Top price of £500 paid for pen of sheep at Armoy Mart

Just under 3,000 Lanark ewes were on offer last Tuesday night, buyers were more cautious than last year and Brexit seemed to leave some farmers timid of paying too much for sheep.

The quality sheep still sold at top price with an outstanding pen by Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin making £500 per head.

LEADING PRICES

Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 7 hoggets, £500. Joe Dickson, Draperstown, 10, £240, 11, £230, 11, £190, 11, £180, 11, £160, 11, £150, 11, £150, 11, £140. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 11, £175, 11, £170, 10, £175, 10, £155, 10, £155, 10, £145, 10, £145, 10, £145. Blackiston Houston Estate, 10, £180, 11, £180, 11, £175, 10, £155, 10, £155, 11, £140. Martin Millar, Claudy, 12, £160, 12, £195, 12, £162, 12, £150, 12, £155, 12, £150. Eamon McKeegan, Cushendall, 10, £180, 11, £170, 10, £175, 10, £175, 11, £165, 10, £160. Harry McGilligan, Dungiven, 10, £185, 12, £155, 12, £150, 12, £150, 12, £142. A and S P McCarry, Loughguile, 15, £200. Trevor Butler, Ballycastle, 10, £235, 10, £215, 10, £210, 10, £185, 10, £175. Chas Philips, Draperstown, 10, £160, 10, £155, 12, £155, 10, £155, 10, £155. Rob McLister, Ballycastle, 10, £170, 10, £165, 10, £140. Christie McHenry, Ballycastle, 12, £165, 11, £160. Alwyn McFarland, Limavady, 10, £162, 10, £140, 10, £138, 10, £135, 12, £135, 20, £130. Robt Davison, Larne, 10, 2 year old, £172. David McNeill, Loughguile, 12, £145, 12, £138, 12, £135. P Scott, Templepatrick, 11, £170, 12, £140, 11, £130. Donal Cassley, Armoy, 11, £150.

CAST EWES

Blackiston Houston Estate, 11, £150, 11, £135, 44, £100, 10, £105, 11, £105.

Auctoneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.