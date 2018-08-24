Top price of £84 paid for fat ewes at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of 2,670 head last Wednesday night met with another fine trade.

Fat lambs were easier with difficulty getting sheep moved.

Top price was £84.00, fat ewes sold to £84.00, store lambs to £70.00 and breeding ewes sold to £160.

HOGGET EWES

S O’Mullan, Ballymena, 12 mules, £160. Chris McKiernan, Ballymoney, 8 Suffolk hogget, £156. James Christie, Ballymoney, 10 mules, £152, 10 £151. Eamon Mathews, Glenarm, 11 mules, £137, 12, £132, 12, £130. C McKiernan, Ballymoney, 8 Suffolk, £134, 2, £132. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 10 mules £130. D McIntosh, Glenariffe, 9 Texel, £128. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 10 mules, £134, 10, £128.

FAT LAMBS

M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 27kgs, £84.00. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, 27kgs, £83.00. M Maloney, Loughguile, 25kgs, £82.80. M Simpson, Bushmills, 24kgs, £82.20. Pat Quinn, Cushendall, 25kgs, £81.50. Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £81.50. D McKinley, Armoy, 24kgs, £79.00. Tom O’Kane, Martinstown, 24kgs, £79.00. John Fleck, Doagh, 23kgs, £78.50. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £78.00.

FAT EWES

Trevor Knox, Armoy, 2 Dorsets, £85.00. Ian McConaghy, Bushmills, 12 Suffolk, £77.00. John Dillon, Ballycastle, 11 crossbreds £68.00. R Todd, Ballycastle, 2 crossbreds £68.00. B W and I McConaghy, Bushmills, 7 Texel, £74.00. S McAllister, Bushmills, 6 crossbreds £78.00.

STORE LAMBS

R McDonnell, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk, £70.00. S McCambridge, Ballycastle, 40 Texel, £67.50, 22 Tex, £67.00. J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, 39 Texel, £67.00, 37, £65.50. Cath Quinn, Cushendall, 8 Texel, £66.80. V McErlain, Armoy, 50 Suffolk, £65.50. Pat McDonnell, Cushendall, 40 Suffolk, £64.50. S McCambridge, Armoy, 77 Suffolk, £65.00.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.