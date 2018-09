Top price of £1,340 paid for steers at Armoy Mart

A bumper show of 412 head last Monday night met with another fine trade and a lot of good quality cattle were on offer.

Steers topped at £1,340 for 630kgs, heifers sold to £1,290 for 580kgs and fat cows sold to £1,200 for 840kgs.

STEERS

Ryan Doherty, Coleraine, Limousin, 630kgs, £1,340. John Todd, Ballycastle, Charolais, 600kgs £1,335, 580kgs £1,190, 560kgs, £1,180. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,140, 420kgs, £985, 420kgs, £900, 470kgs, £1,035. John McKinley, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs, £1,070, 540kgs, £1,085. Alan Smyth, Bushmills, Limousin, 610kgs, £1,230, 470kgs, £1,345. Eugene Duncan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,130, 480kgs, £1,025, 500kgs, £1,150, 490kgs, £1,000, 530kgs, £1,070, 510kgs, £1,070. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, Limousin, 330kgs, £765, 540kgs, £1,135, 380kgs, £835. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, Charolais, 350kgs, £805. Loughguile producer, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs, £1,345, 650kgs, £1,380, 580kgs, £1,200, 605kgs, £1,300, 570kgs, £1,200, 580kgs, £1,240. Charles McAlister, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs, £945, 440kgs, £980, 450kgs, £990. Jas McLoughlin, Carnlough, Charolais, 450kgs, £1,005, 470kgs, £1,030, 500kgs, £1,000, 510kgs, £1,080. Maurice Smyth, Armoy, Hereford, 570kgs, £1,160, 600kgs, £1,195. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, Limousin, 440kgs, £905, 460kgs, £955, 470kgs, £995, 440kgs, £965, 510kgs, £1,070. R McVicker, Bushmills, Simmental, 450kgs, £955, 510kgs, £1,100. William Knox, Armoy, Limousin, 370kgs, £770, 420kgs, £850. Ryan Doherty, Coleraine, Limousin, 620kgs, £1,250, 520kgs, £1,055, 590kgs, £1,205. A and S Elliott, Dunloy, Charolais, 580kgs, £1,175, 540kgs, £1,090. Chas Battersby, Bushmills, Limousin, 580kgs, £1,180.

HEIFERS

John Laverty, Armoy, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 500kgs, £1,140. Sean Bradley, Kilrea, Charolais, 580kgs, £1,290, 550kgs, £1,140, 550kgs, £1,110, 500kgs, £985, 540kgs, £1,115, 550kgs, £1,145, 500kgs, £1,060. A Devlin, Ballycastle, Charolais, 390kgs, £850, 400kgs, £820, 390kgs, £815, 500kgs, £1,040. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, Charolais, 500kgs, £1,015. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, Charolais, 450kgs, £960, 460kgs, £1,020.

FAT COWS

John Laverty, Armoy, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 840kgs, £1,200. Jas Heaney, Ballymoney, Limousin, 740kgs, £1,070. R Chambers, Ballycastle, Limousin, 910kgs, £1,020. N J Black, Glenariffe, Belgian Blue, 640kgs, £940.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.