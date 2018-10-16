Top price of £1,310 paid for heifers at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A good show of 150 head of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, October 15th 2018 which was met with a strong trade for the cattle on offer.

Top price for heifers was £1,310 for a Belgium Blue weighing 442kg, with heifers overall selling to £3.96 per kilo for a Belgium Blue weighing 270kg at £1,070.

Top price for bullocks was £1,200 for an Aberdeen Angus weighing 598kg with bullocks overall selling to a top of £3.13 per kilo for a Limousin weighing 358kg at £1,120.

More cattle required weekly to meet demand.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 338kg at £1,100 = 3.25p; Belgian Blue, 270kg at £1,070 = 3.96p; Belgian Blue, 392kg at £1,180 = 3.01p; Belgian Blue, 314kg at £920 = 2.93p; Belgian Blue, 442kg at £1,310 = 2.96p; Belgian Blue, 526kg at £1,230 = 2.34p; Limousin, 450kg at £825 = 1.83p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 234kg at £900 = 3.85p; Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 430kg at £1,190 = 2.77p; Limousin, 416kg at £1,005 = 2.42p; Limousin, 522kg at £1150 = 2.20p; Limousin, 510kg at £1,205 = 2.36p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,070 = 2.28p; Limousin, 504kg at £1,070 = 2.12p; Charolais, 322kg at £840 = 2.61p; Limousin, 424kg at £860 = 2.03p; Slaughtneil producer; Charolais, 238kg at £590 = 2.48p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 470kg at £1,185 = 2.52p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 466kg at £1,100 = 2.36p; Limousin, 418kg at £980 = 2.34p; Limousin, 474kg at £1,050 = 2.22p; Limousin, 420kg at £940 = 2.24p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 506kg at £1,135 = 2.24p; Limousin, 530kg at £1,080 = 2.04p; Limousin, 466kg at £1,000 = 2.15p; Limousin, 416kg at £850 = 2.04p; Charolais, 400kg at £805 = 2.01p; Speckle Park, ,532kg at £1055 = 1.98p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 324kg at £685 = 2.11p; Charolais, 360kg at £625 = 1.74p; Charolais, 308kg at £650 = 2.11p; Charolais, 344kg at £700 = 2.03p; Charolais, 354kg at £775 = 2.19p; Charolais, 294kg at £695 = 2.36p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 466kg at £1,095 = 2.35p; Limousin, 502kg at £1,125 = 2.24p; Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 322kg at £630 = 1.96p; Limousin, 370kg at £820 = 2.22p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 306kg at £680 = 2.22p; Charolais, 316kg at £700 = 2.22p; Charolais, 376kg at £770 = 2.05p; Portglenone producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 210kg at £610 = 2.90p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 212kg at £620 = 2.92p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 270kg at £700 = 2.59p; CG, 298kg at £590 = 1.98p; Charolais, 304kg at £570 = 1.88p; Limousin, 312kg at £570 = 1.83p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 320kg at £600 = 1.88p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 260kg at £550 = 2.12p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 384kg at £860 = 2.24p; Charolais, 310kg at £650 = 2.10p; Limousin, 356kg at £740 = 2.08p; Limousin, 362kg at £740 = 2.04p; Charolais, 406kg at £800 = 1.97p; Charolais, 406kg at £720 = 1.77p; Limousin, 340kg at £635 = 1.87p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 532kg at £860 = 1.62p; Saler, 482kg at £785 = 1.63p; Tobermore producer; Limousin, 454kg at £1,000 = 2.20p; Limousin, 476kg at £870 = 1.83p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 496kg at £1050 = 2.12p; Limousin, 398kg at £750 = 1.88p; Limousin, 446kg at £770 = 1.73p; Limousin, 468kg at £675 = 1.44p; Aberdeen Angus, 568kg at £980 = 1.73p; Limousin, 390kg at £650 = 1.67p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 358kg at £690 = 1.93p; British Blue, 366kg at £620 = 1.69p; Limousin, 446kg at £720 = 1.61p; Belgian Blue, 408kg at £700 = 1.72p; Irwinstown producer; Limousin, 382kg at £805 = 2.11p; Limousin, 400kg at £800 = 2.00p; Charolais, 304kg at £630 = 2.07p; Aberdeen Angus, 390kg at £700 = 1.79p; Charolais, 376kg at £740 = 1.97p and Magherafelt producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 496kg at £820 = 1.65p.

Bullocks

Maghera producer; Limousin, 358kg at £1,120 = 3.13p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 500kg at £1,140 = 2.28p; Charolais, 318kg at £615 = 1.93p; Charolais, 358kg at £770 = 2.15p; Limousin, 356kg at £840 = 2.36p; Charolais, 434kg at £895 = 2.06p; Claudy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 598kg at £1200 = 2.01p; Charolais, 666kg at £1,200 = 1.80p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 500kg at £1,040 = 2.08p; Charolais, 504kg at £960 = 1.90p; Limousin, 486kg at £990 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 500kg at £1,040 = 2.08p; Aberdeen Angus, 495kg at £1,040 = 2.10p; Aberdeen Angus, 492kg at £1,040 = 2.11p; Slaughtneil producer; Charolais, 410kg at £1,030 = 2.51p; Limousin, 390kg at £905 = 2.32p; Limousin, 438kg at £935 = 2.13p; British Blue, 352kg at £785 = 2.23p; Limousin, 398kg at £890 = 2.24p; Slaughtneil producer; Charolais, 262kg at £675 = 2.58p; Belgian Blue, 208kg at £505 = 2.43p; Ballykelly producer; Charolais, 256kg at £690 = 2.70p; Limousin, 408kg at £875 = 2.14p; Charolais, 324kg at £740 = 2.28p; Fleckvieh, 408kg at £730 = 1.79p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 384kg at £960 = 2.50p; Limousin, 494kg at £1090 = 2.21p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 286kg at £680 = 2.38p; Belgian Blue, 240kg at £550 = 2.29p; Limousin, 314kg at £750 = 2.39p; Limousin, 200kg at £550 = 2.75p; Limousin, 280kg at £690 = 2.46p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 372kg at £770 = 2.07p; Charolais, 360kg at £855 = 2.38p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 342kg at £800 = 2.34p; Charolais, 326kg at £770 = 2.36p; Charolais, 386kg at £855 = 2.22p; Charolais, 348kg at £755 = 2.17p; Charolais, 402kg at £740 = 1.84p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 298kg at £625 = 2.10p; Charolais, 330kg at £735 = 2.23p; Toomebridge producer; Belgian Blue, 426kg at £900 = 2.11p; Limousin, 440kg at £925 = 2.10p; Aberdeen Angus, 470kg at £955 = 2.03p; Tobermore producer; Belgian Blue, 338kg at £820 = 2.43p; Belgian Blue, 234kg at £300 = 1.28p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 354kg at £795 = 2.25p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 292kg at £780 = 2.67p; Limousin, 272kg at £670 = 2.46p; Limousin, 372kg at £745 = 2.00p; Limousin, 346kg at £610 = 1.76p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 326kg at £655 = 2.01p; Hereford, 302kg at £625 = 2.07p; Charolais, 354kg at £700 = 1.98p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 306kg at £600 = 1.96p and Portglenone producer; Charolais, 582kg at £1,075 = 1.85p; Belgian Blue, 636kg at £1,100 = 1.73p.

Cull cows: Slaughtneil producer; Hereford, 450kg at £530 = 1.18p; Hereford, 534kg at £590 = 1.10p; Hereford, 496kg at £400 = 0.81p and Aberdeen Angus, 512kg at £300 = 0.59p.

Sheep: A strong show of over 1,000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturda, October 13th 2018 which was met with a strong trade for both fat lambs and ewes.

An entry of over 150 cast ewes topped at £94 with many lots passing the £75 mark.

Almost 800 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £88.00 for one lamb at 26.7kg.

Breeding hoggets sold to £128.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Desertmartin producer; 1 lamb 26kg at £88.00 = 3.38p; Greysteel producer; 10 lambs 27kg at £82.00 = 3.04p; Eglinton producer; 33 lambs 27kg at £82 = 3.04p; Dungannon producer; 3 lambs 25kg at £82.00 = 3.28p; Cookstown producer; 5 lambs 26kg at £82.00 = 3.15p; Upperlands producer; 3 lambs 27kg at £82 = 3.04p; Swatragh producer; 2 lambs 24.5kg at £80.50 = 3.29p and Kilrea producer; 9 lambs 25kg at £80.00 = 3.20p.

Mid-weight lambs: Maghera producer; 1 lamb 23kg at £85.00 = 3.70p; Magherafelt producer; 9 lambs 23.2kg at £75.50 = 3.25p; Garvagh producer; 6 lambs 23kg at £77.50 = 3.37p; Maghera producer; 43 lambs 21.6kg at £72.50 = 3.36p and Dungiven producer; 14 lambs 21.7kg at £72.00 = 3.32p.

Lightweight lambs: Garvagh producer; 11 lambs 16kg at £65.00 = 4.06p; Garvagh producer; 6 lambs 17kg at £67.80 = 3.99p; Garvagh producer; 11 lambs 16.75kg at £64.50 = 3.85p; Garvagh producer; 4 lambs 15kg at £57.00 = 3.80p; Garvagh producer; 15 lambs 17.25kg at £67.20 = 3.90p; Garvagh producer; 14 lambs 17.2kg at £66.00 = 3.84p; Garvagh producer; 2 lambs 15kg at £60.50 = 4.03p and Garvagh producer; 6 lambs 18.3kg at £67.50 = 3.69p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Garvagh producer; 10 ewes at £94; Maghera producer; 2 ewes at £89 and Maghera producer; 1 ewes at £84.50.

Payment on the day.

Producer Incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw.

October 2018 sponsor – Swatragh Mace.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.