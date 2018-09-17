Top price of £130 paid for mule ewe lambs at Plumbridge Mart

A packed ringside present at the annual mule ewe lamb sale with quality lots selling at a top price of £130 for the winning pen of 12 mule ewe lambs presented by P Gallen.

J Forbes £109, £106, £100, £99, £99, £94, £85, £85, £85, £82, £82, £81, A Patterson £114, £95, £70, D Farrell £115, £102, £95, £88, D Gillespie £70, P Gallen £130, £116, £100, £98, £98, £90, £80, M Collins £85, £84, G Monteith £78, £77, B Harkin £113, £86, S Doherty £93, £86, £79, £75, £73, D Campbell £124, £124, £110, £108, £108, £92, R Hayes £77, £71, H Devine £94, £90, £83, £73, K Lynch £97, £95, £95, £79, A Gallagher £104, £95, £74, E Robinson £88, £80, J Campbell £1,12 £90, £85 and D Taggart £84, £80, £78.

SUFFOLK EWE LAMBS

R Crawford £124, £120, £119, £116, £115, £115, £109, £103, £102, £100, £95, £91, £80 and J McKelvey £89, £82.

TEXEL CROSS EWE LAMBS

R Crawford £118, £109.

Thursday had an increased entry of store lambs that sold to a very strong trade.

STORE LAMBS

D Smyth £80.50, £77, £75, £75, £74, £70.50, B Devine £73.50, H Devine £71.50, L Devine £66.50, R Boggs £65.50, £57.50 P Nicholas £69.50, £66, D Devine £68.50, D Conway £77, £69, E Temple £70.50, J McCloskey £74, £69.50, £60, V McGarvey £75, £74, A.Sharkey £74, A McCullagh £73, £72, E Conway £70.50, £65, £65, R Farms £68, £65.50, £62, £57, A Patterson £70.50, R McKelvey £75, £71, £69.50, £61.50, £61, Atcheson £68, J McAleer £66, £61, J Donaghey £71.50, £63.50, D Baxter £75, £70, G Anderson £73.50, £68.50, £65.50, £63, M Conway £66.50, £66.50, £59, J O’Kane £75, £70, £66, B Mullan £74.50, £74, £69, K McGarvey £71, £67.50, £60, J Doherty £74, £73, £72, £69, £5, Roe Farms £74.50, £66.50, B Kerlin £66.50, J Kerlin £76, £73.50, £72.50, £67.50, J McCullagh £72.50, £68.50, £59.50, C Kildunne £67, £54, D Robinson £77, £74, S Robinson £74 and R Hill £73.50.

FAT EWES

J Smyth £75, £70, £60, D Devine £75, £73, £64, D Conway £81, E Temple £63, A Sharkey £64, E Conway £59, J McAleer £67, K McGarvey £60, £58 and W Brown £60.