Top price of £90 paid for fat lambs at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of just under 500 head last Wednesday night saw a super trade for fat lambs and a top price paid of £90.00, fat ewes sold to £79.00, store lambs were a great trade selling to £76.00, breeding sheep sold to £140 for in-lamb ewes scanned with twins.

FAT LAMBS

D McBride, Ballymoney, 28kgs, £90.00. Richard McVicker, Bushmills, 27kgs, £89.00.

A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £88.00. John Thompson, Bushmills, 25kgs, £88.50. Armoy producer, 24kgs, £87.00. John Thompson, Bushmills, 25kgs, £87.00. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 25kgs Blackface, £86.00. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 24kgs, £85.00. G McEldowney, 26kgs Blackface, £85.50. Richard Smyth, 25kgs, £85.00. R McConaghie, Ballymoney, 26kgs, £88.00. W O’Kane, Ballymena, 25kgs, £87.50.

STORE LAMBS

Paul McErlain, Armoy, 21 Texel, £76.00. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 10 Texel, £70.00. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, 19 Texel, £68.80. O’Kane Brothers, Carnlough, 40 Blackface £57.00. Paul McErlain, Armoy, 7 Texel, £69.00, 10, £68.00. John Holmes, Armoy, 15 Texel, £66.00. G McEldowney, 12 Blackface £54.00.

FAT EWES

S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 39 Suffolk, £79.00. O’Kane Brothers, Carnlough, 14 Blackface, £38.00, 7 crossbreds £65.00. S McAuley, Cushendall, 12 Cheviots, £74.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.