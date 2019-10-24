Top price of £2000 paid for Charolais cow with bull calf at foot at Saintfield Mart

Another super entry of 615 cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart.

Outstanding demand in all sections. Top price of the day, £2000 for a Charolais cow with bull calf at foot.

A lot of quality stock on offer.

FAT CATTLE: 115 fats sold to £1376 for a 800kg Limousin cow, £172 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousin cows 800kg £172 £1376, 770kg £150 £1155, Bangor producer Limousin cows 600kg £183 £1098, 700kg £152 £1064, 640kg £157 £1004, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue cows 690kg £158 £1090, 690kg £156 £1076, 720kg £145 £1044, Dromore producer Shorthorn beef cow 780kg £131 £1021, Portaferry producer Belgian Blue cow 720kg £140 £1008, 700kg £138 £966, Dromore producer Simmental cows 820kg £120 £984, 590kg £160 £944, Killinchy producer Limousin cows 710kg £136 £965, 700kg £137 £959 and Hillsborough producer Friesian cows 810kg £110 £891, 790kg £110 £869, 710kg £120 £852, 760kg £112 £851.

BULLOCKS: 145 bullocks sold to £1265 for a 640kg Charolais (197).

Lighter sorts sold to £1060 for a 460kg Charolais (230).

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Charolais 640kg £1265, 600kg £1150, 500kg £1025, 500kg £1020, 490kg £1005, 500kg £1005, 510kg £1005, 480kg £1000, Kesh producer Charolais 560kg £1180, 540kg £1100, 460kg £1060, 500kg £1040, 510kg £1010, 490kg £1000, 440kg £970, 440kg £930, Castlewellan producer Limousins 630kg £1200, 600kg £1175, 520kg £1070, 500kg £1050, 500kg £1030, 500kg £1005, 440kg £950, Downpatrick producer Limousins 590kg £1130, 610kg £1130, 560kg £1120, 600kg £1110, 540kg £1100, 560kg £1100, 550kg £1080, 550kg £1060, 500kg £1040, 500kg £1010, 490kg £1070, Crossgar producer Charolais 490kg £1070, 550kg £1055, 490kg £1050, 500kg £1030, 450kg £1010, 500kg £1005, 500kg £995, 490kg £990, 500kg £990, 490kg £970, 490kg £960, 470kg £940, 400kg £925, 450kg £900 and Downpatrick producer Charolais 390kg £920, 410kg £905.

HEIFERS: 125 heifers sold to £1130 for a 580kg Limousin (194).

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin 580kg £1130, Downpatrick producer Limousins 600kg £1080, 580kg £1050, 550kg £1040, Downpatrick producer Charolais 590kg £1060, 490kg £930, 500kg £930, Downpatrick producer Limousins 420kg £960, 450kg £940, 420kg £900 and Saintfield producer Charolais 450kg £935, 400kg £930, 390kg £890.

SUCKLED CALVES: 60 sold to £910 for a 440kg Charolais heifer (210).

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin heifers 440kg £910, 370kg £860, Ballygowan producer Blonde d’Aquitaine heifers 450kg £900, 420kg £850, 300kg £790 an, Ballygowan producer Charolais bulls 300kg £790, 330kg £740, 290kg £735, 310kg £735, 240kg £690, 280kg £680, Charolais heifers 250kg £690, 300kg £680, 260kg £650.

SUCKLER COWS: 60 sold to a top price of £2000 for a Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf at foot.

Leading Prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais cows with Charolais calves at foot £2000, £1850, £1820, £1720, £1680, £1620, £1610, £1550, £1500 and Ballygowan producer springing cows Limousin and Belgian Blues £1520, £1500, £1460, £1390, £1360, £1310.

DROPPED CALVES: 90 drops sold to £390 for a Hereford heifer.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Hereford heifers £390, £360, £300, Crossgar producer Belgian Blue bulls £370, £350, £320, Belgian Blue heifer £350, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £320, £305, £300, Aberdeen Angus heifers £300, £285, £260 and Saintfield producer Limousin heifers £290, £260, £230.

Special sale of suckler cows sold to £1980 for a Belgian Blue heifer and £1850 for a cow.

Leading prices: Special evening sale on Friday of springing cows and heifers, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue and Limousin heifers £1980, £1880, £1800, £1730, £1700, £1680, £1650, £1600, Belgian Blue and Limousin cows second and third calvers £1850, £1730, £1680, £1660, £1600, £1580, £1570, £1550, £1530, £1500, £1480, £1450.