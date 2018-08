Top price of £166 at Armoy breeding ewe sale

The annual sale of breeding ewes at Armoy Mart saw good prices for strong sheep but poorer lots were harder to sell. Top price was £166.

LEADING PRICES: Chris McKiernan, Ballymoney, 12 Tex, £166. Vincent McNeill, Ballyvoy, 18 Mules, £150. V & C McCaughan, Ballyvoy, 10 Texel’s, £144, 10, £141, 10, £139, 10, £138. J Simpson, Mosside, 8 Tex, £142, 8, £136, 8, £134, 8, £132, 8, £131. J P Black, Ballycastle, 10 Mules, £142. Frank McClure, Ballymoney, 8 Tex, £140, 6, £140. Michael Kane, Cushendall, 14 Tex, £139. D McAlister, Cushendall, 11 Mules, £135. Chris McKiernan, Ballymoney, 12 Suff, £135, 8, £131.