Top price £1,585 paid for a 724k Limousin at Markethill Mart

A very large entry of 850 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, April 13 continued to sell in an exceptionally strong trade with a very large turnout of buyers and sellers throughout Northern Ireland together with several export dealers in attendance.

HEIFERS

300 heifers continued to attract a very strong trade with several large consignments of heavy heifers on offer.

Main demand for good quality heavy heifers from £200 to £223 per 100 kilos for 580k Limousin at £1,295 from a Loughgall farmer and 530k shorthorn at £1,180 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Top price £1,585 was paid for a 724k Limousin £219 from an Omagh farmer.

Several heifers sold from £1,300 to £1,525 each.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £190 to £228 for 436k Charolais £995 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £217 for 430k Charolais at £935 from an Aghalee producer.

Second quality heifers sold readily from £175 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Loughgall farmer 580k, £1,295, £223.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 530k, £1,180 £223.00; Omagh farmer 642k, £1,425, £222.00; Omagh farmer 724k, £1,585, £219.00; Keady farmer 628k, £1,365, £217.00; Omagh farmer 706k, £1,525, £216.00; Omagh farmer 662k, £1,425, £215.00; Omagh farmer 602k, £1,295, £215.00 and Omagh farmer 696k, £1,495, £215.00.

Middleweight heifers

Banbridge farmer 436k, £995, £228.00; Aghalee farmer 430k, £935, £217.00; Newry farmer 408k, £875, £214.00; Banbridge farmer 492k, £1,055, £214.00; Portadown farmer 452k, £955, £211.00; Fivemiletown farmer 496k, £1,035, £209.00; Loughbrickland farmer 448k, £925, £206.00; Collone farmer 482k, £995, £206.00 and Loughbrickland farmer 410k, £845, £206.00.

BULLOCKS

250 bullocks continued to sell at very good prices.

Top quality heavy bullocks sold steadily from £195 to £231 per 100 kilos for 550k Charolais at £1,270 from an Armagh farmer followed by £228 per 100 kilos for 560k Charolais at £1,285 from an Armagh producer.

Top price bullock was £1535 for 750k Charolais £203 from a Milford farmer.

Several heavy bullocks sold from £1,350 to £1,480 each.

Good quality middleweight steers from £200 to £243 per 100 kilos for 450k Charolais at £1,105 from an Armagh farmer followed by £239 per 100 kilos for 470k Limousin at £1,125 from a Portadown producer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £140 to £159 for 520k at £835.

Forward bullocks

Armagh farmer 550k, £1,270, £231.00; Armagh farmer 564k, £1,285, £228.00; Dungannon farmer 580k, £1,315, £227.00; Armagh farmer 528k, £1,165, £221.00; Dromara farmer 612k, £1,325, £217.00; Armagh farmer 670k, £1,415, £211.00; Dromore farmer 686k, £1,445, £211.00; Dromore farmer 682k, £,1435, £210.00; Dromore farmer 692k, £1,455, £210.00 and Armagh farmer 706k, £1,480, £210.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 454k, £1,105, £243.00; Portadown farmer 470k, £1,125, £239.00; Newry farmer 408k, £965, £237.00; Portadown farmer 486k £1,145, £236.00; Portadown farmer 494k, £1,155, £234.00; Portadown farmer 454k, £1,055, £232.00; Armagh farmer 484k, £1,095, £226.00; Killylea farmer 454k, £1,005, £221.00 and Armagh farmer 450k, £995, £221.00.

Friesian bullocks

Armagh farmer 524k, £835, £159.00; Armagh farmer 504k, £795, £158.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 510k, £765, £150.00; Tynan farmer 564k, £845, £150.00; Markethill farmer 524k, £785, £150.00 and Tynan farmer 532k, £795, £149.00.

WEANLINGS

250 weanlings returned another very good trade with a full gallery of buyers in attendance.

Good quality light male weanlings sold steadily from £220 to £290 per 100 kilos for 348k Limousin at £1,010 from a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received £275 per 100 kilos for 400k Limousin at £1,100.

Stronger male weanlings sold from £200 to £262 per 100 kilos for 450k Limousin at £1,180 from a Portadown farmer followed by £259 per 100 kilos for 424k Limousin at £1,100 from a Portadown producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £220 to £280 per 100 kilos for 264k Limousin at £740 from a Keady producer followed by £269 per 100 kilos for 290k Limousin at £780 from a Forkhill producer.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 450k, £1,180, £262.00; Portadown farmer 424k, £1,100, £259.00; Portadown farmer 424k, £1,090, £257.00; Keady farmer 406k, £880, £217.00; Keady farmer 418k, £865, £207.00 and Keady farmer 458k, £940, £205.00.

Light male weanlings

Portadown farmer 348k, £1,010, £290.00; Portadown farmer 400k, £1,100, £275.00; Portadown farmer 392k, £1,060, £270.00; Portadown farmer 394k, £1,060, £269.00; Portadown farmer 396k, £1,040, £263.00; Lisburn farmer 272k, £795, £292.00; Poyntzpass farmer 270k, £770, £285.00 and Lisburn farmer 246k, £700, £285.00.

Heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 264k, £740, £280.00; Firkhill farmer 290k, £780, £269.00; Keady farmer 246k, £655, £266.00; Derrynoose farmer 290k, £740, £255.00; Donacloney farmer 296k, £730, £247.00; Derrynoose farmer 312k, £780, £250.00; Coalisland farmer 316k, £785, £248.00; Coalisland farmer 334k, £800, £239.00; Derrynoose farmer 360k, £845, £235.00 and Lurgan farmer 340k, £790, £232.00.

In the suckler ring good quality outfits sold at £1,560, £1,440 and £1,420 with several more from £1,000 to £1,350 each.