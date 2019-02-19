Swatragh Mart: Fat lambs sell to £101, fat ewes to £119

Sheep: A good show of 1,000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a steady trade for all types of stock.

A large entry of cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £119 for Texels. 600 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £101 for 26kg.

Breeders topped at £215 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Springing ewes reached £117.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Dungiven producer; 26kg at £101 = 3.88p; Swatragh producer; 29kg at £99.80 = 3.44p; Maghera producer; 26.5kg at £99.00 = 3.74p; Draperstown producer; 25.2kg at £99.00 = 3.93p; Swatragh producer; 27kg at £98.00 = 3.63p; Garvagh producer; 28.3kg at £98.50 = 3.49p; Cookstown producer; 29kg at £98.50 = 3.40p; Aghadowey producer; 27.7kg at £98.00 = 3.54p; Garvagh producer; 28.4kg at £98.00 = 3.45p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £97.80 = 3.91p; Draperstown producer; 29.5kg at £97.50 = 3.31p and Magherafelt producer; 26.5kg at £97.50 = 3.68p.

Mid-weight lambs: Drumahoe producer; 24.8kg at £96.20 = 3.88p; Bellaghy producer; 24.5kg at £95.50 = 3.90p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £94.50 = 3.94p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £94.00 = 4.00p; Aghadowey producer; 24.5kg at £92.80 = 3.79p; Dunloy producer; 22.5kg at £92.50 = 4.11p; Kilrea producer; 23.7kg at £91.00 = 3.84p; Ardmore producer; 23.8kg at £90.00 = 3.78p; Cookstown producer; 22.6kg at £90.00 = 3.98p and Cookstown producer; 23.8kg at £90.50 = 3.80p.

Lightweight lambs: Rasharkin producer; 19.3kg at £87.80 = 4.55p; Garvagh producer; 19.8kg at £82.80 = 4.19p; Magherafelt producer; 20kg at £80.00 = 4.00p; Dungiven producer; 19kg at £81.50 = 4.29p; Draperstown producer; 18.5kg at £83.50 = 4.51p; Dungiven producer; 17kg at £79.00 = 4.65p and Ballymoney producer; 16.3kg at £76.00 = 4.66p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Maghera producer; 2 ewes at £119; Bellaghy producer; 1 ewe at £101; Aghadowey producer; 3 ewes at £100; Swatragh producer; 3 ewes at £97.00 and Ballykelly producer; 6 ewes at £98.00.

Cattle: A good entry of good quality cattle on Monday which was met with a strong trade for the cattle on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,200 for a Limousin weighing 592kg.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,100 for a Limousin weighing 534kg.

Fat cows sold to £425 for a Hereford weighing 448kg.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Limousin, 316kg at £705 = 2.23p.

Bullocks – Charolais, 438kg at £1170 = 2.67p.

Cows – Hereford, 448kg at £425 = 0.95p.

Heifers:

Portglenone producer; Limousin, 316kg at £705 = 2.23p; Limousin, 298kg at £655 = 2.20p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 426kg at £870 = 2.04p; Simmental, 340kg at £695 = 2.04p; Simmental, 370kg at £675 = 1.82p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 396kg at £835 = 2.11p; Simmental, 426kg at £835 = 1.96p; Simmental, 416kg at £750 = 1.80p; Simmental, 462kg at £840 = 1.82p; Swatragh producer; 516kg at £950 = 1.84p; Limousin, 506kg at £945 = 1.87p; Charolais, 398kg at £850 = 2.14p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 410kg at £870 = 2.12p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 496kg at £1030 = 2.08p; Limousin, 534kg at £1100 = 2.06p; Aberdeen Angus, 492kg at £995 = 2.02p; Limousin, 484kg at £975 = 2.01p; Limousin, 472kg at £930 = 1.97p; Limousin, 558kg at £1065 = 1.91p.

Bullocks:

Portglenone producer; Limousin, 592kg at £1,200 = 2.03p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,080 = 2.18p; Limousin, 530kg at £1,100 = 2.08p; Limousin, 492kg at £1,065 = 2.16p; Limousin, 578kg at £1,115 = 1.93p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 510kg at £1,120 = 2.20p; Charolais, 540kg at £1,160 = 2.15p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,170 = 2.67p; Charolais, 560kg at £1,170 = 2.09p; Limousin, 506kg at £1,030 = 2.04p; Limousin, 640kg at £1,100 = 1.72p; Limavady producer; Aberdeen Angus, 454kg at £915 = 2.02p; Aberdeen Angus, 476kg at £1,005 = 2.11p; Aberdeen Angus, 556kg at £1110 = 2.00p; Aberdeen Angus, 516kg at £1,000 = 1.94p; Aberdeen Angus, 512kg at £950 = 1.86p; Aberdeen Angus, 512kg at £950 = 1.86p; Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 292kg at £650 = 2.23p; Belgian Blue, 318kg at £675 = 2.12p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 376kg at £700 = 1.86p; Charolais, 376kg at £740 = 1.97p; Toomebridge producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 356kg at £780 = 2.19p; Limousin, 374kg at £790 = 2.11p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 328kg at £735 = 2.24p; Limousin, 402kg at £855 = 2.13p and Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 324kg at £630 = 1.94p; Limousin, 422kg at £695 = 1.65p; Limousin, 348kg at £570 = 1.64p; Charolais, B,598kg at £950 = 1.59p.

Cull cows: Slaughtneil producer; Hereford, 448kg at £425 = 0.95p; Hereford, 484kg at £425 = 0.88p.

Payment on the day.

Producer Incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

February 2019 sponsor: K C M Tyres.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.