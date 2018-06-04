Swatragh Mart: Store heifers sell to £1,175

Cattle: A small seasonal show of cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, June 4th 2018, which was met with a firm trade.

Store heifers sold to £1,175 for an Aberdeen Angus weighing 580kg.

Store bullocks sold to £1,130 for a Charolais weighing 436kg.

Cows and calves sold to £1,600 for a Belgium Blue cow with a Limousin calf at foot.

Fat cows sold to £980 for a Limousin weighing 580kg.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Swatragh producer; Charolais, 410kg at £950 = 2.32p.

Bullocks – Maghera producer; Limousin, 414kg at £1,080 = 2.61p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 444kg at £930 = 2.09p; Charolais, 432kg at £965 = 2.23p; Limousin, 382kg at £770 = 2.02p; Charolais, 410kg at £950 = 2.32p; Limousin, 412kg at £820 = 1.99p, Maghera producer; Charolais, 606kg at £1,130 = 1.86p; Aberdeen Angus, 580kg at £1,175 = 2.03p; Limousin, 524kg at £1,050 = 2.00p; Desertmartin producer; Limousin, 350kg at £700 = 2.00p; Limousin, 320kg at £685 = 2.14p and Limousin, 324kg at £750 = 2.31p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 414kg at £1080 = 2.61p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,130 = 2.59p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,060 = 2.59p; Charolais, 398kg at £1,015 = 2.55p; Charolais, 398kg at £1,015 = 2.55p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 428kg at £1,035 = 2.42p; Limousin, 420kg at £1,040 = 2.48p; Limousin, 396kg at £1,000 = 2.53p; Limousin, 370kg at £890 = 2.41p; Limousin, 342kg at £810 = 2.37p; Limousin, 358kg at £755 = 2.11p; Limousin, 374kg at £775 = 2.07p; Limousin, 366kg at £640 = 1.75p.

Cows and calves: Swatragh producer; Belgium Blue cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot - £1,600, Swatragh producer; Simmental cow with Simmental heifer calf at foot - £1,480 and Swatragh producer; Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot - £1,550.

Cows: Desertmartin producer; Limousin, 580kg at £900 = 1.55; Limousin, 580kg at £980 = 1.69p and Swatragh producer; Friesian, 522kg at £350 = 0.67p.

Sheep: A seasonal show of 600 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, June 2nd 2018.

An entry of almost 130 ewes was met with a great trade topping at £118 for 2 ewes.

Fat rams reached £145 for a Suffolk shearling.

Over 300 spring lambs were presented for sale, receiving a strong trade, topping at £114 for one lamb at 27kg.

Breeders were also a great trade topping at £228 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight springs - Ballymoney producer; 1 lamb 27kg at £114 = 4.22p; Draperstown producer; 1 lamb 27kg at £105 = 3.89p; Cookstown producer; 5 lambs 25.4kg at £104.50 = 4.11p; Swatragh producer; 2 lambs 26kg at £104 = 4.00p; Cullybackey producer; 7 lambs 23.5kg at £101.20 = 4.31p; Bellaghy producer; 2 lambs 24kg at £101 = 4.21p; Randalstown producer; 1 lamb 24kg at £100.50 = 4.19p; Swatragh producer; 1 lamb 25kg at £101 = 4.04p; Draperstown producer; 1 lamb 26kg at £100.50 = 3.87p; Magherafelt producer; 2 lambs 25.5kg at £100 = 3.92p; Swatragh producer; 5 lambs 22.6kg at £100 = 4.42p; Upperlands producer; 11 lambs 22.5kg at £99.80 = 4.44p; Magherafelt producer; 7 lambs 23kg at £98.50 = 4.28p; Ballymena producer; 3 lambs 27kg at £97.50 = 4.24p; Ballymoney producer; 10 lambs 23kg at £96.00 = 4.17p; Coleraine producer; 6 lambs 23kg at £95.00 = 4.13p; Ballymena producer; 2 lambs 23.5kg at £95.00 = 4.04p; Swatragh producer; 1 lamb 21.5kg at £95.00 = 4.42p; Cookstown producer; 1 lamb 22kg at £94.00 = 4.27p; Macosquin producer; 10 lambs 21kg at £94.80 = 4.51p and Castledawson producer; 8 lambs 21.6kg at £93.00 = 4.31p.

Lightweight springs: Swatragh producer; 7 lambs 20.8kg at £92.80 = 4.47p; Garvagh producer; 14 lambs 20.3kg at £87.00 = 4.29p; Stewartstown producer; 2 lambs 20kg at £85.80 = 4.29p; Bellaghy producer; 6 lambs 19.3kg at £85.80 = 4.45p; Swatragh producer; 2 lambs 18kg at £78.00 = 4.33p and Tobermore producer; 5 lambs 16.6kg at £70.00 = 4.22p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Draperstown producer; 2 ewes at £118; Moneymore producer; 1 ewe at £95.00; Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe at £95.00 and Magherafelt producer; 1 ewe at £90.00.

