Sucklers sell to £1,280 at Lisnaskea Mart

Another good entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Sales sold to a very firm demand for all sorts and many more required to supply a growing demand from buyers province wide.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

SUCKLER OUTFITS: Kinawley producer received £1,280, £1,250 and £1,230 for heifers with bull calves at foot.

STORE BULLOCKS: Lisnaskea producer 510kg Charolais to £1,085. Kesh producer 520kg Charolais to £1,055 and 440kg Limousin to £900.

STORE HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,065, 530kg Limousin to £995, 490kg Limousin to £925, 450kg Charolais to £900, 500kg Simmental to £865, 450kg Limousin to £860, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 380kg Charolais to £775, 380kg Simmental to £765, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £750 and 440kg Shorthorn to £730. Kesh producer 450kg Limousin to £875. Newtownbutler producer 420kg Charolais to £875, 320kg Charolais to £845 and 340kg Charolais to £815.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £935. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £915, 340kg Limousin to £810, 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £805, 320kg Charolais to £805 and 300kg Charolais to £805. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Charolais to £900 and 320kg Charolais to £770. Fivemiletown producer 400kg Simmental to £885. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Charolais to £860, 280kg Charolais to £770, 290kg Charolais to £700, 270kg Limousin to £685, 230kg Charolais to £635, 260kg Charolais to £600 and 230kg Limousin to £545. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Limousin to £850, 340kg Limousin to £810, 340kg Limousin to £800, and 340kg Limousin to £780. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Limousin to £835 and 410kg Simmental to £820. Belcoo producer 300kg Limousin to £800 and 290kg Charolais to £765. Tempo producer 360kg Charolais to £815, 340kg Charolais to £795 and 370kg Charolais to £750. Kesh producer 280kg Charolais to £790, 350kg Limousin to £770, 310kg Limousin to £675 and 260kg Charolais to £540. Derrylin producer 370kg Charolais to £755. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £745, 330kg Charolais to £715 and 300kg Charolais to £700. Enniskillen producer 360kg Simmental to £715 and 250kg Limousin to £700. Letterbreen producer 400kg Shorthorn to £720. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £700. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Charolais to £695. Aghalane producer 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £650. Rosslea producer 230kg Limousin to £645. Letterbreen producer 220kg Limousin to £500. Newtownbutler producer 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £460 and 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £450.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 360kg Limousin to £765, 280kg Limousin to £605, 230kg Limousin to £560 and 230kg Charolais to £530. Fivemiletown producer 290kg Charolais to £750. Fivemiletown producer 390kg Charolais to £720, 320kg Charolais to £705, 320kg Charolais to £640 and 330kg Charolais to £630. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £705, 350kg Charolais to £705 and 420kg Hereford to £600. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £550 x 2 Lisnaskea producer 270kg Charolais to £675, 250kg Limousin to £630, 250kg Charolais to £620 and 280kg Limousin to £590. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £670. Enniskillen producer 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £650. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Simmental to £605, 270kg Charolais to £600 and 240kg Simmental to £585. Letterbreen producer 170kg Limousin to £470. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Shorthorn to £500. Clogher producer 180kg Aberdeen Angus to £440, 170kg Limousin to £430, 180kg Limousin to £400 and 170kg Limousin to £400.