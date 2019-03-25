Sucklers sell to a top price of £2,900 at Markethill Mart

An increased entry of 680 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, March 23 continued to sell in a very strong demand for all classes of cattle with a larger number of buyers present to secure stock.

HEIFERS

The 200 heifers continued to sell in exceptionally good demand.

Good quality heavy heifers selling from £190 to £220 per 100 kilos for 600k Charolais at £1,335 from a Middletown farmer followed by £216 per 100 kilos for 540k Limousin at £1,165 from a Fivemiletown producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £195 to £252 per 100 kilos for 414k Charolais at £1,045 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £225 per 100 kilos for 452k Limousin at £1,015 from a Fivemiletown producer.

Good quality light heifers sold from £195 to £219 for 390k Limousin at £855 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £216 per 100 kilos for 382k Charolais at £825 from a Lisnaskea farmer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £175 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Armagh farmer 606k, £1,335, £220.00; Fivemiletown farmer 540k, £1,165, £216.00; Fivemiletown farmer 512k, £1,065, £208.00; Poyntzpass farmer 576k, £1,195, £207.00; Belcoo farmer 524k, £1,085, £207.00; Ballinderry farmer 530k, £1,095, £207.00; Armagh farmer 642k, £1,315, £205.00; Belcoo farmer 520k, £1,065, £205.00; Maguiresbridge farmer 632k, £1,285, £203.00 and Belcoo farmer 622k, £1,255, £202.00.

Middleweight heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 414k, £1,045, £252.00; Fivemiletown farmer 452k, £,1015, £225.00; Fivemiletown farmer 472k, £1,035, £219.00; Cullyhanna farmer 462k, £995, £215.00; Killylea farmer 436k, £930, £213.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 420k, £895, £213.00; Fivemiletown farmer 440k, £935, £213.00; Fivemiletown farmer 436k, £915, £209.00; Newry farmer 406k, £845, £208.00 and Belcoo farmer 406k, £845, £208.00.

Lightweight heifers

Tandragee farmer 390k, £855, £219.00; Lisnaskea farmer 382k, £825, £216.00; Killylea farmer 382k, £795, £208.00; Kilkeel farmer 388k, £805, £207.00; Dromore farmer 390k, £95, £204.00; Cullyhanna farmer 350k, £705, £201.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 372k, £745, £200.00.

BULLOCKS

150 bullocks maintained a very strong demand.

Heavy bullocks from £190 to £217 per 100 kilos for 670k Aberdeen Angus at £1,455 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Top price £1,495 for 730k Limousin £205 from a Banbridge farmer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £190 to £257 per 100 kilos for 430k Charolais at £1,105 from an Armagh farmer followed by £249 per 100 kilos for 408k Charolais at £1,015 from a Keady producer.

Heavy bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 670k, £1,455, £217.00; Loughgall farmer 560k, £1,165, £208.00; Cullyhanna farmer 604k, £1,255, £208.00; Jerrettspass farmer 544k, £1,115, £205.00; Banbridge farmer 730k, £1,495, £205.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 608k, £1,225, £202.00; Armagh farmer 546k, £1,085, £199.00; Banbridge farmer 780k, £1,545, £198.00; Banbridge farmer 766k, £1,505, £196.00; Waringstown farmer 550k, £1,075, £195.00 and Newry farmer 674k, £1,315, £195.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 430k, £1,105, £257.00; Keady farmer 408k, £1,015, £249.00; Keady farmer 412k, £995, £242.00; Armagh farmer 372k, £935, £251.00; Armagh farmer 378k, £895, £236.00; Dromore farmer 386k, £885, £229.00; Warrenpoint farmer 454k, £1,035, £228.00; Dromore farmer 392k, £875, £223.00; Dromore farmer 380k, £845, £222.00 and Dromore farmer 358k, £795, £222.00.

WEANLINGS

An increased entry of 280 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light male weanlings sold from £230 to £295 per 100 kilos paid for a 264k Charolais at £780 from a Forkhill producer followed by £283 per 100 kilos for 276k Charolais at £780 from a Rathfriland producer.

Stronger male weanlings sold from £200 to £236 per 100 kilos for 424k Limousin at £1,000 from a Seaghan farmer followed by £235 for 452k Limousin at £1,060 from an Armagh producer.

Heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £266 per 100 kilos for 304k Limousin at £810 from a Richhill farmer followed by £264 per 100 kilos for 328k Limousin at £865 from a Richhill farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 424k, £1,000, £236.00; Armagh farmer 452k, £1,060, £235.00; Newry farmer 402k, £930, £231.00; Keady farmer 412k, £930, £226.00; Mayobridge farmer 422k, £940, £223.00 and Dungannon farmer 444k, £950, £214.00.

Light male weanlings

Forkhill farmer 264k, £780, £295.00; Aghalee farmer 272k, £760, £279.00; Rathfriland farmer 276k, £780, £283.00; Rathfriland farmer 308k, £880, £286.00; Lisnaskea farmer 240k, £670, £279.00; Newry farmer 248k, £675, £272.00; Rathfriland farmer 348k, £950, £273.00; RAthfriland farmer 324k, £880, £272.00; Newry farmer 310k, £840, £271.00 and Aghalee farmer 302k, £795, £263.00.

Heifer weanlings

Richhill farmer 304k, £810, £266.00; Richhill farmer 328k, £865, £264.00; Keady farmer 310k, £760, £245.00; Aghalee farmer 308k, £750, £244.00; Richhill farmer 264k, £685, £259.00; Keady farmer 286k, £740, £258.00; Collone farmer 292k, £730, £250.00 and Lisburn farmer 264k, £685, £259.00.

An entry of 50 lots of sucklers sold to a top of £2,900 for a Limousin cow and bull calf from a Co Fermanagh farmer.

A Gilford farmer received £1,390 and £1,310 for two outfits.

In-calf cows sold to a top of £1,230 from a Castlewellan producer.

Several more sold from £900 to £1,090 each.