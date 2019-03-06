Top price of £2,250 paid for dairy stock at Markethill Mart

An entry of 20 dairy cows at Markethill on Tuesday, March 5 continued to sell in a very firm trade.

Top price of £2,250 was paid for a Red/white Holstein calved heifer from an Aghalee farmer.

The same owner received £1,980 for a calved heifer.

An Aghagallon farmer sold a calved heifer £2,150.

A Stewartstown producer sold two calved heifers at £1,800 and £1,580 and a Dungannon farmer sold two calved heifers at £1,710 and £1,650 and a Loughgall farmer received £1,790 for a calved heifer.

CULL COWS

The 120 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows from £125 to £156 per 100 kilos for a 670k Limousin at £1,045.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £95 to £112 for 800k at £895.

Second quality Friesians from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Markethill farmer 670k, £1,045, £156.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 678k, £1,005, £148.00; Warrenpoint farmer 692k, £915, £132.00; Aghalee farmer 582k, £765, £131.00; Kilkeel farmer 682k, £895, £131.00; Newry farmer 610k, £775, £127.00; Keady farmer 612k, £775, £127.00 and Loughgilly farmer 652k, £825, £127.00.

Friesian cull cows

Portadown farmer 802k, £895, £112.00; Dungannon farmer 654k, £715, £109.00; Markethill farmer 756k, £815, £108.00; Caledon farmer 772k, £825, £107.00; Banbridge farmer 674k, £705, £105.00; Stewartstown farmer 688k, £715, £104.00; Dungannon farmer 692k, £715, £103.00; Dungannon farmer 710k, £715, £100.00 and Caledon farmer 890k, £875, £98.00.

CALVES

140 dropped calves.

Good quality bull calves from £250 to £370 for a five week old blue.

Good quality heifer calves from £200 to £275 paid for a four week old Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £370; Simmental £360; Charolais £340; Belgian Blue £330; Limousin £325; Belgian Blue £320; Limousin £315; Limousin £300 and Charolais £285.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £275; Aberdeen Angus £270; Charolais £260; Shorthorn beef £250; Charolais £250; Simmental £245; Charolais £240; Aberdeen Angus £240 and Charolais £220.