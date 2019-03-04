Swatragh Mart: Fat lambs to £103.20, fat ewes to £129

Sheep: A seasonal show of 800 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a steady trade for all types of stock.

A large entry of cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £129 for Texels, 550 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £103.80 for 32kg.

Breeders topped at £216 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Swatragh producer; 32kg at £103.80 = 3.24p; Rasharkin producer; 35kg at £102.80 = 2.94p; Maghera producer; 26.3kg at £102.50 = 3.90p; Cookstown producer; 29kg at £102.80 = 3.54p; Toomebridge producer; 26.3kg at £102.00; 3.88p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £101.80 = 3.77p; Maghera producer; 26.5kg at £101.20 = 3.82p; Cookstown producer; 26.8kg at £102.20 = 3.82p; Ballymena producer; 26.3kg at £101.80 = 3.88p; Toomebridge producer; 25.3kg at £101.80 = 4.03p; Rasharkin producer; 24kg at £101.20 = 4.22p and Knockloughrim producer; 25.5kg at £100.80 = 3.95p.

Mid-weight lambs: Maghera producer; 24.3kg at £99.20 = 4.08p; Greysteel producer; 23.3kg at £97.00 = 4.17p; Upperlands producer; 23.3kg at £97.00 = 4.16p; Greysteel producer; 22.4kg at £97.00 = 4.33p; Kilrea producer; 22.3kg at £93.00 = 4.18p; Cookstown producer; 22.4kg at £90.00 = 4.02p; Dungiven producer; 23.4kg at £94.20 = 4.03p; Limavady producer; 21.8kg at £92.50 = 4.24p; Kilrea producer; 23.3kg at £93.80 = 4.03p and Upperlands producer; 23kg at £94.50 = 4.11p.

Lightweight lambs: Rasharkin producer; 20kg at £87.50 = 4.38p; Limavady producer; 19kg at £81.00 = 4.26p; Swatragh producer; 18kg at £77.50 = 4.31p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £77.00 = 4.53p; Garvagh producer; 16.5kg at £70.00 = 4.24p; Swatragh producer; 15kg at £60.50 = 4.03p and Limavady producer; 15kg at £59.50 = 3.97p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Dungannon producer; 3 ewes at £129; Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £128; Maghera producer; 3 ewes at £118; Maghera producer; 5 ewes at £117; Ballymoney producer; 5 ewes at £114 and Draperstown producer; 6 ewes at £113.

Cattle

A good entry of good quality cattle on Monday was met with a strong trade for the cattle on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,175 for a Limousin weighing 592kg.

Heifers sold to a top price of £945 for an Aberdeen Angus weighing 456kg.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Limousin, 374kg at £825 = 2.21p.

Bullocks – Limousin, 336kg at £830 = 2.47p.

Heifers:

Limavady producer; Charolais, 352kg at £700 = 1.99p; Shorthorn, 456kg at £760 = 1.67p; Charolais, 486kg at £830 = 1.71p; Limousin, 392kg at £690 = 1.76p; Charolais, 450kg at £825 = 1.83p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 364kg at £695 = 1.91p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 430kg at £845 = 1.97p; Limousin, 452kg at £850 = 1.88p; Glenullin producer; Aberdeen Angus, 456kg at £945 = 2.07p; Aberdeen Angus, 368kg at £730 = 1.98p; Limousin, 290kg at £615 = 2.12p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 374kg at £825 = 2.21p; Charolais, 392kg at £750 = 1.91p; Limousin, 490kg at £900 = 1.84p; Limousin, 404kg at £770 = 1.91p; Charolais, 456kg at £840 = 1.84p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 336kg at £830 = 2.47p; Limousin, 350kg at £830 = 2.37p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 592kg at £1175 = 1.98p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 326kg at £730 = 2.24p; Charolais, 450kg at £960 = 2.13p; Limousin, 508kg at £1,050 = 2.07p; Limousin, 466kg at £970 = 2.08p and Glenullin producer; Limousin, 362kg at £755 = 2.09p; Limousin, 304kg at £730 = 2.40p.

Payment on the day.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.