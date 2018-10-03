Top price of £140 paid for ewe lambs at Armoy Mart

Just under 1,900 ewe lambs were on offer at last Saturday’s annual sale.

Top price was £140 paid to Delargy Brothers, Cushendall for a pen of Suffolk ewe lambs.

LEADING PRICES

Delargy Brothers, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk, £140, 8, £118, 12, £113, 4, £102. Brendan Blaney, Cushendall, 10 mules, £108, 11, £108, 11, £98.00, 11, £88.00. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 14 mules, £90.00, 20, £80.00, 14, £72.00. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 12 mules, £93.00. J P Black, Ballycastle, 12 mules, £90.00, 12, £78.00, 14, £70.00, 16, £72.00, 42, £70.00. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 10 Suffolk, £90.00, 20, £80.00, 18, £70.00. M Delargy, Cushendall, 12, Suffolk, £82.00, 12, £80.00. Chas Quinn, Cushendall, 10 mules, £84.00. W Sharkey, Cushendun, 8 Suffolk, £86.00, 14, £80.00. Philip McNicholl, Garvagh, 10 mules, £101. Jas McLoughlin, Carnlough, 11 Suffolk, £83.00, 11, £80.00.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.