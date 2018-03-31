Superb sale of 1,055 cattle at Enniskillen Mart

A superb sale of 1,055 cattle on offer at Thursday’s sale, with a frim trade reported in all six rings.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 220 to 280ppk for a Charolais 292kg at £820.

Medium weights sold from 215 to 265ppk for a Charolais 444kg at £1,230.

Heavy lots sold from 190 to 239ppk for an Limousin 506kg at £1,210 and selling up to £1,455 per head.

BULLOCKS

Florencecourt producer Charolais 292kg at £820, Kesh producer Limousin 324kg at £905, Derrylin producer Charolais 380kg, Charolais 374kg at £1,035, Simmental 532kg at £1,190, Fintona producer Charolais 440kg at £1,130, Limousin 506kg at £1,210, Charolais 464kg at £1,230, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 506kg at £1,205, Clabby producer Limousin 552kg at £1,275, Irvinestown producer Limousin 550kg at £1,230.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1,100 paid for a 410kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £580 to £975 for a 384kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Bellanaleck producer 410kg Charolauis bull at £1,100, 345kg Charolais bull at £865, 305kg Charolais heifer at £740, Belleek producer 425kg Charolais steer at £1,000, 384kg Limousin heifer at £975, 396kg Charolais heifer at £1,030, 276kg Limousin heifer at £750, Garrison producer 303kg Charolais steer at £880, 325kg Charolais steer at £900, 292kg Charolais heifer at £770, 215kg Limousin heifer at £560, 237kg Charolais heifer at £605, 266kg Charolais bull at £755, Derrygonnelly producer 315kg Limousin bull at £900, 314kg Charolais bull at £800, 304kg Charolais bull at £840, 309kg Charolais heifer at £760, 265kg Charolais steer at £970, Derrylin producer 321kg Charolais steer at £885, 310kg Charolais steer at £820, 274kg Charolais steer at £790, 273kg Charolais heifer at £610, Enniskillen producer 341kg Charolais heifer at £770, 360kg Charolais heifer at £870, 350kg Charolais heifer at £830, 375kg Charolais steer at £1,085, Florencecourt producer 420kg Charolais steer at £975, 316kg Charolais steer at £850, 236kg Limousin heiferat £660, Trillick proucer 310kg Charolais steer at £830, 402kg Charolais heifer at £920, 370kg Charolais bull at £870, 365kg Charolais heifer at £900, 285kg Limousin bull at £640, Ballinamallard producer 350kg Charolais heifer at £730, 250kg Charolais heifer at £590, 300kg Charolais heifer at £710, 360kg Charolais heifer at £755, Lisnaskea producer 236kg Simmental heifer at £730kg, 333kg Simmental heifer at £800, 248kg Simmental heifer at £725, 320kg Simmental heifer at £670, Kesh producer 270kg Charolais heifer at £590, 202kg Charolais bull at £585, 310kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £600.

CALVES

Boho producer Limousin bull at £355, Tempo producer Belgian Blue at £325, Dromore producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £305, Aberdeen Angus bull at £310, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £325, Belgian Blue bull at £290, Garrison producer Charolais heifer at £335, Macken producer Belgian Blue bull at £345, Omagh producer Simmental bull at £295, Maguirsbirdge proucer Hereford heifer at £270, Lisnaskea producer Friesian bull at £105, Enniskillen producer Friesian bull at £95.

SUCKLER COWS

Kinawley producer Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,730, Limousin cow with bull at £1,590, Boho producer Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,530, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,460, Omagh producer springing Charolais heifer at £1,440.

Heifers

Macken producer 610kg Charolais at £1,435, Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg at £1,140, Limousin 370kg at £880, Aberdeen Angus 550kg at £1,265, Derrylin producer 620kg Charolais at £1,415, Boho producer Charolais 415kg at £1,005.

Fat cows

Forward lots sold to 200ppk paid for a 585kg Charolais at £1,170 and a top of at £1,300.

Friesian cows from 60-130ppk paid for a 710kg at £915.

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 890kg at £1,300, Charolais 640kg at £1,110, Macken producer Charolais 790kg at £1,230, Enniskillen producer Charolais 670kg at £1,190, Kesh producer Charolais 580kg at £1,170, Belleek producer Charolais 680kg at £1,195.