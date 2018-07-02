Swatragh Mart: Cows and calves sell to £1,630

Cattle: A good show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, July 2nd 2018 which was met with a steady trade for the cattle on offer.

Store heifers sold to £1,065 for a Belgium Blue weighing 502kg.

Store bullocks sold to a top of £1,090 for a Limousin weighing 456kg.

Fat cows sold to a top of £1,440 for a Simmental weighing 772kg.

Cows and calves sold to £1,630 for a Simmental cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Top prices per kilo:

Heifers – Charolais, 320kg at £750 = 2.34p.

Bullocks – Limousin, 438kg at £1,060 = 2.42p.

Cull cows – Limousin, 794kg at £1,220 = 1.54p.

Heifers: Claudy producer; Charolais, 320kg at £750 = 2.34p; Charolais, 282kg at £630 = 2.23p; Charolais, 378kg at £820 = 2.17p; Charolais, 396kg at £800 = 2.02p; Charolais, 380kg at £750 = 1.97p; Garvagh producer; Belgian Blue, 502kg at £1,065 = 2.12p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 316kg at £660 = 2.09p; Limousin, 278kg at £585 = 2.10p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 306kg at £590 = 1.93p; Charolais, 328kg at £585 = 2.10p and Swatragh producer; Charolais, 462kg at £935 = 2.02p; Charolais, 408kg at £800 = 1.96p; Charolais, 430kg at £850 = 1.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 438kg at £820 = 1.87p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 438kg at £1,060 = 2.42p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,090 = 2.39p; Limousin, 370kg at £880 = 2.38p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,000 = 2.12p.

Cull cows: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 794kg at £1220 = 1.54p; Garvagh producer; Belgian Blue, 488kg at £700 = 1.43p; Aberdeen Angus, 700kg at £970 = 1.39p

Cows and calves: Swatragh producer; Simmental cow with Charolais bull calf - £1,630; Simmental cow with Limousin bull calf - £1,440.

Sheep: A strong show of almost 800 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 30th June 2018, which was met with a strong trade for both fat lambs and ewes.

An entry of over 200 cast ewes topped at £106 with many lots passing the £90 mark.

Almost 550 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £98.00 for one lamb at 27kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Coleraine producer; 1 lamb 27kg at £98.00 = 3.63p; Castledawson producer; 2 lambs 25kg at £97.00 = 3.88p; Portglenone producer; 3 lambs 25kg at £97.00 = 3.88p; Maghera producer; 10 lambs 26.3kg at £95.20 = 3.62p; Annaghmore producer; 5 lambs 23.8kg at £95.00 = 3.99p; Swatragh producer; 9 lambs 24.5kg at £95.00 = 3.88p; Ballymoney producer; 1 lamb 23kg at £94.50 = 4.11p; Maghera producer; 6 lambs 24kg at £94.50 = 3.94p; Maghera producer; 4 lambs 23.5kg at £94.20 = 4.01p and Limavady producer; 7 lambs 23.4kg at £93.80 = 4.01p.

Mid-weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 16 lambs 22.8kg at £89.80 = 3.95p; Limavady producer; 15 lambs 22.6kg at £90.20 = 3.99p; Coleraine producer; 12 lambs 22.3kg at £89.20 = 4.01p; Cookstown producer; 7 lambs 22.3kg at £89.80 = 4.04p; Draperstown producer; 12 lambs 21.9kg at £87.80; Desertmartin producer; 23 lambs 21.2kg at £87.20 = 4.11p; Coleraine producer; 8 lambs 22.3kg at £89.00 = 4.00p and Glarryford producer; 2 lambs 21kg at £88.00 = 4.19p.

Lightweight lambs: Garvagh producer; 7 lambs 20kg at £84.00 = 4.20p; Maghera producer; 9 lambs 19.7kg at £75.20 = 3.82p; Garvagh producer; 16 lambs 19.3kg at £75.00 = 3.89p; Swatragh producer; 15 lambs 18.5kg at £70.20 = 3.79p and Limavady producer; 10 lambs 18.3kg at £70.00 = 3.83p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Ballymoney producer; 3 ewes at £106; Kilrea producer; 1 ewe at £95.00 ; Magherafelt producer; 3 ewes at £94.00 and Aghadowey producer; 5 ewes at £91.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11 am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.