Top price of £1,475 paid for cull cows at Markethill Mart

An entry of 135 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, January 15th continued to sell in a very strong trade.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £135 to £171 per 100 kilos for 798k Simmental at £1,365 from a Killylea farmer.

Top price £1,475 for 900k Limousin £164 from a Killylea producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £100 to £116 for 728k for £845 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Second quality friesians from £85 to £95 and the poorest types from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Killylea farmer 798k, £1,365, £171.00; Killylea farmer 900k, £1,475, £164.00; Newry farmer 654k, £1,035, £158.00; Killylea farmer 808k, £1,205, £149.00; Killylea farmer 728k, £1,025, £141.00; Newry farmer 852k, £1,195, £140.00; Killylea farmer 728k, £1,015, £139.00; Mountnorris farmer 646k, £895, £139.00 and Mountnorris farmer 654k, £895, £137.00.

Friesian cull cows

Kilkeel farmer 728k, £845, £116.00; Newry farmer 750k, £815, £109.00; Banbridge farmer 710k, £765, £108.00; Keady farmer 732k, £775, £106.00; Dungannon farmer 796k, £835, £105.00; Newry farmer 820k, £855, £104.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 640k, £655, £102.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 764k, £775, £101.00 and Keady farmer 628k, £635, £101.00.

CALVES

160 calves sold in an exceptionally good demand.

Good quality bulls sold from £240 to £300 for a four week old Aberdeen Angus.

Good quality heifers from £200 to £260 with a top of £350 for a three week Aberdeen Angus from a Crumlin farmer.

Reared bull calves to a top of £760 for a Charolais with reared heifers to £535 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £300; Belgian Blue £295; Limousin £290; Aberdeen Angus £290; Belgian Blue £285; Aberdeen Angus £270; Limousin £270; Hereford £270; Belgian Blue £270.

Heifer calves

Aberdeen Angus £350; Hereford £260; Aberdeen Angus £250; Limousin £240; Hereford £240; Limousin £230; Belgian Blue £230; Belgian Blue £230; Limousin £225.