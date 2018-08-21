Swatragh Mart: Store bullocks sell to £1,190

Cattle: A seasonal show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, August 20th 2018, which was met with an excellent trade for the cattle on offer, especially for store bullocks.

Store heifers sold to £1,010 for a Charolais weighing 492kg.

Store bullocks sold to £1,190 for a Limousin weighing 490kg.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Charolais, 492kg at £1,010 = 2.05.

Bullocks – Limousin, 422kg at £1,080 = 2.56.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 492kg at £1,010 = 2.05p; Limousin, 454kg at £850 = 1.87p; Charolais, 494kg at £850 = 1.72p; Aberdeen Angus, 474kg at £850 = 1.79p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 334kg at £640 = 1.92p; Limousin, 410kg at £775 = 1.89p; Ringsend producer; Limousin, 396kg at £750 = 1.89p; Aberdeen Angus, 398kg at £740 = 1.86p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 276kg at £535 = 1.94p; Charolais, 308kg at £575 = 1.87p; Limousin, 324kg at £590 = 1.82p; Charolais, 368kg at £635 = 1.73p and Castledawson producer; Charolais, 316kg at £560 = 1.77p; Charolais, 364kg at £550 = 1.51p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 422kg at £1,080 = 2.56p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,080 = 2.43p; Limousin, 436kg at £1,020 = 2.34p; Limousin, 404kg at £750 = 1.86p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 466kg at £1,160 = 2.49p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,190 = 2.43p; Limousin, 406kg at £940 = 2.32p; Limousin, 416kg at £930 = 2.24p; Limousin, 314kg at £690 = 2.20p; Limousin, 304kg at £665 = 2.19p; Limousin, 386kg at £830 = 2.15p; Limousin, 364kg at £770 = 2.12p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 252kg at £495 = 1.96p; Limousin, 272kg at £450 = 1.65p; Hereford, 322kg at £505 = 1.57p and Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 386kg at £750 = 1.94p.

Cows: Maghera producer; Limousin, 722kg at £940 = 1.30p; Limousin, 632kg at £720 = 1.14p.

Sheep: A strong show of 1400 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, August 18th 2018, which was met with a strong trade for both fat lambs and ewes.

An entry of almost 400 cast ewes topped at £102, with many lots passing the £90 mark.

An entry of over 1,000 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £90.50 for 27kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Limavady producer; 13 lambs 27kg at £90.50 = 3.35p; Moneymore producer; 8 lambs 25.5kg at £88.00 = 3.45p; Draperstown producer; 11 lambs 26.3kg at £86.20 = 3.28p; Limavady producer; 22 lambs 24.3kg at £86.00 = 3.54p; Limavady producer; 4 lambs 25kg at £85.00 = 3.40p; Garvagh producer; 16 lambs 24kg at £85.00 = 3.54p; Castlerock producer; 10 lambs 23.2kg at £84.80 = 3.66p; Moneymore producer; 19 lambs 25.4kg at £84.00 = 3.31p; Portglenone producer; 14 lambs 23.8kg at £83.80 = 3.52p and Maghera producer; 52 lambs 24.2kg at £83.50 = 3.45p.

Mid-weight lambs: Loughgall producer; 8 lambs 22.8kg at £83.20; Tobermore producer; 8 lambs 23kg at £81.20 = 3.53p; Bellaghy producer; 5 lambs 22.8kg at £80.50 = 3.53p; Garvagh producer; 10 lambs 21.9kg at £78.50 = 3.58p; Draperstown producer; 8 lambs 21.5kg at £78.50 = 3.38p; Cookstown producer; 8 lambs 22kg at £77.80 = 3.54p and Slaughtmanus producer; 32 lambs 22kg at £76.80 = 3.49p.

Lightweight lambs: Ballykelly producer; 1 lamb 20kg at £71.50 = 3.58p; Garvagh producer; 2 lambs 19.5kg at £69.20 = 3.55p; Draperstown producer; 17 lambs 18.5kg at £67.00 = 3.62p; Garvagh producer; 9 lambs 17.8kg at £63.00 = 3.55p; Dungiven producer; 24 lambs 17.6kg at £64.50 = 3.66p; Dungiven producer; 16 lambs 15.5kg at £59.50 = 3.84p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Cookstown producer; 16 ewes at £102; Dungiven producer; 7 ewes at £96.00; Dungiven producer; 12 ewes at £94.00; Cookstown producer; 6 ewes at £96.

