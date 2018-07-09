Swatragh Mart: Strong showing of 1,000 sheep

Sheep: A strong show of 1,000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, July 7th 2018 which was met with a good trade for both fat lambs and ewes.

An entry of over 260 cast ewes topped at £97, with many lots passing the £80 mark.

Over 700 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £90.50 for 2 lambs at 32kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Ballymoney producer; 2 lambs 32kg at £90.50 = 2.83p; Desertmartin producer; 10 lambs 25.4kg at £88.20 = 3.47p; Portglenone producer; 3 lambs 24kg at £88.00 = 3.67p; Cranagh producer; 1 lamb 28kg at £87.20 = 3.11p; Ballymena producer; 6 lambs 24.5kg at £86.80 = 3.54p; Ballycastle producer; 3 lambs 27.5kg at £86.80 = 3.19p; Cookstown producer; 7 lambs 25.5kg at £86.50 = 3.39p; Coleraine producer; 8 lambs 23kg at £86.20 = 3.75p; Cookstown producer; 11 lambs 23kg at £86.00 = 3.74p and Dungiven producer; 4 lambs 23.8kg at £86.00 = 3.62p.

Mid-weight lambs: Maghera producer; 10 lambs 22.4kg at £83.50 = 3.73p; Ballymena producer; 6 lambs 22kg at £83.50 = 3.80p; Moneymore producer; 7 lambs 22kg at £83.80 = 3.81p; Maghera producer; 9 lambs 21.8kg at £83.00 = 3.81p; Garvagh producer; 25 lambs 21.8kg at £80.20 = 3.69p; Ballymoney producer; 4 lambs 21.8kg at £82.50 = 3.79p; Dungiven producer; 14 lambs 21kg at £78.80 = 3.75p and Ballykelly producer; 12 lambs 21kg at £76.80 = 3.66p.

Lightweight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 7 lambs 20.7kg at £73.20 = 3.54p; Magherafelt producer; 8 lambs 20.5kg at £76.50 = 3.73p; Dungiven producer; 17 lambs 19.7kg at £71.20 = 3.61p; Stewartstown producer; 3 lambs 18.3kg at £67.20 = 3.67p; Moneymore producer; 18 lambs 17.9kg at £69.80 = 3.90p and Maghera producer; 5 lambs 17kg at £66.00 = 3.88p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Swatragh producer; 22 ewes at £97.00; Limavady producer; 2 ewes at £94.00; Ballmoney producer; 1 ewe at £91.00 and Loughgall producer; 1 ewe at £91.00.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

July 2018 Sponsor – McGuigan’s garage, Swatragh

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 11am.