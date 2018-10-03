Top price £1,205 paid for heifers at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A fantastic show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, October 1st 2018 which was met with a packed ringside and an excellent trade for the cattle on offer.

Top price for heifers was £1,205 for a Limousin weighing 574kg, with heifers overall selling to a top of 3.04ppk, for a Charolais weighing 382kg at £1,160.

Top price for bullocks was £1,280 for a Limousin weighing 602kg with bullocks overall selling to a top of 2.94ppk for a Charolais weighing 296kg at £870.

Cows sold to £1.32 per kilo for a Limousin weighing 680kg at £895.

Cows with calves at foot reached £1,360 for a Simmental cow with a Charolais bull calf.

Top prices per kilo

Heifers – Charolais 382kg at £1,160 = 3.04ppk.

Bullocks – Charolais, 296kg at £870 = 2.94ppk.

Bullocks: Garvagh producer; Charolais, 296kg at £870 = 2.94p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 534kg at £1,175 = 2.20p; Limousin, 514kg at £1,120 = 2.18p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,015 = 2.15p; Limousin, 602kg at £1,280 = 2.13p; Limousin, 528kg at £1,120 = 2.12p; Charolais, 606kg at £1,240 = 2.05p; Limousin, 576kg at £1,180 = 2.05p; Limousin, 518kg at £1,050 = 2.03p; Charolais, 576kg at £1,175 = 2.04p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 422kg at £980 = 2.32p; Charolais, 378kg at £970 = 2.57p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,040 = 2.57p; Charolais, 360kg at £940 = 2.61p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,000 = 2.22p; Charolais, 400kg at £1,070 = 2.68p; Charolais, 398kg at £1,000 = 2.51p; Charolais, 352kg at £930 = 2.64p; Charolais, 364kg at £880 = 2.42p; Charolais, 374kg at £1,070 = 2.86p; Charolais, 344kg at £970 = 2.82p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 354kg at £860 = 2.43p; Charolais, 390kg at £910 = 2.33p; Charolais, 476kg at £980 = 2.06p; Charolais, 452kg at £960 = 2.12p; Charolais, 444kg at £955 = 2.15p; Charolais, 540kg at £1,160 = 2.15p; Charolais, 436kg at £920 = 2.11p; Charolais, 524kg at £1,050 = 2.00p; Charolais, 356kg at £780 = 2.19p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,125 = 2.06p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,030 = 2.33p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,000 = 2.20p; Charolais, 436kg at £990 = 2.27p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 400kg at £900 = 2.25p; Limousin, 296kg at £620 = 2.09p; Limousin, 294kg at £600 = 2.04p; Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 452kg at £1070 = 2.37p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,000 = 2.27p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 458kg at £1,080 = 2.36p; Belgian Blue, 438kg at £1,000 = 2.28p; Portglenone producer; Charolais, 300kg at £810 = 2.70p; Charolais, 320kg at £750 = 2.34p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 520kg at £1,130 = 2.17p; Charolais, 484kg at £940 = 1.94p; Limousin, 542kg at £1,160 = 2.14p; Limousin, 454kg at £1,070 = 2.36p; Charolais, 564kg at £1,150 = 2.04p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 288kg at £720 = 2.50p; Charolais, 268kg at £610 = 2.28p; Charolais, 326kg at £845 = 2.59p; Charolais, 236kg at £600 = 2.54p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 306kg at £690 = 2.25p; Charolais, 306kg at £785 = 2.57p; Charolais, 344kg at £775 = 2.25p; Charolais, 304kg at £660 = 2.17p; Charolais, 292kg at £765 = 2.62p; Charolais,382kg at £800 = 2.09p; Charolais, 346kg at £850 = 2.46p; Charolais, 376kg at £980 = 2.61p; Charolais, 394kg at £1,060 = 2.69p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,010 = 2.81p; Charolais, 364kg at £950 = 2.61p; Charolais, 354kg at £910 = 2.57p; Charolais, 350kg at £990 = 2.83p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 612kg at £1270 = 2.08p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 308kg at £770 = 2.50p; Charolais, 316kg at £820 = 2.59p; Charolais, 332kg at £865 = 2.61p; Charolais, 408kg at £940 = 2.30p; Charolais, 302kg at £705 = 2.33p; Charolais, 302kg at £830 = 2.75p; Charolais, 362kg at £890 = 2.46p; Charolais, 342kg at £700 = 2.05p; Charolais, 338kg at £815 = 2.41p; Belgian Blue, 350kg at £620 = 1.77p; Simmental, 306kg at £530 = 1.73p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 340kg at £855 = 2.51p; Charolais,352kg at £840 = 2.39p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 430kg at £1080 = 2.51p; Charolais, 378kg at £850 = 2.25p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 496kg at £1,080 = 2.18p; Charolais, 504kg at £1090 = 2.16p; Limousin,470kg at £1,010 = 2.15p; Charolais, 518kg at £1,085 = 2.09p; Limousin,476kg at £1000 = 2.10p; Limousin ,422kg at £900 = 2.13p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,115 = 2.10p; Charolais, 552kg at £1,195 = 2.16p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,080 = 2.10p; Charolais, 572kg at £1,135 = 1.98p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,090 = 2.09p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,050 = 2.01p; Charolais, 484kg at £1,080 = 2.23p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,085 = 2.14p; Charolais,494kg at £1,135 = 2.30p; Charolais, 590kg at £1,230 = 2.08p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 234kg at £440 = 1.88p; Charolais, 294kg at £400 = 1.36p; Charolais, 264kg at £515 = 1.95p; Charolais, 302kg at £555 = 1.84p; Charolais, 318kg at £590 = 1.86p; Charolais, 322kg at £580 = 1.80p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 330kg at £750 = 2.27p; Charolais, 386kg at £900 = 2.33p; Charolais, 350kg at £700 = 2.00p; Simmental, 438kg at £920 = 2.10p; Charolais, 378kg at £945 = 2.50p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 272kg at £775 = 2.85p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 298kg at £665 = 2.23p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 354kg at £800 = 2.26p; Limousin,378kg at £920 = 2.43p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 434kg at £900 = 2.07p; Belgian Blue, 516kg at £960 = 1.86p; Charolais, 376kg at £855 = 2.27p; Charolais, 346kg at £805 = 2.33p; Charolais, 354kg at £870 = 2.46p; Charolais, 386kg at £960 = 2.49p; Charolais, 420kg at £890 = 2.12p and Charolais, 598kg at £1,220 = 2.04p.

Heifers: Dungiven producer; Charolais, 394kg at £985 = 2.50p; Charolais, 300kg at £740 = 2.47p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,130 = 2.20p; Charolais, 362kg at £770 = 2.13p; Charolais, 364kg at £770 = 2.12p; Charolais, 322kg at £700 = 2.17p; Charolais, 372kg at £755 = 2.03p; Limousin, 348kg at £695 = 2.00p; Charolais, 444kg at £900 = 2.03p; Charolais, 382kg at £790 = 2.07p; Charolais, 400kg at £800 = 2.00p; Charolais, 388kg at £760 = 1.96p; Charolais, 454kg at £880 = 1.94p; Charolais, 388kg at £770 = 1.98p; Charolais, 446kg at £810 = 1.82p; Charolais, 424kg at £780 = 1.84p; Charolais, 370kg at £640 = 1.73p; Charolais, 384kg at £715 = 1.86p; Charolais, 390kg at £660 = 1.69p; Charolais, 432kg at £885 = 2.05p; Charolais, 414kg at £780 = 1.88p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 472kg at £1,015 = 2.15p; Charolais, 516kg at £1,075 = 2.08p; Charolais, 382kg at £770 = 2.02p; Charolais, 396kg at £750 = 1.89p; Charolais, 402kg at £750 = 1.87p; Charolais, 446kg at £800 = 1.79p; Limousin, 482kg at £900 = 1.87p; Portglenone producer; Charolais, 318kg at £770 = 2.42p; Charolais, 306kg at £650 = 2.12p; Charolais, 322kg at £635 = 1.97p; Charolais, 298kg at £625 = 2.09p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 454kg at £790 = 1.74p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 354kg at £815 = 2.30p; Charolais, 410kg at £860 = 2.10p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 324kg at £725 = 2.24p; Charolais, 282kg at £790 = 2.80p; Charolais, 416kg at £800 = 1.92p; Charolais, 318kg at £780 = 2.45p; Charolais, 364kg at £655 = 1.80p; Charolais, 338kg at £715 = 2.12p; Swatragh producer; Charolais,412kg at £850 = 2.06p; Charolais,458kg at £670 = 1.46p; Charolais, 444kg at £720 = 1.62p; Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 360kg at £705 = 1.96p; Charolais, 402kg at £810 = 2.01p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 412kg at £1055 = 2.56p; Charolais, 354kg at £740 = 2.09p; Limousin, 330kg at £670 = 2.03p; Charolais, 348kg at £760 = 2.18p; Limousin, 352kg at £770 = 2.19p; Charolais, 402kg at £760 = 1.89p; Charolais, 368kg at £900 = 2.45p; Charolais, 322kg at £725 = 2.25p; Limousin, 426kg at £850 = 2.00p; Limousin,344kg at £710 = 2.06p; Swatragh producer; Limousin,302kg at £560 = 1.85p; Belgian Blue,264kg at £385 = 1.46p; Limousin,398kg at £700 = 1.76p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 532kg at £1085 = 2.04p; Limousin, 460kg at £1,000 = 2.17p; Charolais, 552kg at £1,165 = 2.11p; Charolais, 545kg at £1,140 = 2.09p; Limousin, 574kg at £1,205 = 2.10p; Charolais, 556kg at £1,070 = 1.92p; Limousin, 574kg at £1,125 = 1.96p; Charolais, 618kg at £1,180 = 1.91p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 330kg at £780 = 2.36p; Charolais, 314kg at £650 = 2.07p; Simmental, 312kg at £590 = 1.89p; Charolais, 330kg at £720 = 2.18p; Charolais, 372kg at £720 = 1.94p; Charolais, 328kg at £780 = 2.38p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 218kg at £460 = 2.11p; Charolais, 288kg at £500 = 1.74p; Charolais, 280kg at £570 = 2.04p; Charolais, 226kg at £455 = 2.01p; Charolais, 296kg at £600 = 2.03p; Charolais, 306kg at £620 = 2.03p; Charolais, 342kg at £600 = 1.75p; Charolais, 358kg at £600 = 1.68p; Charolais, 306kg at £625 = 2.04p; Charolais, 230kg at £450 = 1.96p; Charolais, 260kg at £500 = 1.92p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 364kg at £990 = 2.72p; Charolais, 326kg at £740 = 2.27p; Charolais, 296kg at £760 = 2.57p; Charolais, 332kg at £860 = 2.59p; Charolais, 338kg at £650 = 1.92p; Charolais, 314kg at £820 = 2.61p; Charolais, 276kg at £655 = 2.37p; Charolais, 286kg at £645 = 2.26p; Charolais, 274kg at £705 = 2.57p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 444kg at £930 = 2.09p; Limousin, 464kg at £900 = 1.94p; Limousin, 386kg at £770 = 1.99p; Charolais, 430kg at £880 = 2.05p; Limousin, 430kg at £875 = 2.03p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 312kg at £700 = 2.24p; Charolais, 370kg at £800 = 2.16p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 454kg at £825 = 1.82p; Charolais, 454kg at £830 = 1.83p; Charolais, 512kg at £880 = 1.72p; Claudy producer; Charolais,296kg at £575 = 1.94p; Charolais,320kg at £700 = 2.19p; Charolais, 370kg at £1,000 = 2.70p; Charolais,380kg at £865 = 2.28p; Charolais,326kg at £640 = 1.96p; Charolais,348kg at £710 = 2.04p; Charolais, 290kg at £655 = 2.26p; Charolais, 270kg at £540 = 2.00p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 414kg at £870 = 2.10p; Charolais, 432kg at £900 = 2.08p; Charolais, 446kg at £1150 = 2.58p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 398kg at £980 = 2.46p; Charolais, 340kg at £980 = 2.88p; Charolais, 330kg at £745 = 2.26p; Charolais, 360kg at £940 = 2.61p; Charolais, 382kg at £1,160 = 3.04p; Upperlands producer; Charolais, 484kg at £945 = 1.95p; Limousin, 364kg at £700 = 1.92p; Limousin, 422kg at £855 = 2.03p; Limousin, 326kg at £700 = 2.15p; Limousin, 364kg at £620 = 1.70p; Limousin, 340kg at £670 = 1.97p; Limousin, 348kg at £735 = 2.11p; Limousin, 326kg at £630 = 1.93p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 486kg at £925 = 1.90p; Charolais, 516kg at £970 = 1.88p; Limousin, 444kg at £765 = 1.72p; Charolais, 522kg at £1150 = 2.20p; Charolais, 490kg at £970 = 1.98p; Charolais, 478kg at £970 = 2.03p; Charolais, 340kg at £700 = 2.06p; Charolais, 346kg at £650 = 1.88p; Charolais, 504kg at £960 = 1.90p; Charolais, 536kg at £1000 = 1.87p; Charolais, 404kg at £800 = 1.98p; Charolais, 524kg at £1125 = 2.15p; Charolais, 370kg at £730 = 1.97p; Charolais, 410kg at £920 = 2.24p; Charolais, 356kg at £730 = 2.05p; Charolais, 438kg at £900 = 2.05p; Limousin, 280kg at £500 = 1.79p; Charolais, 408kg at £745 = 1.83p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 368kg at £700 = 1.90p; Limousin, 532kg at £1050 = 1.97p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,060 = 2.01p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,115 = 2.19p; Charolais, 418kg at £700 = 1.67p Limousin, 480kg at £855 = 1.78p; Charolais, 520kg at £1,020 = 1.96p; Aberdeen Angus, 508kg at £920 = 1.81p.

Fat cows: Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 680kg at £880 = 1.29p; Limousin, 680kg at £895 = 1.32p.

Cows and calves: Cookstown producer; Simmental with Charolais bull calf at £1,360.

Sheep: A Strong show of over 1,300 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, September 29th 2018, which was met with a strong trade for both fat lambs and ewes.

An entry of over 170 cast ewes topped at £110 with many lots passing the £80 mark. Almost 1100 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £84.00 for 10 lambs at 27kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Dungiven producer; 10 lambs 27kg at £84.00 = 3.11p; Maghera producer; 5 lambs 25kg at £83.00 = 3.32p; Cookstown producer; 15 lambs 27.5kg at £83 = 3.02p; Tobermore producer; 21 lambs 26kg at £82.80 = 3.18p; Cookstown producer; 9 lambs 26kg at £82.00 = 3.15p; Desertmartin producer; 32 lambs 26.5kg at £82 = 3.09p; Tobermore producer; 16 lambs 26kg at £80.50 = 3.10p and Kilrea producer; 9 lambs 24kg at £80.00 = 3.33p.

Mid-weight lambs: Dungiven producer; 17 lambs 23.5kg at £78.50 = 3.34p; Magherafelt producer; 24 lambs 23.3kg at £78.00 = 3.35p; Garvagh producer; 10 lambs 22.4kg at £77.80 = 3.47p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 23kg at £77.00 = 3.35p; Maghera producer; 7 lambs 23.25kg at £77.00 = 3.31p; Maghera producer; 11 lambs 21.5kg at £75.20 = 3.50p; Maghera producer; 4 lambs 22.5kg at £73.50 = 3.27p.

Lightweight lambs: Dungiven producer; 20 lambs 17.5kg at £64.50 = 3.69p; Dungiven producer; 19 lambs 17.5kg at £63.80 = 3.65p; Maghera producer; 7 lambs 19kg at £65.00 = 3.42p; Cookstown producer; 9 lambs 17.3kg at £64.00 = 3.70p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Garvagh producer; 2 ewes at £110; Garvagh producer; 3 ewes at £94; Cookstown producer; 3 ewes at £90.

