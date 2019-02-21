Suckler stock to £1,260 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Another good entry on Friday with a special entry of springing suckler cows and heifers selling to £1,260 with all good stock from £1,000 up.

A good entry of store heifers sold to £1,140 and to 212p/k for a 418k Limousin at £885 from South Armagh.

Better quality bullocks this week sold to 218p/k for 404k Limousin at £880 from Sheepbridge. A top of £1155 was paid for a 614k Limousin from Dromara.

An Aberdeen Angus from Kilkeel weighing 590k sold at £1,145.

Weanling calves sold to £1,140 for a 432k lot from Mayobridge.

A top pence per kilo of 258p was paid for 147k Belgian Blue from Dromore.

A 210k Aberdeen Angus sold at £515 or 245p/k.

Fat cows sold to £920 for 780k Limousin from Rathfriland.

Dropped calves sold to £400 for a one month old Charolais heifer calf from Ballyroney.

A Katesbridge farmer sold a pen of Belgium Blues at £370.

DROPPED CALVES

Ballyroney farmer: Charolais heifer £400. Katesbridge farmer: Pen of Belgian Blue £370, £330, £330, £320, £250. Clough farmer: Hereford bull £330. Brague farmer: 2 Blue bulls £300 each. Banbridge farmer: £280. Dromara farmer: £265. Ballyroney farmer: £255. Annalong farmer: £235. Dromore farmer: £245. Kilkeel farmer: £225. Newry farmer: Pen of Aberdeen Aberdeen Angus, £260, £250 etc. Donaghcloney farmer: £220 and Dunturk farmer: £220.

WEANLINGS

Mayobridge farmer: 432k at £840, 334k at £780, 350k at £665. Dromore farmer: 220k at £525, 210k at £515, 178k at £460, 236k at £475, 182k at £400, 162k at £345. Ednego farmer: 346k at £740, 344k at £710, 372k at £785, 400k at £740. Ballymartin farmer: 270k at £560, 302k at £560. Dunturk farmer: 288k at £550.

HEIFERS

Backaderry farmer: 650k at £1,140, 572k at £1,015, 516k at £910. Kinallen farmer: 504k at £985, 530k at £985, 446k at £820, 422k at £790. South Armagh farmer: 418k at £885. Glenloughin farmer: 518k at £950, 480k at £825, 420k at £738. Sheepbridge farmer: 472k at £955, 404k at £880, 462k at £670, 530k at £965, 510k at £930.

SUCKLER COWS

A special entry of 43 suckler cows and heifers sold at £1,260, £1,240, £1,220, £1,220, £1,200, £1,200, £1,180 etc.

FAT COWS

Rathfriland farmer: 784k at £920, 664k at £770, 590k at £590, 560k at £525.

BULLOCKS

Begney farmer: 614k at £1,155, 610k at £1,095, 468k at £800. Glenloughlin farmer: 592k at £1145, 560k at £1,055, 552k at £1050, 516k at £1,020, 560k at £1,055. Sheepbridge farmer: 530k at £965, 472k at £955, 510k at £930, 404k at £880, 462k at £870. Ballyward farmer: 596k at £1070, 556k at £1,065, 538k at £1,060, 552k at £1,040, 540k at £1,030, 526k at £1,005, 584k at £1,000.

At Tuesday evening’s sheep sale, the hogget section contained more heavy lots.

These sold to £95 on three occasions.

All heavy hoggets sold from £93 to £95.

Over 200 fat ewes sold in a better trade to £102 for fats and £121 for a ewe with milk.

HOGGETS

Dromara farmer: 3 lots ie, 28.7k, 29.8k and £30k all sold at £95 per head. Hilltown farmer: 26k at £94. Warrenpoint farmer: 25.4k at £93. Dromara farmer: 25k at £93. Clare farmer: 23.4k at £93. Dromore farmer: 25k at £93. Rathfriland farmer: 24k at £91.50. Ballinran farmer: 24k at £92. Cascum farmer: 22k at £84.50. Leitrim farmer: 20.4k at £82.50.

FAT EWES

Banbridge farmer: £121. Warrenpoint farmer: £102. Corbally farmer: £98. Ballinafoy farmer: £97. Tandragee farmer: £96. Kilkeel farmer: £96 and £94. Aughnaskeagh farmer: £89. Leitrim farmer: £87.