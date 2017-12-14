Superb entry at Hilltown Christmas show and sale

There was a brilliant entry of quality stock at the annual Christmas show and sale at Hilltown on Saturday.

A packed gallery greeted auctioneers Ciaran Laverty, Gerry Campbell and Kevin Reavey as they conducted the selling of the prize winners selected by judge of the event Mr Richard Mackey.

Overall champion of the show was exhibited by John Killen, Crossgar, an outstanding Charolais beef heifer scaling 754kg she topped the sale at £2,400 to Cunningham Butchers, Kilkeel.

Housewife’s Choice was presented by William and James Herdman from Dromore, a Belgian Blue heifer weighing 696kgs she sold at £2,180 again to Cunnigham Butchers, Kilkeel.

Arthur and Alise Callaghan’s third prize beef heifer scaled 732kg and sold for £2,200.

Reserve champion and first prize beef bullock of the show also came from the Herdman Farm, a stylish black bullock scaling 722kgs he sold for £1,700 to James Annett.

Leading the weanling bullock class and winner of the Stanley Reid Cup was Joe Doyle from Greencastle, a powerful red Limousin weighing 438kgs he sold for £1,220.

Second and third both came from Colm Farrell, Rostrevor, scaling 356kg and 390kg selling at £960 and £920.

Fourth prize went to John Brannagan, weighing 374kg he sold for £970.

Winner of a strong class of weanling heifers was Noel and M Davidson, this strong red Limousin heifer weighed 388kgs and sold for £1,240 to judge Richard Mackey.

Joe Doyle’s second prize heifer scaled 364kg and sold at £1,280 to Gareth Corrie.

Colm Farrell’s third prize heifer scaled 330kgs selling at £970 to Gerard Fitzpatrick.

Best fat cow was presented by D Harrison weighing 784kg selling for £1,460.

Weanling Bullocks: 1st J Doyle 438kgs at £1,220, 2nd Colm Farrell 356kgs at £960, 3rd C Farrell 398kgs at £920, 4th J Branagan 374kgs at £970.

Other prices: Newry farmer 418kgs at £950, 398kgs at £920; Newry farmer 290kg at £810; Hilltown farmer 356kg at £980; Kilkeel farmer 456kg at £940, 426kg at £940; Rostrevor farmer 340kg at £800, 300kg at £750, 338kg at £820; Armagh farmer 326kgs at £785, 340kg at £775 and 302kgs at £760.

Weanling heifers: 1st Noel Davidson 388kgs at £1,240, 2nd J.Doyle 364kgs at £1,280, 3rd C Farrell 330kgs at £970.

Other prices: Newry farmer 372kg at £910; Kilkeel farmer 444kgs at £910, 350kgs at £980; Hilltown farmer 324kg at £830, 314kg at £825, 320kg at £795; Hilltown farmer 320kg at £780 and Rathfriland farmer 254kg at £670, 214kg at £620, 268kg at £750.

Beef heifers: 1st J Killen 754kgs at £2,400, 2nd W Herdman 696kgs at £2,180, 3rd A Callaghan 732kgs at £2,200, 4th A Callaghan 726kgs at £1,750, 5th G Corrie 632kgs at £1,580, 6th W Herdman 720kgs at £1,690.

Other prices: Hilltown farmer 810kg at £1,780; Kilkeel farmer 588kg at £1,460, 550kg at £1,170; Newry farmer 512kg at £1,100, 504kg at £1,035 and Hilltown farmer 594kg at £1,495, 606kg at £1450.

Beef bullocks: 1st W Herdman 722kgs at £1,700, 2nd prize N Harvey 778kgs at £1,700, 4th P O’Hagan 700kgs at £1,510, 5th P O’Hagan 714kgs at £1,490, 6th J McConnell 694kg at £1,520.

Other prices; Newry farmer 606kg at £1,395, 622kg at £1,370, 608kg at £1,340; Rathfriland farmer 614kg at £1,335; Rostrevor farmer 566kg at £1,235, 596kg at £1,220, 590kg at £1,220, 510kg at £1,060, Hilltown farmer 484kg at £1,040, 488kg at £1,030.

The staff and directors would like to thank the sponsors, buyers and sellers who made the event such a success and everyone who has supported us throughout 2017.

They wish you all a very Happy Christmas and Prosperous New Year and hope to see you all in 2018.