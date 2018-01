Swatragh Mart: Lambs to £94 for 25kg

Almost 700 sheep went under the hammer at Swatragh Mart on Saturday 30th December 2017, which was met with some brilliant prices for both ewes and lambs.

Over 100 fat ewes were highly sought after with many lots passing £85, with the top price of £144 being paid for one ewe.

Fat rams topped at £90.

Once again, lambs were also a great trade with a good entry of almost 520 head.

Many lots of heavy lambs made £90 and above, with the top price paid being £94 for 26 lambs at 25kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Kilrea producer; 26 lambs 25kg at £94.00 = 3.76p; Kilrea producer; 24 lambs 26kg at £93.20 = 3.58p; Kilrea producer; 1 lamb 25kg at £92.00 = 3.68p; Kilrea producer; 1 lamb 26kg at £92.00 = 3.54p; Swatragh producer; 27 lambs 25.9kg at £92.00 = 3.55p; Draperstown producer; 3 lambs 31kg at £91.50 = 2.95p; Magherafelt producer; 8 lambs 26.5kg at £91.20 = 3.44p; Dungiven producer; 3 lambs 25kg at £90.50 = 3.62p; Kilrea producer; 1 lamb 26kg at £90.50 = 3.48p; Draperstown producer; 4 lambs 25kg at £90.00 = 3.60p; Draperstown producer; 2 lambs 25kg at £90.00 = 3.60p; Coleraine producer; 3 lambs 27kg at £90.00 = 3.33p.

Middleweight lambs: Limavady producer; 7 lambs 23.8kg at £89.80; Magherafelt producer; 36 lambs 22.3kg at £89.00 = 4.00p; Draperstown producer; 19 lambs 23kg at £87.20 = 3.79p; Ballymoney producer; 24 lambs 23.3kg at £86.20 = 3.70p; Maghera producer; 12 lambs 22.2kg at £86.20 = 3.88p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 22kg at £85.80 = 3.90p; Ballymena producer; 5 lambs 23.4kg at £85.00 = 3.63p; Swatragh producer; 11 lambs 21kg at £84.50 = 4.02p.

Store lambs: Swatragh producer; 2 lambs 19.5kg at £75.50 = 3.87p; Moneymore producer; 1 lamb 20kg at £75.00 = 3.75p; Ballymena producer; 1 lamb 19kg at £77.00 = 4.05p; Tobermore producer; 4 lambs 15.5kg at £60.00 = 3.87p; Cookstown producer; 1 lamb 17kg at £58.00 = 3.41p; Claudy producer; 1 lamb 16kg at £55.00 = 3.44p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Cookstown producer; 1 ewe at £144; Draperstown producer; 3 ewes at £91.00; Maghera producer; 2 ewes at £87.

Sheep: Every Saturday at 11am.

Cattle: Next cattle sale will be held of Monday, January 15th at 11am.