Suckler stock top at £1,880 at Armoy Mart

Just under 300 head of cattle were on offer last Monday night.

Trade was very sharp, steers sold to £1,355, heifers sold to £1,230, suckler stock topped at £1,880, fat cows and bulls sold to £1,145.

STEERS

Colin Christie, Ballymoney, Charolais, 700kgs, £1,355, 550kgs, £1,060, 580kgs, £1,125, 560kgs, £1,100. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Limousin, 530kgs, £1,110, 450kgs, £900. John Wilson, Armoy, Charolais, 350kgs, £770, 390kgs, £920, 450kgs, £930, 390kgs, £945. Jas McMullan, Rathlin, Limousin, 380kgs, £765, 380kgs, £765, 270kgs, £765, 230kgs, £700. John Drummond, Bangor, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £830, 400kgs, £870, 405kgs, £830, 460kgs, £900. Mark Rea, Ballymoney, Limousin, 340kgs, £715, 400kgs, £835, 520kgs, £1,025. Colin Cochrane, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs, £1,015. W and T Munnis, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs, £890, 440kgs, £890, 500kgs, £940, 540kgs, £1,070. Archie Graham, Bushmills, Fleckvieh, 580kgs, £1,130. S Hill, Ballycastle, Limousin, 450kgs, £910. Alan Smyth, Bushmills, Simmental, 650kgs, £1,200, 620kgs, £1,100, 570kgs, £1,130. Geo McAuley, Armoy, Limousin, 400kgs, £800, 400kgs, £810. William Smyth, Moyarget, Friesian, 590kgs, £1,025, 540kgs, £950. Ken Montgomery, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs, £945, 540kgs, £1,010. P and J Hunter, Ballymoney, Limousin, 520kgs, £970, 530kgs, £1,030, 570kgs, £1,055.

HEIFERS

John Thompson, Bushmills, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,050, 460kgs, £1,035, 480kgs, £1,055, 490kgs £1,055, 470kgs, £1,060, 460kgs, £940. David Morrison, Armoy, Belgian Blue, 550kgs, £1,075, 540kgs, £1,010, 550kgs, £1,075, 540kgs, £1,025. Sean McGill, Ballycastle, Charolais, 430kgs, £890. Chas McAllister, Cushendall, 3, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs, £920. Charles McCormick, Armoy, Limousin, 450kgs, £1,020, 470kgs, £950, 460kgs, £1,000, 450kgs, £885, 440kgs, £880. Jas McMullan, Rathlin, Limousin, 270kgs, £575, 260kgs, £575, 280kgs, £685. John Wilson, Armoy, Charolais, 440kgs, £890. William Smyth, Moyarget, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs, £1,025. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, Limousin, 460kgs, £865, 690kgs, £1,230.

SUCKLERS

A special entry of WOI springers from Trevor Butler sold as follows: £1,880, £1,825, £1,780, £1,800, £1,700, £1,700, £1,700, £1,680, £1,689 and £1,700.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm sharp.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.