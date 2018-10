Top price of £1,420 paid for heifers at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A strong show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, October 8th 2018, which was met with a packed ringside and a strong trade for the cattle on offer.

Top price for heifers was £1,420 for a Limousin weighing 382kg, with heifers overall selling to a top of 4.15ppk, for a Limousin at £980 weighing 236kg.

Top price for bullocks was £1,110 for a Limousin weighing 430kg with bullocks overall selling to a top of 2.83ppk for a Charolais weighing 350kg at £990.

Cows sold to £1.64 per kilo for a Limousin weighing 620kg at £1,015, overall topping at £1,145 for a Limousin weighing 788kg.

Top prices per kilo

Heifers - Limousin, 236kg at £980 = 4.15ppk.

Bullocks - Charolais, 350kg at £990 = 2.83ppk.

Bullocks: Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 438kg at £1110 = 2.58p; Limousin, 266kg at £700 = 2.63p; Charolais, 350kg at £990 = 2.83p; Limousin, 464kg at £1085 = 2.34p; Limousin, 454kg at £1000 = 2.20p; Swatragh producer; Limousin,346kg at £960 = 2.77p; Limousin, 398kg at £970 = 2.44p; Ringsend producer; Limousin, 352kg at £940 = 2.67p; Limousin, 270kg at £690 = 2.56p; Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 314kg at £780 = 2.48p; Limousin, 264kg at £725 = 2.75p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 308kg at £830 = 2.69p; Limousin, 360kg at £910 = 2.53p; Limousin,316kg at £745 = 2.36p; Limousin, 412kg at £920 = 2.23p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 366kg at £900 = 2.46p; Limousin, 266kg at £490 = 1.84p; Armagh producer; Limousin, 408kg at £1050 = 2.57p; Swatragh producer; Limousin,476kg at £980 = 2.06p; Limousin, 466kg at £1060 = 2.27p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 486kg at £1075 = 2.21p; Limousin, 428kg at £950 = 2.22p; Limousin, 472kg at £985 = 2.09p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 508kg at £960 = 1.89p; Shorthorn beef, 472kg at £865 = 1.83p; Limousin, 538kg at £930 = 1.73p; Plumbridge producer; Limousin, 360kg at £905 = 2.51p; Limousin, 336kg at £825 = 2.46p; Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 396kg at £1,015 = 2.56p; Limousin, 460kg at £1075 = 2.34p; Limousin, 390kg at £885 = 2.27p; Limousin, 492kg at £1025 = 2.08p; Limousin, 284kg at £675 = 2.37p; Limousin, 462kg at £945 = 2.05p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 412kg at £910 = 2.21p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 436kg at £980 = 2.25p; Limousin, 396kg at £885 = 2.23p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,005 = 2.06p; Limousin, 466kg at £955 = 2.05p; Charolais, 530kg at £1,060 = 2.00p; Limousin, 500kg at £945 = 1.89p; Limousin, 380kg at £750 = 1.97p; Limousin, 416kg at £755 = 1.81p; Limousin, 458kg at £905 = 1.98p; Limousin, 400kg at £935 = 2.34p; Limousin, 416kg at £940 = 2.26p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 284kg at £650 = 2.29p; Belgian Blue, 252kg at £445 = 1.77p; Limousin, 242kg at £580 = 2.40p; Belgian Blue, 278kg at £540 = 1.94p; Claudy producer; Simmental, 286kg at £660 = 2.31p; Simmental, 376kg at £750 = 1.99p; Simmental, 294kg at £755 = 2.57p; Charolais, 276kg at £750 = 2.72p; Simmental, 390kg at £750 = 1.92p; Simmental, 414kg at £765 = 1.85p and Charolais, 314kg at £860 = 2.74p.

Heifers: Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 236kg at £980 = 4.15p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,050 = 2.36p; Limousin, 404kg at £870 = 2.15p; Limousin, 432kg at £1,170 = 2.71p; Ringsend producer; Limousin, 278kg at £1,110 = 3.99p; Limousin, 382kg at £1,420 = 3.72p; Dungiven producer; Simmental, 384kg at £1,160 = 3.02p; Limousin, 462kg at £1045 = 2.26p; Hereford, 486kg at £950 = 1.95p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 404kg at £970 = 2.40p; Limousin, 436kg at £990 = 2.27p; Limousin, 434kg at £930 = 2.14p; Limousin, 348kg at £745 = 2.14p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 348kg at £820 = 2.36p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 470kg at £1,050 = 2.23p; Limousin, 428kg at £965 = 2.25p; Limousin, 372kg at £905 = 2.43p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,035 = 2.26p; Hereford, 502kg at £890 = 1.77p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 370kg at £820 = 2.22p; Limousin, 376kg at £860 = 2.29p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 448kg at £915 = 2.04p; Limousin, 394kg at £750 = 1.90p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 376kg at £870 = 2.31p; Limousin, 426kg at £860 = 2.02p; Limousin, 402kg at £800 = 1.99p; Limousin ,416kg at £840 = 2.02p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 404kg at £1170 = 2.90p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 320kg at £655 = 2.05p; Limousin, 258kg at £580 = 2.25p; Limousin, 240kg at £505 = 2.10p; Charolais, 196kg at £390 = 1.99p; Belgian Blue, 270kg at £470 = 1.74p; Limousin, 266kg at £530 = 1.99p; Limousin, 226kg at £540 = 2.39p; Limousin, 318kg at £615 = 1.93p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 434kg at £740 = 1.71p; Belgian Blue, 416kg at £720 = 1.73p; Belgian Blue, 390kg at £690 = 1.77p; Limousin,390kg at £700 = 1.79p; Limousin, 376kg at £700 = 1.86p; Belgian Blue, 412kg at £720 = 1.75p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 400kg at £825 = 2.06p; Limousin, 360kg at £735 = 2.04p; Plumbridge producer; Limousin, 310kg at £765 = 2.47p; Limousin, 258kg at £575 = 2.23p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 276kg at £650 = 2.36p; Limousin, 304kg at £665 = 2.19p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 550kg at £940 = 1.71p; Limousin, 570kg at £1,070 = 1.88p; Limousin, 464kg at £945 = 2.04p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 484kg at £1,090 = 2.25p; Limousin, 376kg at £740 = 1.97p; Upperlands producer; Charolais, 564kg at £1,240 = 2.20p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,195 = 2.19p; Limousin, 552kg at £1,185 = 2.15p; Limousin, 540kg at £1,120 = 2.07p; Limousin, 526kg at £1,090 = 2.07p; Simmental, 576kg at £1,090 = 1.89p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 270kg at £590 = 2.19p; Charolais, 234kg at £470 = 2.01p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 362kg at £650 = 1.80p; Limousin, 348kg at £630 = 1.81p; Limousin, 318kg at £575 = 1.81p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 394kg at £860 = 2.18p; Limousin, 462kg at £875 = 1.89p; Charolais, 368kg at £735 = 2.00p; Limousin, 416kg at £865 = 2.08p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 412kg at £800 = 1.94p; Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 286kg at £635 = 2.22p; Limousin, 306kg at £810 = 2.65p; Limousin, 250kg at £600 = 2.40p; Limousin, 332kg at £865 = 2.61p; Limousin, 386kg at £740 = 1.92p and Limousin, 356kg at £685 = 1.92p.

Fat cows: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 620kg at £1,015 = 1.64p; Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 788kg at £1,145 = 1.45p; Holstein, 614kg at £485 = 0.79p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 612kg at £850 = 1.39p; Limousin, 860kg at £1,100 = 1.28p; Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 604kg at £605 = 1.00p and Limousin,626kg at £600 = 0.96p.

Sheep: A strong show of over 1,600 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, October 2018, which was met with a strong trade for both fat lambs and ewes.

An entry of over 450 cast ewes topped at £89 with many lots passing the £75 mark.

Almost 1,100 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £85.00 for two lambs at 30kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Maghera producer; 2 lambs 26kg at £82.00 = 3.15p; Maghera producer; 1lamb 27kg at £82.00 = 3.04p; Cookstown producer; 6 lambs 25.5kg at £82 = 3.22p; Tobermore producer; 31 lambs 26.8kg at £81.20 = 3.03p; Cookstown producer; 4 lambs 24kg at £81.00 = 3.38p; Upperlands producer; 5 lambs 26kg at £80 = 3.08p; Tobermore producer; 2 lambs 25.5kg at £80 = 3.14p and Kilrea producer; 11 lambs 26kg at £80.00 = 3.08p.

Mid-weight lambs: Dungiven producer; 5 lambs 23.8kg at £77.00 = 3.24p; Magherafelt producer; 3 lambs 23kg at £76.00 = 3.30p; Garvagh producer; 1 lamb 22.5kg at £76.00 = 3.78p; Swatragh producer; 15 lambs 23.4kg at £75.00 = 3.21p; Maghera producer; 17 lambs 23.3kg at £75.00 = 3.22p; Maghera producer; 8 lambs 22.5kg at £74.00 = 3.29p and Garvagh producer; 2 lambs 20kg at £72.00 = 3.60p.

Lightweight lambs: Garvagh producer; 21 lambs 17kg at £63.00 = 3.71p; Draperstown producer; 14 lambs 17.25kg at £63.20 = 3.66p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 14.5kg at £55.00 = 3.79p and Cookstown producer; 9 lambs 15kg at £49.50 = 3.30p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Drumahoe producer; 1 ewe at £89; Garvagh producer; 1 ewe at £88; Ballymoney producer; 6 ewes at £84 and Cookstown producer; 7 ewes at £80.

Payment on the day

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store Voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

October 2018 sponsor –

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.