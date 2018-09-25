Swatragh Mart: Store bullocks sell to £1,520

Cattle: A great show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, September 24th 2018 which was met with an excellent trade for the cattle on offer.

Store heifers sold to £1,395 for an Aberdeen Angus weighing 740kg.

Store bullocks sold to a top of £1,520 for a Charolais weighing 742kg.

Fat cows sold to a top of 1.38 per kilo for a Limousin weighing 614kg.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Limousin, 440kg at £1,100 = 2.50p.

Bullocks – Limousin, 362kg at £1,030 = 2.85p.

Cull cows – Limousin, 614kg at £850 = 1.38p.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Limousin, 440kg at £1,100 = 2.50p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,245 = 2.45p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,040 = 2.31p; Charolais, 362kg at £840 = 2.32p; Charolais, 376kg at £795 = 2.11p; Aberdeen Angus, 472kg at £980 = 2.08p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,065 = 2.34p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 482kg at £1,060 = 2.20p; Charolais, 552kg at £1,190 = 2.16p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,070 = 2.11p; Charolais, 550kg at £1,150 = 2.09p; Charolais, 584kg at £1,200 = 2.05p; Charolais, 592kg at £1,210 = 2.04p; Limousin, 492kg at £940 = 1.91p; Stewartstown producer; Charolais, 564kg at £1,140 = 2.02p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 498kg at £1,085 = 2.18p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,105 = 2.12p; Limousin, 404kg at £820 = 2.03p; Limousin, 532kg at £1,050 = 1.97p; Cookstown producer; Charolais, 612kg at £1,230 = 2.01p; Bellaghy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 424kg at £905 = 2.13p; Portglenone producer; Charolais, 376kg at £775 = 2.06p; Charolais, 394kg at £820 = 2.08p; Charolais, 484kg at £950 = 1.96p; Charolais, 366kg at £705 = 1.93p; Charolais, 330kg at £620 = 1.88p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 328kg at £740 = 2.26p; Limousin,300kg at £670 = 2.23p; Aberdeen Angus,414kg at £895 = 2.16p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 330kg at £675 = 2.05p; Charolais, 314kg at £655 = 2.05p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 510kg at £1,020 = 2.00p; Belgian Blue, 574kg at £1,040 = 1.81p; Simmental, 526kg at £955 = 1.82p; Simmental, 610kg at £1,065 = 1.75p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 402kg at £765 = 1.90p; Limousin,412kg at £775 = 1.88p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus,250kg at £490 = 1.96p; Aberdeen Angus, 260kg at £450 = 1.73p; Limousin, 310kg at £700 = 2.25p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 350kg at £745 = 2.13p; Limousin, 408kg at £670 = 1.64p; Limousin, 410kg at £680 = 1.65p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 408kg at £745 = 1.83p; Limousin, 450kg at £800 = 1.78p; Limousin, 410kg at £700 = 1.71p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 446kg at £820 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus, 398kg at £735 = 1.85p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 740kg at £1395 = 1.89p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 572kg at £1070 = 1.87p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 330kg at £675 = 2.05p; Charolais,314kg at £655 = 2.09p; Desertmartin producer; Belted Galloway, 324kg at £500 = 1.54p; Belted Galloway, 298kg at £450 = 1.51p; Belted Galloway, 336kg at £480 = 1.43p; Belted Galloway, 322kg at £400 = 1.24p; Belted Galloway, 314kg at £485 = 1.54p; Belted Galloway, 286kg at £400 = 1.40p; Belted Galloway, 282kg at £400 = 1.42p; Aberdeen Angus, 292kg at £410 = 1.40p and Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 250kg at £490 = 1.96p; Aberdeen Angus, 260kg at £450 = 1.73p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 362kg at £,1030 = 2.85p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,010 = 2.76p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,120 = 2.55p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,030 = 2.55p; Limousin, 412kg at £875 = 2.12p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,075 = 2.48p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 456kg at £1,160 = 2.54p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,130 = 2.48p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,085 = 2.38p; Charolais, 418kg at £950 = 2.27p; Limousin, 442kg at £1000 = 2.26p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,055 = 2.08p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 242kg at £680 = 2.81p; Limousin, 270kg at £720 = 2.67p; Limousin, 280kg at £740 = 2.64p; Limousin, 278kg at £740 = 2.66p; Limousin, 304kg at £750 = 2.47p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 556kg at £1,235 = 2.22p; Limousin, 646kg at £1,375 = 2.13p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 538kg at £1,135 = 2.11p; Aberdeen Angus, 496kg at £1,100 = 2.22p; Magherafelt producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 650kg at £1,435 = 2.21p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,175 = 2.18p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 590kg at £1,285 = 2.18p; Belgian Blue, 680kg at £1,385 = 2.04p; Limousin, 692kg at £1,440 = 2.08p; Charolais, 690kg at £1,385 = 2.01p; Charolais, 742kg at £1,520 = 2.05p; Charolais, 626kg at £1,305 = 2.08p; Charolais,608kg at £1,280 = 1.96p; Charolais, 608kg at £1,220 = 2.01p; Charolais, 620kg at £1,255 = 2.02p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 344kg at £760 = 2.21p; Limousin, 336kg at £730 = 2.17p; Maghera producer; Charolais,408kg at £1030 = 2.52p; Limousin,346kg at £815 = 2.36p; Limousin, 334kg at £810 = 2.43p; Limousin, 388kg at £935 = 2.41p; Limousin, 354kg at £830 = 2.34p; Limousin, 578kg at £1295 = 2.24p; Simmental, 594kg at £1,300 = 2.19p; Simmental, 598kg at £1,200 = 2.01p; Simmental, 542kg at £1,090 = 2.01p; Simmental, 612kg at £1,225 = 2.00p; Charolais, 604kg at £1,120 = 1.85p; Dungiven producer; Aberdeen Angus, 458kg at £1010 = 2.21p; Aberdeen Angus,474kg at £1010 = 2.13p; Aberdeen Angus, 512kg at £1,040 = 2.03p; Aberdeen Angus, 492kg at £1,000 = 2.03p; Aberdeen Angus,484kg at £970 = 2.00p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus,186kg at £405 = 2.18p; Aberdeen Angus, 248kg at £480 = 1.94p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 432kg at £870 = 2.01p; Charolais, 452kg at £875 = 1.94p; Limousin, 468kg at £900 = 1.92p; Belgian Blue, 392kg at £730 = 1.86p; Limousin, 404kg at £700 = 1.73p; Limousin, 492kg at £800 = 1.63p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 422kg at £985 = 2.33p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,095 = 2.28p; Charolais, 526kg at £1,100 = 2.09p; Charolais, 466kg at £980 = 2.10p; Charolais, 518kg at £1,000 = 1.93p; Charolais, 446kg at £970 = 2.17p; Charolais,468kg at £970 = 2.07p; Charolais,468kg at £945 = 2.02p; Swatragh producer; Limousin,380kg at £760 = 2.00p; Limousin,380kg at £600 = 1.58p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus,308kg at £610 = 1.98p; Aberdeen Angus,386kg at £755 = 1.96p; Rasharkin producer; Aberdeen Angus,578kg at £620 = 1.07p; Aberdeen Angus, 578kg at £620 = 1.07p; Portglenone producer; Charolais, 388kg at £990 = 2.55p; Charolais,3 96kg at £995 = 2.51p; Charolais, 394kg at £1,060 = 2.69p; Charolais, 396kg at £895 = 2.26p; Charolais, 408kg at £960 = 2.35p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 378kg at £910 = 2.41p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 514kg at £1,050 = 2.04p; Hereford, 324kg at £725 = 2.24p; Hereford, 418kg at £790 = 1.89p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 632kg at £1,200 = 1.90p; Limousin,668kg at £1,245 = 1.86p; Charolais, 576kg at £1,090 = 1.89p; Charolais, 532kg at £950 = 1.79p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 558kg at £950 = 1.70p; Simmental, 712kg at £1,190 = 1.67p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 460kg at £990 = 2.15p; Limousin, 372kg at £925 = 2.49p; Garvagh producer; Simmental, 484kg at £805 = 1.66p; Simmental, 448kg at £730 = 1.63p; Friesian, 510kg at £680 = 1.33p; Simmental, 410kg at £695 = 1.70p; Friesian, 442kg at £440 = 1.00p.

Cows: Maghera producer; Limousin, 660kg at £850 = 1.29p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 614kg at £850 = 1.38p; Swatragh producer; Simmental, 644kg at £720 = 1.12p; Hereford, 574kg at £450 = 0.78p; Limousin, 510kg at £410 = 0.80p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 674kg at £575 = 0.85p; Highland, 542kg at £400 = 0.74p.

Sheep

A strong show of over 1,500 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, September 22nd 2018, which was met with a strong trade for both fat lambs and ewes.

An entry of over 150 cast ewes topped at £100 with many lots passing the £90 mark.

Almost 1,200 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £84.80 for 6 lambs at 27.5kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Dungiven producer; 6 lambs 27.5kg at £84.80 = 3.08p; Maghera producer; 10 lambs 25.5kg at £82.80 = 3.25p; Swatragh producer; 3 lambs 26kg at £82 = 3.15p; Garvagh producer; 13 lambs 26.2kg at £81.50 = 3.11p; Swatragh producer; 50 lambs 26.2kg at £81.40 = 3.11p; Desertmartin producer; 14 lambs 25.8kg at £80 = 3.10p; Tobermore producer; 7 lambs 24.7kg at £80.00 = 3.24p and Draperstown producer; 12 lambs 24.7kg at £80.00 = 3.24p.

Mid-weight lambs: Dungiven producer; 9 lambs 22.8kg at £77.50 = 3.40p; Magherafelt producer; 8 lambs 22.5kg at £75.00 = 3.33p; Garvagh producer; 5 lambs 22.8kg at £76.00 = 3.33p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 22kg at £76.00 = 3.45p; Coleraine producer; 4 lambs 22.5kg at £76.00 = 3.38p; Moneymore producer; 12 lambs 20.3kg at £74.50 = 3.65p and Cookstown producer; 11 lambs 22kg at £74.00 = 3.36p.

Lightweight lambs: Maghera producer; 2 lambs 17kg at £64.00 = 3.76p; Dungiven producer; 22 lambs 18.5kg at £68.00 = 3.687p; Coleraine producer; 11 lambs 17.25kg at £64.50 = 3.74p; Cookstown producer; 11 lambs 16.25kg at £65.00 = 4.00p; Draperstown producer; 5 lambs 17kg at £65.00 = 3.82p and Maghera producer; 2 lambs 13kg at £51.00 = 3.92p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Garvagh producer; 1 ewe at £100; Pomeroy producer; 3 ewes at £91 and Cookstown producer; 3 ewes at £90.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep Sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

September 2018 sponsor –

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.