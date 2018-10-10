Top quality calves for sale at Markethill Mart

An entry of 370 calves at Markethill Limousin calf show and sale of Thursday, October 4th attracted a very good entry of top quality calves with several sellers and buyers throughout Northern Ireland in attendance.

Male weanlings

Middleweight male calves sold to a top of £321 per 100 kilos with the champion of the show a Limousin 358k at £1,150 from Nugent Estates.

Portaferry followed by £293 per 100 kilos for 376k Limousin at £1,100 from a Downpatrick producer.

All good quality middleweight males sold from £240 to £290 per 100 kilos.

Light males sold to a top of £348 per 100 kilos for 282k Limousin at £980 for a Killylea farmer followed by £338 per 100 kilos for a 296k Limousin at £1,000 for a Poyntzpass farmer.

Heavier male calves sold from £200 to £243 for 448k Limousin at £1,090 for a Portadown farmer.

Heavy male weanlings

Portadown farmer 448k, £1,090, £243.00; Portaferry farmer 426k, £1,000, £234.00; Collone farmer 430k, £980, £227.00; Collone farmer 422k, £960, £227.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 408k, £910, £223.00; Banbridge farmer 472k, £1,040, £220.00; Cullyhanna farmer 418k, £920, £220.00 and Portaferry farmer 500k, £1,100, £220.00;

Middleweight male weanlings

Portaferry farmer 358k, £1,150, £321.00; Crossgar farmer 376k, £1,100, £293.00; Whitecross farmer 308k, £900, £292.00; POrtaferry farmer 368k, £1,060, £288.00; Armagh farmer 302k, £840, £278.00; Armagh farmer 326k, £900, £276.00; Poyntzpass farmer 352k, £970, £276.00; Killylea farmer 346k, £950, £275.00; Killylea farmer 282k, £980, £248.00; Poyntzpass farmer 296k, £1,000, £338.00; Killylea farmer 256k, £810, £316.00; Killylea farmer 244k, £760, £312.00; Newry farmer 180k, £550, £306.00; Killylea farmer 284k, £860, £303.00; Killylea farmer 268k, £800, £298.00 and Markethill farmer 272k, £810, £298.00.

Heifer weanlings

Heifer weanlings sold to a top of £444 per 100 kilos for the 1st place heifer calf 304k at £1,350 from a Killylea producer followed by £342 per 100 kilos for 304k Limousin at £1,040.

Lighter heifers to £322 per 100 kilos for 276k at £890 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Heavy weanling heifers sold from £220 to £262 per 100 kilos for a 404k Limousin at £1060.

Strong heifer weanlings

Poyntzpass farmer 404k, £1,060, £262.00; Kilkeel farmer 410k, £1,000, £244.00; Portadown farmer 444k, £1,040, £234.00; Lisnadill farmer 402k, £940, £234.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 430k, £990, £230.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 436k, £960, £220.00 and Belleek farmer 410k, £880, £215.00.

Middleweight heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 304k, £1,350, £444.00; Poyntzpass farmer 304k, £1,040, £342.00; Markethill farmer 360k, £1,000, £278; Whitecross farmer 320k, £885, £277.00; Poyntzpass farmer 308k, £820, £266.00; Annahilt farmer 332k, £880, £265.00; Poyntzpass farmer 310k, £810, £261.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 310k, £790, £255.00.

Lightweight heifer weanlings

Poyntzpass farmer 276k, £890, £322.00; Mountnorris farmer 208k, £660, £317.00; Whitecross farmer 226k, £690, £305.00; Killylea farmer 260k, £780, £300.00; Poyntzpass farmer 246k, £730, £297.00; Annahilt farmer 254k, £740, £219.00 and Armagh farmer 212k, £610, £288.00.