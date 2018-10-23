Swatragh Mart: Store heifers sell to £1,190

Cattle: A good show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, October 22nd 2018 which was met with a good trade for the cattle on offer.

Store heifers sold to £1,190 for a Charolais weighing 586kg.

Store bullocks sold to £1,085 for a Limousin weighing 500kg.

Fat cows sold to £900 for a Simmental weighing 772kg.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais 586kg at £1190 = 2.03p; Garvagh producer; Limousin 242kg at £620 = 2.56p; Limousin 264kg at £630 = 2.39p; Limousin 270kg at £625 = 2.31p; Limousin 242kg at £530 = 2.19p; Limousin 502kg at £965 = 1.92p; Limousin 456kg at £770 = 1.69p; Limousin 474kg at £820 = 1.73p; Swatragh producer; Simmental 520kg at £1050 = 2.02p; Simmental 380kg at £730 = 1.92p; Charolais 306kg at £555 = 1.81p; Simmental 378kg at £670 = 1.77p; Castlerock producer; Limousin 285kg at £670 = 2.35p; Limousin 285kg at £475 = 1.67p; Crumlin producer; Simmental 320kg at £750 = 2.34p; Limousin 292kg at £625 = 2.14p; Limousin 452kg at £875 = 1.94p; Garvagh producer; Charolais 348kg at £650 = 1.87p; Charolais 438kg at £800 = 1.83p and Maghera producer; Limousin 420kg at £865 = 2.06p; Limousin 428kg at £805 = 1.88p.

Bullocks: Crumlin producer; Limousin 304kg at £810 = 2.66p; Limousin 288kg at £750 = 2.60p; Limousin 328kg at £825 = 2.52p; Limousin 350kg at £870 = 2.49p; Limousin 382kg at £915 = 2.40p; Limousin 374kg at £885 = 2.37p; Limousin 354kg at £845 = 2.39p; Limousin 470kg at £920 = 1.96p; Limousin 500kg at £1085 = 2.17p; Limousin 450kg at £890 = 1.98p; Moneymore producer; Charolais 262kg at £670 = 2.56p; Charolais 274kg at £705 = 2.57p; Charolais 272kg at £670 = 2.46p; Charolais 304kg at £730 = 2.40p; Castlerock producer; Limousin 250kg at £670 = 2.68p; Limousin 272kg at £630 = 2.32p; Swatragh producer; Simmental 420kg at £835 = 1.99p; Simmental 478kg at £940 = 1.97p; Simmental 412kg at £780 = 1.89p; Simmental 512kg at £920 = 1.80p; Simmental 396kg at £730 = 1.84p; Charolais 532kg at £920 = 1.73p; Draperstown producer; Belgian Blue 432kg at £740 = 1.71p; Limousin 546kg at £740 = 1.36p; Claudy producer; Charolais 528kg at £1000 = 1.89p; Limousin 554kg at £1000 = 1.81p; Belgian Blue 554kg at £900 = 1.62p; Maghera producer; Charolais 386kg at £730 = 1.89p; Garvagh producer; Limousin 452kg at £945 = 2.09p; Charolais 356kg at £860 = 2.42p; Fleckvieh, 462kg at £610 = 1.32p; Castledawson producer; Charolais 414kg at £885 = 2.14p; Blonde d'Aquitaine 412kg at £740 = 1.80p; Blonde d'Aquitaine 380kg at £670 = 1.76p and Cookstown producer; Limousin 280kg at £630 = 2.25p; Simmental 408kg at £770 = 1.89p.

Sheep: A strong show of over 1,300 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, October 20th 2018 which was met with a strong trade for both fat lambs and ewes.

An entry of over 150 cast ewes topped at £82 with many lots passing the £70 mark.

Almost 1,200 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £85.00 for 1 lamb at 26kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Swatragh producer; 1 lamb 26kg at £85.00 = 3.27p; Greysteel producer; 1 lamb 26kg at £85.00 = 3.27p; Draperstown producer; 16 lambs 26.4kg at £84.20 = 3.19p; Dungannon producer; 19 lambs 26.9kg at £84.20 = 3.13p; Cookstown producer; 27 lambs 26kg at £83.80 = 3.22p; Ballymoney producer; 17 lambs 25.8kg at £83.20 = 3.22p; Portstewart producer; 14 lambs 25kg at £82.50 = 3.30p and Kilrea producer; 19 lambs 25.25kg at £82.20 = 3.26p.

Mid-weight lambs: Maghera producer; 10 lambs 22kg at £82.00 = 3.73p; Swatragh producer; 15 lambs 22.9kg at £78.80 = 3.44p; Garvagh producer; 14 lambs 23.25kg at £78.80 = 3.39p; Maghera producer; 9 lambs 22.5kg at £77.80 = 3.46p and Dungiven producer; 2 lambs 23kg at £76.50 = 3.33p.

Lightweight lambs: Dungiven producer; 16 lambs 16.5kg at £80.00 = 4.85p; Limavady producer; 3 lambs 17.5kg at £67.80 = 3.87p; Limavady producer; 4 lambs 17.75kg at £67.50 = 3.80p; Draperstown producer; 5 lambs 16kg at £64.50 = 4.032p; Garvagh producer; 9 lambs 16.5kg at £65.80 = 3.99p; Garvagh producer; 2 lambs 17.5kg at £60.50 = 3.46p; Garvagh producer; 11 lambs 15kg at £58.00 = 3.87p; Garvagh producer; 6 lambs 14kg at £55.00 = 3.93p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Garvagh producer; 1 ewe at £82; Maghera producer; 2 ewes at £79 and Maghera producer; 1 ewes at £75.50.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw.

October 2018 sponsor –

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.