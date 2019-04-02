Swatragh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,140

Cattle: A large entry of quality cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, April 1 met with a packed ringside and a flying trade for all sorts.

Bullocks sold to £1,140 for a Charolais weighing 594kg.

Heifers sold to £1,050 for a Charolais weighing 510kg.

Fat cows sold to £945 for a Simmental weighing 550kg.

Swatragh Mart ran their first grazing cattle competition on Monday, April 1 which was kindly sponsored by G Higgins, Agricultural Contractors.

Top heifers reached £2.19/kg followed closely behind by £2.18/kg and £2.12/kg.

Congratulations to Charlie Campbell, Maghera, for winning the heifer prize.

Bullocks were also a super trade, £2.73/kg topped the market followed by £2.56/kg and £2.53/kg.

Congratulations to Patrick Cassidy, Maghera, for winning the bullock prize.

The competition will continue every Monday in April (closed Easter Monday, April 22).

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Limousin, 340kg at £745 = 2.19p.

Heifers – Limousin, 430kg at £940 = 2.19p.

Bullocks – Limousin, 282kg at £770 = 2.73p.

Bullocks – Limousin, 328kg at £840 = 2.56p.

Bullocks: Maghera producer; Limousin, 282kg at £770 = 2.73p; Limousin, 328kg at £840 = 2.56p; Limousin, 374kg at £910 = 2.43p; Limousin, 382kg at £870 = 2.28p; Swatragh producer Charolais, 414kg at £925 = 2.23p; Charolais, 344kg at £860 = 2.50p; Charolais, 314kg at £690 = 2.20p; Charolais, 358kg at £870 = 2.43p; Desertmartin producer Limousin, 308kg at £700 = 2.27p; Swatragh producer Simmental, 328kg at £800 = 2.44p; Swatragh producer Limousin, 536kg at £875 = 1.63p; Maghera producer Charolais, 322kg at £760 = 2.36p; Charolais, 326kg at £825 = 2.53p; Garvagh producer Limousin, 534kg at £1,000 = 1.87p; Charolais, 594kg at £1,140 = 1.92p; Maghera producer Charolais, 472kg at £955 = 2.02p and Portglenone producer Limousin, 576kg at £1,000 = 1.74p; Limousin, 476kg at £990 = 2.08p; Shorthorn, 536kg at £880 = 1.64p; Limousin, 554kg at £850 = 1.53p; Limousin, 572kg at £1,075 = 1.88p; Limousin, 512kg at £900 = 1.76p.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Limousin, 430kg at £940 = 2.19p; Limousin, 474kg at £920 = 1.94p; Limousin, 498kg at £895 = 1.80p; Limousin, 434kg at £870 = 2.00p; Limousin, 440kg at £845 = 1.92p; Swatragh producer Limousin, 340kg at £745 = 2.19p; Portglenone producer Limousin, 476kg at £750 = 1.58p; Shorthorn, 500kg at £870 = 1.74p; Limousin, 454kg at £900 = 1.98p; Limousin, 548kg at £955 = 1.74p; Shorthorn, 494kg at £920 = 1.86p;Limousin, 470kg at £975 = 2.07p; Coleraine producer Aberdeen Angus, 402kg at £730 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 368kg at £615 = 1.67p; Aberdeen Angus, 412kg at £830 = 2.01p; Hereford, 530kg at £960 = 1.81p; LAA,406kg at £725 = 1.79p; Aberdeen Angus, 498kg at £915 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus, 338kg at £670 = 1.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 402kg at £740 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus, 392kg at £745 = 1.90p; Swatragh producer Charolais, 510kg at £1,050 = 2.06p; Limousin, 502kg at £970 = 1.93p; Maghera producer Charolais, 404kg at £825 = 2.04p; Charolais, 376kg at £790 = 2.10p; Charolais, 432kg at £855 = 1.98p; BB ,396kg at £690 = 1.74p; Charolais, 372kg at £790 = 2.12p; Limousin, 344kg at £705 = 2.05p; Limousin, 390kg at £765 = 1.96p and Swatragh producer Charolais, 346kg at £710 = 2.05p.

Sheep: Fat hoggets to £108.00 and fat ewes to £133.

A strong show of almost 1,000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, March 30, 2019 which was met with a great trade for all types of stock.

An entry of over 200 cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £133.

Over 500 hoggets were presented for sale, topping at £108.00 for 29kg.

A large show of breeders topped at £200 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Garvagh producer; 29kg at £108.00 = 3.72p; Garvagh producer; 26.2kg at £107.50 = 4.10p; Antrim producer; 29.6g at £107.50 = 3.63p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £107.00 = 3.96p; Rasharkin producer; 29.3kg at £106.80 = 3.65p; Draperstown producer; 32kg at £106.50 = 3.33p; Maghera producer; 28.3kg at £106.50 = 3.76p; Dungiven producer; 26.5kg at £106.50 = 3.33p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £105.80 = 4.07p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £105.80 = 4.07p; Magherafelt producer; 27.25kg at £105.50 = 3.87p and Coleraine producer; 26.4kg at £105.20 = 3.98p.

Mid-weight lambs: Cookstown producer; 23kg at £105.20 = 4.57p; Swatragh producer; 23.75kg at £105.00 = 4.42p; Bellaghy producer; 23.5kg at £105.00 = 4.47p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £104.50 = 4.75p; Bellaghy producer; 22kg at £100.50 = 4.57p; Garvagh producer; 21.8kg at £101.50 = 4.66p; Moneymore producer; 22.6kg at £100.00 = 4.42p and Portglenone producer; 22.8kg at £99.80 = 4.38p.

Lightweight lambs: Maghera producer; 17kg at £77.00 = 4.53p; Maghera producer; 18.5kg at £83.00 = 4.49p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Dungiven producer; 1 ewe at £133; 1 ewe at £121; 1 ewe at £127 and Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £109.

Payment on the day.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.