb farmer 494k, £1,075, £218.00; Benburb farmer 484k, £1,015 £209.00; Keady farmer 444k, £915, £206.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 422k, £865, £205.00.

WEANLINGS

The 230 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Light males sold up to £281 per 100 kilos for a 288k Charolais at £810 from a Keady farmer.

All good quality light males from £220 to £277 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold from £200 to £284 per 100 kilos for 402k Limousin at £1,140 from a Portadown farmer followed by £261 per 100 kilos for 426k Limousin at £1,110 from a Portadown producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £247 per 100 kilos for 344k Blonde d’Aquitaine at £825 from a Crumlin farmer followed by £241 per 100 kilos for 262k Charolais at £630 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 402k, £1,140, £284.00; Portadown farmer 426k, £1,110, £261.00; Portadown farmer 432k, £1,070, £248.00; Portadown farmer 460k, £1,120, £243.00; Portadown farmer 436k, £1,040, £239.00; Armagh farmer 414k, £970, £234.00; Portadown farmer 444k, £1,040, £234.00 and Armagh farmer 418k, £960, £230.00.

Light male weanlings

Keady farmer 288k, £810, £281.00; Loughgilly farmer 276k, £765, £277.00; Portadown farmer 392k, £1,070, £273.00; Portadown farmer 378k, £1,015, £269.00; Keady farmer 288k, £780, £271.00; Ballinderry farmer 282k, £740, £262.00; Keady farmer 300k, £780, £260.00 and Portadown farmer 328k, £830, £253.00.

Heifer weanlings

Crumlin farmer 334k, £825, £247.00; Cullyhanna farmer 262k, £630, £241.00; Leitrim farmer 230k, £540, £235.00; Glenanne farmer 310k, £700, £226.00; Lurgan farmer 314k, £705, £225.00; Loughgilly farmer 324k, £725, £224.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 368k, £820, £223.00 and Portadown farmer 326k, £720, £221.00.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1,650, £1,450 and £1,350 with others from at £1,000 to £1,260 each.

In calf cows sold to £1,520 with others from £970 to £1,100 each.