Top price of £1,345 paid at Newtownstewart Mart

A smaller entry on offer sold to a top price of £1,345 and £715 over £1 per kg while bullocks topped at £1,240 and £665 over £1.

Heifer prices; Clive A Anderson, Dromore 630kgs, £1,345, 590kgs, £1,220, 615kgs, £1,130. R Scott, Newtownstewart 530kgs, £1,130, 550kgs, £1,120, 520kgs, £1,075, 510kgs, £1,080, 540kgs, £1,030. A Britton, Donemana 420kgs, £865, 430kgs, £860, 410kgs, £800; M Patton, Douglas Bridge 535kgs, £1,020 and T O'Neill, Strabane 430kgs, £860, 395kgs, £815.

Bullock and bull prices: V J Arthur, Douglas Bridge 575kgs, £1,240, 630kgs, £1,200, 545kgs, £1,165, 560kgs, £1,150 and £1,040, 550kgs, £1,090, 515kgs, £1,175, 510kgs, £1,010. S A R Eaton, Dungiven 545kgs, £1,160, 555kgs, £1,130. Alan Britton, Donemana 460kgs, £990. D Gallen, Killeter 420kgs, £860, 390kgs, £795. J O'Donnell, Omagh 585kgs, £920, 580kgs, £890. H A Young, Castlederg 520kgs, £870 and Barry McKenna Legnabraid 345kgs, £755, 400kgs, £745.

Sheep prices: V Shortt 26.3kgs, £84; 25kgs, £82; a Castlederg farmer 24.7kgs, £83.50; D Dunbar 26.1kgs, £83.80; D Gormley 26.6kgs, £83; 27.5kgs, £83; D McIlwaine 25.67kgs, £83.20; S Brogan 27.2kgs £83; F McKenna 26.7kgs £83; D Love 26.3kgs £83; 24.1kgs £80; K McNamee 23.9kgs, £82.50; Peter McFarland 25.5kgs, £80; R Oliver 22kgs, £76 and A Condy 21.73kgs, £74.80.

Fat ewes sold up to £88.