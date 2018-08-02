Total clearance of sheep at Raphoe

There was a larger sale of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday 30th July with a total clearance of lambs, hoggets and fat ewes.

Activity was sharp around the ring with buyers eager to purchase.

Lambs sold at: €70 to €80 for 30-36kgs, €80 to €90 for 36-41kgs, €90 to €100 for 41-43kgs, €100 to €110 for 43-52kgs, €110 to €123 for 52-65kgs

Breeding Hoggets sold from €110 to €155. Fat ewes sold from €65 to €139.

Top prices:

Ewe Lambs; 49kgs - €124, 53kgs - €134

Dry ewes - €139

Cattle sale Thursday, 2nd August 2018: Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €560 to €875 over. Beef bullocks - €860 to €995 over. Store bullocks - €520 to €805 over. Beef heifers - €535 to €905 over. Store heifers - €350 to €625 over. Dry cows - €950 to €1395 each.

There was a larger entry of cattle. A full house of customers back at the ringside saw trade greatly improved on previous weeks.

Bullocks sold to €995 over while heifers sold to €905 over. Lightweight plainer lots still remain the most difficult to sell.

Bullocks/Bulls sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg. Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg. Fat cows sold from €950/head to €1395/head

Please Note: There will be a Sheep Sale on Bank Holiday, Monday 6th August as usual with the sale commencing at 11am.

Breeding Sheep and Ram Sales will commence at Raphoe Mart each Wednesday night from 15th August 2018. Intake from 5pm and sale at 7pm.

Also for sale on Wednesday 15th August 2018 will be Pedigree Registered Belclare rams at 8pm approx.

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.