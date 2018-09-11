Swatragh Mart: Cull cows sell to £1,245

Cattle: A good show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, September 10th 2018 which was met with a good trade for the cattle on offer.

Store heifers sold to £930 for a Simmental weighing 478kg.

Store bullocks sold to £840 for a Charolais weighing 322kg.

Cull cows sold to £1,245 for a Charolais weighing 830kg.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Charolais 430kg at £900 = 2.09.

Bullocks – Charolais, 322kg at £840 = 2.61.

Bulls/bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 322kg at £840 = 2.61p; Charolais, 384kg at £780 = 2.03p; Charolais, 344kg at £650 = 1.89p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 382kg at £820 = 2.15p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 394kg at £810 = 2.06p; Limousin, 420kg at £820 = 1.95p; Limousin, 404kg at £735 = 1.82p; Newbuildings producer; Fleckvieh, 344kg at £580 = 1.69p; Simmental, 306kg at £490 = 1.60p; Fleckvieh, 392kg at £650 = 1.66p; Shorthorn, 380kg at £600 = 1.58p; Simmental,404kg at £625 = 1.55p; Simmental, 318kg at £475 = 1.49p; Simmental, 326kg at £445 = 1.37p; Montbeliarde, 386kg at £415 = 1.08p; Montbeliarde, 344kg at £480 = 1.40p; Simmental, 332kg at £480 = 1.45p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais,430kg at £900 = 2.09p; Limousin, 384kg at £795 = 2.07p; Limousin, 362kg at £750 = 2.07p; Charolais, 470kg at £885 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 472kg at £850 = 1.80p; Stewartstown producer; Limousin, 360kg at £460 = 1.28p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 440kg at £875 = 1.99p; Simmental, 478kg at £930 = 1.95p; Limousin, 422kg at £820 = 1.94p and Charolais,434kg at £830 = 1.91p.

Cows: Maghera producer; Charolais, 830kg at £1,245 = 1.50p; Charolais, 870kg at £1,150 = 1.32p; Charolais, 536kg at £1,050 = 1.96p and Rasharkin producer; Belgian Blue, 914kg at £1,005 = 1.10p.

Sheep: A strong show of 1,700 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, September 8th 2018 which was met with good prices for all types of stock.

An entry of over 300 cast ewes topped at £80.

A strong entry of over 1,300 lambs were presented for sale, with well fleshed lambs being highly sought after, topping at £87.80 for 25kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Coleraine producer; 25kg at £87.80 = 3.51p; Knockloughrim producer; 27.4kg at £87.00 = 3.18p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £86.20 = 3.19p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £85.50 = 3.42p; Aghadowey producer; 27kg at £85.00 = 3.15p; Dungiven producer; 25.7kg at £84.80 = 3.30p; Moneymore producer; 3 lambs 24.8kg at £84.50 = 3.40p; Maghera producer; 23.3kg at £83.80 = 3.60p; Draperstown producer; 24kg at £83.00 = 3.46p and Kilrea producer; 24.3kg at £82.80 = 3.41p.

Mid-weight lambs: Castlerock producer; 23.5kg at £82.50 = 3.51p; Drumsurn producer; 23.3kg at £81.80 = 3.52p; Kilrea producer; 23.5kg at £81.50 = 3.47p; Moneymore producer; 23.8kg at £81.00 = 3.40p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £81.00 = 3.52p; Ballymoney producer; 22.9kg at £78.20 = 3.41p; Dungiven producer; 22.8kg at £79.80 = 3.50p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £79.00 = 3.59p and Maghera producer; 21.5kg at £73.00 = 3.40p.

Lightweight lambs: Portglenone producer; 20.9kg at £73.50 = 3.52p; Maghera producer; 20.5kg at £72.50 = 3.54p; Garvagh producer; 17.8kg at £70.50 = 3.96p; Claudy producer; 19kg at £68.00 = 3.58p; Ballymoney producer; 18.3kg at £64.00 = 3.50p; Garvagh producer; 16.8kg at £60.50 = 3.61p; Garvagh producer; 15.5kg at £54.50 = 3.52p and Portglenone producer; 13.9kg at £56.20 = 4.04p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Swatragh producer; 1 ewe at £80.00; Cookstown producer; 3 ewes at £76.00 and Portglenone producer; 13 ewes at £75.

Payment on the day.

