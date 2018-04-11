Super trade for cattle at Ballymena

An entry of 270 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Beef cows sold to 207p for a Lim 800kg at £1656, Fr cows to 144p for 790kg at £1137 and 800kg at £1152, beef heifers to 226p for 570kg at £1288, beef bullocks to 231p for 900kg at £2079 and Fr bullocks to 160p for 600kg at £960.

Beef cows sold to: H Crawford, Moneyrea Lim 800kg £1656 (207), John Beggs, Whitehead Lim 680kg £1298 (191), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde 670kg £1252 (187), G Devlin, Randalstown Lim 490kg £911 (186), Desmond Fulton, Ballymoney BB 630kg £1171 (186), David Andrew, Templepatrick Lim 740kg £1361 (184), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney BB 700kg £1281 (183), BB 700kg £1274 (182), David Andrew Lim 700kg £1267 (181), Lim 590kg £1044 (177), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde 690kg £1193 (173), J & F McKinstry, Ballyclare Lim 780kg £1341 (172), Desmond Fulton, Ballymoney Lim 560kg £963 (172), Richard McGinley Lim 570kg £963 (169), David Andrew Lim 680kg £1149 (169), M Johnston, Toomebridge Lim 650kg £1092 (168), R & S & Miss P Macauley, Crumlin Sim 750kg £1252 (167), H Crawford, Carnalbana BB 630kg £1052 (167), John Beggs, Whitehead Lim 690kg £1145 (166), Adrian Marks, Portglenone Lim 540kg £896 (166), W Allen, Shanksbridge Sim 670kg £1105 (165), Desmond Fulton Lim 680kg £1122 (165), John Beggs, Whitehead Lim 650kg £1066 (164), Desmond Fulton Lim 650kg £1066 (164).

Friesian cows sold to: McGookin farming, Ballyclare 790kg £1137 (144), T & S Clyde, Straid 800kg £1152 (144), S Dickson, Bellaghy 570kg £763 (134), WR McIntyre, Cloughmills 580kg £777 (134), T & S Clyde 700kg £931 (133), Ballybracken farms, Ballynure 640kg £844 (132), A Lamont, Portglenone 710kg £937 (132), E Andrews, Groomsport 680kg £884 (130), TF Duncan, Crumlin 710kg £915 (129), JA Boyd, Kircubbin 690kg £883 (128), Mrs Janet Duncan, Crumlin 650kg £832 (128), W McCullough, Glenarm 700kg £896 (128), J Ferguson, Straid 680kg £870 (128), Mrs Janet Duncan 640kg £806 (126), W McCullough, Glenarm 630kg £793 (126), TF Duncan & Co 650kg £819 (126), Mrs Janet Duncan 710kg £887 (125), James Currie, Larne 730kg £912 (125), H H Reid, Glarryford 590kg £731 (124), 560kg £688 (123), JA Boyd 680kg £829 (122), S Scullion, Glenarm 580kg £696 (120), HH Reid 550kg £654 (119), Joseph Adams, Ballymena 600kg £708 (118).

Beef heifers sold to: Robert Hood, Broughshane Lim 570kg £1288 (226), Linton Bros, Cloughmills Char 600kg £1350 (225), N McAuley, Ballyclare Char 570kg £1248 (219), Robert Hood Char 590kg £1292 (219), P & S Kelly, Kells BB 580kg £1252 (216), Robert Hood Lim 610kg £1317 (216), Trevor Wallace, Dromore Char 580kg £1247 (215), E Logan, Ahoghill Lim 510kg £1086 (213), P & S Kelly, Kells BB 580kg £1223 (211), BB 620kg £1308 (211), Trevor Wallace, Dromore Char 590kg £1239 (210), Linton Bros, Char 670kg £1407 (210), Char 690kg £1414 (205), P & S Kelly, BB 630kg 31285 (204), SR Gray, Antrim Char 630kg £1285 (204), Sim 570kg £1162 (204), Trevor Wallace, Dromore Char 600kg £1212 (202), E Logan, Ahoghill Lim 550kg £1105 (201), SR Gray Lim 550kg £1100 (200), K Dobbin, Ballycastle Char 610kg £1220 (200), Trevor Wallace, Dromore Char 610kg £1213 (199), SR Gray, Antrim Char 570kg £1128 (198), Mrs D Kinnear, Ballyclare Lim 540kg £1058 (196), SR Gray Lim 570kg £1117 (196).

Beef bullocks sold to: H Crawford, Moneyrea BB 900kg £2079 (231), C Forsythe, Dromore Lim 680kg £1543 (227), (2) Lim 680kg £1523 (224), Char 690kg £1545 (224), H Crawford, Lim 790kg £1769 (224), C Forsythe, Char 700kg £1540 (220), A Ferguson & Ptnrs AA 660kg £1445 (219), H McCullough, Randalstown Lim 570kg £1248 (219), C Forsythe Blonde 690kg £1504 (218), Char 780kg £1692 (217), H McCullough, Randalstown Lim 630kg £1360 (216), Linton Bros, Cloughmills Char 650kg £1397 (215), John Davidson, Moorfields Lim 710kg £1519 (214), Henry Boyd, Newtownabbey AA 710kg £1519 (214), Chris McAllister, Moorfields AA 720kg £1533 (213), F Lyle, Larne Lim 610kg £1293 (212), W & N Martin, Broughshane Lim 680kg £1434 (211), John Davidson, Moorfields Lim 680kg £1428 (210), Mrs S Wilson, Ballymena Char 630kg £1310 (208), John Davidson Lim 670kg £1386 (207), N McAuley, Ballyclare Sal 620kg £1271 (205), Mrs N Quiery, Whitehead Blonde 720kg £1476 (205), H McCullough, Randalstown Char 710kg £1448 (204).

Friesian bullocks sold to: T Rainey, Magherafelt 600kg £960 (160), DW Graham, Clough 700kg £1099 (157), A Lamont, Portglenone 510kg £785 (154), DW Graham 680kg £1033 (152), Paul McCullough 590kg £873 (148), A Gaston, Glarryford 700kg £1015 (145), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 480kg £696 (145).

34 dairy cows and heifers sold on Friday, 6th April to £1900 for a second calver from Jos. Adams, Ballymena, calved heifers to £1840.

Ruling prices: Joseph Adams, Ballymena £1900, £1860, £1840, David & Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore £1800, A Bell, Nutts Corner £1720, WG Johnston, Ligoniel £1660, David & Mrs M McGregor £1620, Denis Minford, Crumlin £1530, WG Johnston, Ligoniel £1520, Bolton Bros, Maghera £1500, £1470, £1450, Blair Jamison, Broughshane £1440, Droghal Farm, Aghalee £1430, A Hoey, Glenwherry £1360, S Dunlop, Dundrod £1320, John Stewart, Portaferry £1320, £1120, D Livingstone, Randalstown £1120, John Stewart £1100, Bolton Bros, Maghera £1080, Wm Rea, Crumlin £1040, John Graham, Glenwherry £1020, J Mulholland, Toomebridge £1010.

Suckler stock sold to £1270 for a SH cow with bull calf at foot.

Ruling prices: A Stewart, Limavady SH £1270, SHB £1150, Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena BB £1060, A Heron, Broughshane SHB £1030, T Weatherup, Carrickfergus SH £1010, A Heron, Broughshane SH £1000.

213 lots in the calf ring sold to £460 for an Angus bull 11 weeks old, a Char bull 6 weeks old also made £460, heifer calves to £370 for an Angus (12 weeks old).

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh AA £460, T Herbinson, Randalstown Char £460, D Maybin, Broughshane AA £445, Leslie Wilson AA £445, D Maybin, Broughshane BB £440, Leslie Wilson AA £440, T Herbinson Char £430, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Char £420, D Maybin Here £415, Here £405, K Craig, Ballyclare AA £385, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh Here £380, D Maybin BB £375, Danny Duffin, Toomebridge Lim £365, Ganaway farms, Millisle FKV £360, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Lim £360, D Maybin Here £355, Here £350, WL Mackey, Muckamore Lim £350.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh AA £370, T Herbinson, Randalstown Char £350, RH & HA Shanks, Dunadry BB £340, D Maybin, Broughshane BB £330, RH & HA Shanks, BB £325, BB £320, Ganaway farms, Millisle Here £320, SH £320, T Herbinson AA £315, RH & HA Shanks BB £310, Danny Duffin, Toombridge Lim £275, Ganaway farms SH £270, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Lim £270, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Lim £265, WL Mackey, Muckamore Lim £260, Hugh Hall, Sim £260, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Here £255, Hugh Hall FKV £255, D Maybin, Broughshane Here £250, local farmer Lim £250.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Hugh Hall, Ballyclare £180, Sam Kennedy, Doagh £175, E Mullan, Armoy £150, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh £145, P Connolly, Armoy (4) £140, Dean McAllister, Armoy (2) £130, Sam Kennedy, Doagh (2) £130, E Mullan, £125, Dean McAllister £120, DA Mawhinney, Castledawson £120, Sam Kennedy £115, RH & HA Shanks £110, RJ Mawhinney, Castledawson £100, F Allen, Randalstown £80, RJ Mawhinney £80, RH & HA Shanks (2) £75, WL Mackey, Muckamore £70, JC Barkley, Ballymena £70.

An entry of 410 weanlings resulted in another super trade. Bullocks sold to £640 over for a Char 360kg at £1000 offered by A Millar, Antrim. Heifers sold to £510 over for a Char 340kg at £850 presented by B McClean, Armoy.

Bulls/blks 0-300kgs: W Craig, Larne Lim 250kg £760 (304), N & S Wilson, Rathkenny Char 280kg £810 (289), Dominic OBoyle, Broughshane Lim 270kg £760 (281), David Arrell, Bellaghy (2) Char 280kg £770 (275), I McGarel, Aughfatten (2) Par 240kg £650 (270), David Arrell, Bellaghy Char 300kg £810 (270), Mrs Doreen McClurg, Dundrod Lim 230kg £620 (269), Mrs L Greer, Ballyclare (2) Lim 220kg £590 (268), Martin McGarry, Broughshane (2) Lim 300kg £800 (266), (2) Lim 270kg £710 (263), David Arrell Blonde 280kg £730 (260).

301-350kgs : A McErlean, Portglenone Char 310kg £870 (280), J & W Christie, Ballycastle Lim 310kg £865 (279), A McErlean Blonde 340kg £935 (275), N & S Wilson, Rathkenny Char 310kg £850 (274), AS Millar, Antrim Lim 320kg £870 (271), David Arrell, Bellaghy Char 330kg £885 (268), David Andrew, Templepatrick (2) Lim 340kg £910 (267), N & S Wilson, Rathkenny Char 310kg £820 (264), David Andrew (2) Lim 340kg £890 (261), RN Weatherup, Larne Sim 350kg £900 (257), J Montgomery, Shanksbridge Lim 310kg £795 (256), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 310kg £790 (254), M Johnston, Toomebridge (2) Lim 320kg £815 (254).

351kg and over: AS Millar, Antrim Char 360kg £1000 (277), David Andrew, Templepatrick (3) Lim 390kg £1020 (261), Burns McLean, Armoy Char 360kg £940 (261), David Andrew (2) Lim 380kg £990 (260), (2) Lim 370kg £940 (254), (2) Lim 390kg £990 (253), DJ & R White, Broughshane Char 360kg £895 (248), J Knox, Broughshane Char 400kg £990 (247), Lim 380kg £940 (247), Char 380kg £930 (244), Char 400kg £960 (240).

Heifers 0-300kgs: Mrs D McClurg, Dundrod (4) Lim 190kg £485 (255), E Kelly, Randalstown AA 240kg £610 (254), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Char 270kg £685 (253), J & F McKinstry, Ballyclare Lim 300kg £750 (250), RG McRoberts, Larne Sim 180kg £450 (250), Mrs L Greer, Ballyclare (3) Lim 210kg £510 (242), R McKeown Lim 300kg £720 (240), W Craig, Larne Lim 270kg £645 (238), local farmer Lim 210kg £500 (238), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Lim 290kg £690 (237), Bernard McKay, Cushendun Char 280kg £655 (233).

301-350kgs: Burns McLean, Armoy Char 340kg £850 (250), local farmer Char 350kg £855 (244), J & F McKinstry, Ballyclare Lim 320kg £780 (243), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Char 320kg £780 (243), AS Millar, Antrim Char 330kg £800 (242), A & ME Graham, Carnlough Lim 310kg £750 (241), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Lim 340kg £815 (239), AS Millar, Antrim Char 320kg £760 (237), Desmond Brogan, Cloughmills Lim 350kg £820 (234), Martin McCann, Randalstown Lim 350kg £820 (234), Burns McLean, Armoy Char 350kg £820 (234), AS Millar Char 340kg £795 (233), Char 350kg £810 (231), R McKeown Lim 330kg £760 (230), local farmer Char 340kg £780 (229), Burns McLean Char 310kg £710 (229).

351kg and over: AS Millar, Antrim Lim 360kg £845 (234), Desmond Brogan, Cloughmills Lim 360kg £810 (225), J & F McKinstry, Ballyclare Lim 380kg £850 (223), Burns McLean, Armoy Lim 400kg £890 (222), Carson Livingstone, Ballymena Char 410kg £900 (219), Lim 410kg £890 (217), A & ME Graham, Carnlough Lim 360kg £780 (216), RN Weatherup, Larne Sim 400kg £850 (212), Drumhilla farms, Newtownards Char 400kg £850 (212), Burns McLean Char 370kg £785 (212), Martin McCann, Randalstown (3) Lim 370kg £785 (212), local farmer Char 370kg £780 (210), G McKeown, Aughafattern Lim 400kg £840 (210), R McKeown Lim 360kg £755 (209).

A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday, 9th April resulted in a steady trade. Ewes and lambs sold to £220, springers sold to £148, store lambs to £82, dry hoggets to £122 and pet lambs to £52.

Ewes and lambs sold to: Co Tyrone producer 4 Tex ewes & 8 lambs £220, 3 Tex ewes & 6 lambs £220, Wm Crawford, Newtownstewart 2 Tex ewes & 4 lambs £215, R Davidson, Gleno 2 Tex ewes & 4 lambs £200, Wm Crawford 4 Tex ewes & 8 lambs £198, 1 Tex ewe & 2 lambs £196, 4 Tex ewes & 8 lambs £195, R Deeney, Limavady 2 Tex ewes & 4 lambs £176, Pearce McAuley, Carnlough 1 CB ewe & 2 lambs £175, SG Leslie, Claudy 2 Tex ewes & 4 lambs £174, Co Tyrone producer 3 Suff ewes & 6 lambs £174, D Hunter, Larne 1 CB ewe & 2 lambs £172, N Bristow, Portglenone 5 CB ewes & 8 lambs £172, W Craig, Larne 5 CB ewes & 10 lambs £171, Wm Crawford 1 Tex ewe & 2 lambs £170, Wm Adams, Ballymena 1 CB ewe & 2 lambs £168, Co Tyrone producer 3 Tex ewes & 3 lambs £165, 1 Tex ewe & 2 lambs £165, A McMullan, Glenariffe 1 CB ewe & 2 lambs £164, Wm Crawford 2 Tex ewes & 4 lambs £162, D Hunter 3 CB ewes & 6 lambs £160, Co Tyrone producer 2 Tex ewes & 2 lambs £160, A McMullan, Glenariffe 8 Tex ewes & 16 lambs £160, Stephen Hill, Carrick 1 Dor ewe & 2 lambs £158, Wm Crawford 1 Tex ewe & 2 lambs £158.

A great entry of just under 300 cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday, 10th April resulted in a very steady trade. Bullocks sold to £680 over for a Lim 560kg at £1240 offered by James Duff, Kells. Heifers sold to £690 over for a Lim 560kg at £1250 presented by John Davidson, Moorfields.

Bulls/blks 0-500kgs: WH Knox, Ballynure Lim 400kg £955 (238), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde 400kg £950 (237), WH Knox Lim 410kg £960 (234), David Arrell Blonde 450kg £1050 (233), Denvir Thompson, Ahoghill AA 330kg £755 (228), WH Knox Lim 420kg £960 (228), James Duff, Kells Lim 410kg £935 (228), WH Harkness, Crumlin Lim 420kg £955 (227), D Logan, Randalstown Char 490kg £1110 (226), David Carlisle, Templepatrick Lim 390kg £880 (225), Samuel Patton, Ballyclare Char 390kg £880 (225), Char 490kg £1080 (220), J Caldwell, Ballymena Lim 350kg £770 (220), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde 450kg £985 (218), WH Harkness, Crumlin Lim 440kg £960 (218), David Arrell Blonde 440kg £950 (215).

Bulls/blks 501kg and over: James Duff, Kells Lim 520kg £1160 (223), Lim 560kg £1240 (221), WH Harkness, Crumlin Lim 510kg £1110 (217), HF McKay, Carnlough Char 520kg £1130 (217), S Creith, Bushmills Lim 550kg £1190 (216), R McSorley, Islandmagee Lim 570kg £1220 (214), M Johnston, Toomebridge Lim 520kg £1100 (211), R McSorley Lim 570kg £1200 (210), WH Harkness BB 590kg £1240 (210), S Creith Blonde 550kg £1155 (210), PJ Quinn, Kircubbin AA 550kg £1150 (209), G Scullion, Portglenone Lim 610kg £1270 (208), H F McKay Lim 580kg £1200 (206), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde 540kg £1110 (205), Robert Robinson, Broughshane Lim 540kg £1110 (205), George Kernohan, Randalstown Char 560kg £1150 (205).

Heifers 0-500kgs: Mrs S Gowdy, Carrick Char 340kg £810 (238), N Hamill, Aughafatten Lim 480kg £1125 (234), local farmer Char 420kg £930 (221), N Hamill Lim 490kg £1085 (221), Bonnar farms, Ballymena Char 410kg £900 (219), AA 480kg £1040 (216), N Hamill, Aughafatten Lim 440kg £945 (214), local farmer Char 450kg £960 (213), R Taggart, Armoy AA 430kg £915 (212), T Hamill, Broughshane Lim 410kg £870 (212), Lim 420kg £890 (211), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde 360kg £760 (211), T Hamill, Broughshane Lim 430kg £900 (209), Mrs S Gowdy Lim 430kg £900 (209), local farmer Char 450kg £940 (208), T Hamill, Broughshane BB 420kg £870 (207).

501kg and over: John Davidson, Moorfields Lim 560kg £1250 (223), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde 530kg £1160 (218), J Smyth, Randalstown Char 550kg £1200 (218), John Davidson Lim 550kg £1190 (216), Lim 600kg £1285 (214), Robert Baxter, Portglenone Lim 510kg £1080 (211), J Smyth, Randalstown Char 530kg £1080 (203), M Warwick, Antrim Sim 540kg £1090 (201), Sam Smyth, Kells BB 580kg £1170 (201), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde 520kg £1040 (200), M Johnston, Toomebridge Lim 630kg £1220 (193), J Smyth, Randalstown Char 540kg £1045 (193), Char 550kg £1060 (192).

An entry of 1093 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday, 11th April resulted in a terrific trade. Spring lambs sold to 619p for a pen of 10 21kg at £130 offered by T & J Mackey, Ballynure and to a top per head of £145 for a pen of heavy lambs from K Dobbin, Ballycastle. Hoggets sold to 552p for 11 Texels 23kg at £127 from Ian Montgomery, Glenwherry and to a top per head of £138 for 5 Suff presented by Brian Watt, Loughgiel. Fat ewes sold to £112.

Spring lambs (105): T & J Mackey, Ballynure 10 Dor 21kg £130 (619), A Dempsey, Coleraine 1 Tex 18kg £108 (600), Anthony Patton, Carrowdore 23 Suff 22kg £131 (595), J Mackey, Ballynure 3 Dor 23kg £136 (591), Wm McCroary, Broughshane 10 Dor 20.5kg £120 (585), I Frew, Cullybackey 9 Dor 22kg £128 (581), J Irvine, Carrick 3 Tex 21kg £122 (581), John Clarke, Gracehill 9 Dor 20kg £115 (575), J Purvis, Magherafelt 3 Dor 19kg £108 (568), N Delargy, Glenarm 3 Dor 23kg £130 (565), Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 4 Tex 24.5kg £138 (563), Josephine Wray, Carnlough 3 Suff 23kg £129 (560), A McClure, Ballymoney 4 Dor 25kg £140 (560), J Purvis, Magherafelt 3 Dor 23kg £128 (556), J McFetridge, Glenarm 8 Dor 22kg £122 (554), David McClintock, Broughshane 5 Dor 22.5kg £122 (542).

Hoggets (708)

Top prices per kg: I Montgomery, Glenwherry 11 Tex 23kg £127 (552), FD Farquhar, Moorfields 13 Dor 17kg £87 (511), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown 52 Tex 24.5kg £125 (510), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 4 Tex 22kg £111 (504), local farmer 26 Tex 22kg £111 (504), 4 Tex 22kg £111 (504), L McAuley, Glenarm 42 Tex 25kg £126 (504), H Gregg, Clough 4 Dor 24kg £120 (500), B Alexander, Glarryford 8 Suff 25.5kg £127 (498), R Williamson, Coleraine 23 Tex 20.5kg £102 (497), Ivan Stevenson, Broughshane 10 Tex 25kg £124 (496), R Turtle, Ahoghill 2 Tex 26kg £126 (484), S Creith, Bushmills 10 CB 25kg £120 (480), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 8 BF 24kg £115 (479), J Smyth, Randalstown 14 CB 26kg £124.50 (478), M Jordan, Crumlin 60 Suff 25.5kg £122 (478).

Top prices per head: Brian Watt, Loughgiel 5 Suff 30.5kg £138, R Hoy, Holestone 1 Tex 29kg £137, Liam Campbell, Carnlough 3 Zwa 29kg £136, Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 2 Cv 41kg £133, S Jamieson, Broughshane 24 Tex 28kg £132.50, Joseph Steede, Ballymena 1 Tex 28kg £132, Brian Watt, Loughgiel 17 Tex 27.5kg £131, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 2 Suff

31kg £131, David Law, Kells 35 Tex 27.5kg £130.50, David Coulter, Doagh 5 Suff 29kg £130, Robert Boville, Toome 10 Suff 28.5kg £130.

Fat ewes (280) (1st quality)

Suff - £80-£110

Tex - £80-£112

CB - £60-£84

BF - £38-£64