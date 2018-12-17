Swatragh Mart: Fat lambs sell to £93 and fat ewes to £116

Sheep: A good show of over 800 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which was met with a very strong trade for all types of stock.

A small entry of saw great demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £116, with many lots passing £100.

Over 700 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £93.00 for 29kg, with store lambs continuing to be an extremely strong trade selling to £75.00 plus.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Maghera producer; 26kg at £92.00 = 3.54p; Dungiven producer; 25kg at £91.80 = 3.67p; Dungiven producer; 25kg at £91.00 = 3.64p; Castledawson producer; 26.8kg at £91.80 = 3.43p; Swatragh producer; 31kg at £93.00 = 3.00p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £89.80 = 3.45p; Dungiven producer; 25.6kg at £86.80 = 3.39p and Garvagh producer; 29kg at £88.00 = 3.03p.

Mid-weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 24kg at £90.80 = 3.78p; Upperlands producer; 23.6kg at £90.00 = 3.81p; Maghera producer; 24.7kg at £89.50 = 3.62p; Ballymoney producer; 24kg at £89.50 = 3.73p; Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £89.00 = 3.63p; Claudy producer; 23.5kg at £89.50 = 3.81p; Ballycastle producer; 23kg at £88.00 = 3.83p; Ballycastle producer; 22kg at £86.00 = 3.91p; Draperstown producer; 22.4kg at £86.00 = 3.84p and Ballycastle producer; 21.5kg at £81.00 = 3.77p.

Lightweight lambs: Draperstown producer; 19.5kg at £80.00 = 4.10p; Draperstown producer; 18.8kg at £74.00 = Maghera producer; 17.8kg at £70.00 = 3.93p; Ballymoney producer; 16.5kg at £67.50 = 4.09p; Maghera producer; 15.5kg at £66.50 = 4.29p and Draperstown producer; 12.5kg at £49350 = 3.96p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Draperstown producer; 1 ewe at £116; 1 ewe at £100; Dungannon producer; 9 ewes at £101; Garvagh producer; 5 ewes at £98.00; 2 ewes at £98.00 and Dungiven producer; 1 ewe at £90.00.

Cattle: Monday cattle sale now closed for the holiday season, weekly cattle sales will resume on Monday, January 14th 2019.

Special dispersal sale of pedigree Limousin cattle on Wednesday, December 19th December 2018 at 7.30pm on behalf of Lineview Limousins, Rosslea, Co Fermanagh.

Contact main office on 02879401246 or Louise on 07596369000 for more information.

Payment on the day.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.