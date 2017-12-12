Swatragh Mart: Good prices for cattle despite the weather

Cattle: Due to poor weather conditions, a small entry of quality cattle were presented for the final cattle sale of the year at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 11th December 2017 which was met with some good prices.

More quality stock is required to meet the demand.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais; 408kg at £950 = 2.33p, Swatragh producer; Limousin; 420kg at £980 = 2.33p, Magherafelt producer; Simmental; 350kg at £450 = 1.29p, Magherafelt producer; Simmental; 410kg at £540 = 1.32p.

Sheep: A smaller entry of 400 quality sheep were presented at the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 9th December 2017 due to poor weather conditions, witnessing a sharp trade and some great prices.

A small show of fat ewes were highly sought after with a top price of £107.00 being paid for two ewes.

Almost 330 lambs were presented which received a steady trade and some great prices, with several lots passing £85 and a top price of £90 being paid for three lambs at 24.6kg.

More fat lambs are required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs:

Swatragh producer; 3 lambs 24.6kg at £90.00 = 3.66p; Bushmills producer; 5 lambs 25.6kg at £90.00 = 3.52p; Limavady producer; 25 lambs 26.8kg at £90.00 = 3.36p; Maghera producer; 10 lambs 24kg at £89.80 = 3.74p; Desertmartin producer; 5 lambs 23kg at £86.00 = 3.74p; Kilrea producer; 9 lambs 22.8kg at £84.80 = 3.73p; Bushmills producer; 3 lambs 23.3kg at £84.50 = 3.63p.

Middleweight lambs:

Swatragh producer; 7 lambs 22kg at £83.00 = 3.77p; Desertmartin producer; 4 lambs 22.8kg at £83.00 = 3.65p; Bushmills producer; 2 lambs 21kg at £82.50 = 3.93p; Eglinton producer; 36 lambs 23kg at £82.00 = 3.57p; Coleraine producer; 2 lambs 21kg at £80.00 = 3.81p.

Store lambs:

Coleraine producer; 3 lambs 20kg at £69 = 3.45p; Swatragh producer; 10 lambs 19.8kg at £70.00 = 3.54p; Garvagh producer; 16 lambs 17.8kg at £66.00 = 3.72p; Garvagh producer; 15 lambs 15.8kg at £55.00 = 3.48p.

Sample ewes prices:

Ballymoney producer; 2 ewes at £107; 4 ewes at £100; Portglenone producer; 3 ewes at £80.