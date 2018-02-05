Top price of £1,250 for bullocks at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A great show of quality cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 5th February 2018 which was met with a busy ringside and a good trade for the cattle on offer.

Heifers topped at £1,125 for a Charolais weighing 642kg.

Bullocks topped at £1,250 for a Limousin weighing 696kg.

Fat cows were also a good trade topping at £1,070 for a Limousin weighing 738kg.

Cows with calves at foot also received good prices topping at £1,100 for a Limousin cow and calf.

More quality stock need to meet demand.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Charolais, 482kg at £1,035 = 2.15p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,030 = 2.19p; Limousin, 470kg at £975 = 2.07p; Limousin, 470kg at £945 = 2.01p; Limousin, 398kg at £920 = 2.31p; Charolais, 462kg at £885 = 1.92p; Drumsurn producer; Charolais, 642kg at £1,125 = 1.75p; Limousin, 568kg at £900 = 1.58p; Charolais, 544kg at £1,090 = 2.00p; Limousin, 512kg at £1,045 = 2.04p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 370kg at £750 = 2.03p; Shorthorn, 474kg at £745 = 1.57p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 426kg at £750 = 1.76p; Charolais, 444kg at £920 = 2.07p; Limousin, 446kg at £740 = 1.66p; Charolais, 458kg at £750 = 1.64p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 336kg at £550 = 1.64p; Aberdeen Angus, 324kg at £555 = 1.71p; Aberdeen Angus,334kg at £540 = 1.62p; Aberdeen Angus, 342kg at £745 = 2.18p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 540kg at £1,090 = 2.02p; Charolais, 560kg at £1140 = 2.04p; Limousin, 364kg at £840 = 2.31p; Limousin, 312kg at £740 = 2.37p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 696kg at £1,250 = 1.80p; Simmental, 566kg at £1,150 = 2.03p; Ballymena producer; Charolais, 262kg at £620 = 2.37p; Limousin, 322kg at £815 = 2.53p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 318kg at £730 = 2.30p; Charolais, 292kg at £790 = 2.71p; Charolais, 396kg at £915 = 2.31p; Limousin, 372kg at £645 = 1.73p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 294kg at £675 = 2.30p; Charolais, 296kg at £730 = 2.47p; Charolais, 312kg at £785 = 2.52p.

Fat cows: Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 738kg at £1,070 = 1.45p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 658kg at £940 = 1.43p; Shorthorn, 674kg at £795 = 1.18p; Belgian Blue, 676kg at £900 = 1.33p.

Sheep: A super entry of over 1,000 head were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 3rd February 2018, which saw a great trade for both lambs and ewes.

Almost 400 fat ewes were sold with many lots reaching £100 and the top price of £119 being paid for 1 ewe.

A large pen of ewes with lambs at foot received a great trade topping at £204 for three ewes with twin lambs.

Springing ewes topped at £134 for a pen of Suffolks.

A great entry of almost 600 lambs were also a good trade with many lots passing £90.00 and the prices topping at £105 for one lamb at 30kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Upperlands producer; 1 lamb 30kg at £105 = 3.50p; Swatragh producer; 9 lambs 28kg at £94.80 = 3.39p; Draperstown producer; 20 lambs 26.8kg at £94.50 = 3.53p; Claudy producer; 2 lambs 31.5kg at £94.50 = 3.00p; Maghera producer; 1 lamb 35kg at £96.50 = 2.76p; Moneymore producer; 1 lamb 26kg at £93.20 = 3.58p; Maghera producer; 4 lambs 26kg at £93.00 = 3.58p; Magherafelt producer; 2 lambs 25kg at £93.00 = 3.72p; Swatragh producer; 27 lambs 24.8kg at £92.20 = 3.73p; Draperstown producer; 1 lamb 34kg at £94.80 = 2.79p; Rasharkin producer; 3 lambs 26kg at £92.80 = 3.57p; Draperstown producer; 3 lambs 27kg at £92.00 = 3.41p; Desertmartin producer; 1 lamb 26kg at £92.00 = 3.54p.

Middleweight lambs: Upperlands producer; 15 lambs 23.8kg at £89.50 = 3.76p; Portglenone producer; 19 lambs 23.2kg at £88 = 3.79p; Desertmartin producer; 4 lambs 23.8kg at £90.00 = 3.79p; Swatragh producer; 3 lambs 23kg at £86.80 = 3.77p; Claudy producer; 8 lambs 22.3kg at £85.20 = 3.82p; Upperlands producer; 7 lambs 22.8kg at £83.50 = 3.66p; Ballymoney producer; 8 lambs 23.3kg at £84.50 = 3.63p; Draperstown producer; 5 lambs 22.6kg at £83.20 = 3.68p; Swatragh producer; 25 lambs 22kg at £83.50 = 3.80p; Coleraine producer; 4 lambs 21.3kg at £83.20 = 3.92p.

Store lambs: Cookstown producer; 6 lambs 20.6kg at £79.50 = 3.86p; Cookstown producer; 4 lambs 20kg at £78.00 = 3.90p; Coleraine producer; 3 lambs 19kg at £74.00 = 3.89; Cullybackey producer; 6 lambs 18kg at £70.50 = 3.92p; Swatragh producer; 4 lambs 15.8kg at £54.20 = 3.44p; Draperstown producer; 3 lambs 15kg at £54.50 = 3.63p.

Sample fat ewe prices Moneymore producer; 1 ewe at £119; Drumsurn producer; 4 ewes at £110; Glarryford producer; 1 ewe at £100; Knockcloughrim producer; 1 ewe at £100.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.