Trade continues to hold firm at Enniskillen Mart

Trade continued to hold firm at Thursday’s cattle sales at Enniskillen Mart.

Light weight bullocks selling from 212 to 265ppk for a Charolais 358kg at £980, medium weights selling from 200-245ppk for a Charolais 486kg at £1,195, heavy lots selling from 190 to 227ppk for a Charolais 514kg at £1,165 and selling up to at £1,325 per head.

BULLOCKS

Omagh producer Charolais 358kg at £950, Charolais 440kg at £1,050, Roscor producer Charolais 354kg at £890, Charolais 362kg at £900, Belcoo producer Charolais 486kg at £1,195, Limousin 572kg at £1,255, Charolais 520kg at £1,130, Kesh producer Charolais 450kg at £1,060, Derrylin producer Charolais 510kg at £1,140 and Trillick producer Charolais 518kg at £1,150.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,060 paid for a 440kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £575 to £930 for a 395kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 440kg Charolais steer at £1,060, 425kg Charolais steer at £1,000, 380kg Charolais steer at £935, 315kg Limousin bull at £835, 395kg Charolais heifer at £930, 219kg Limousin heifer at £505, Springfeild producer 269kg Charolais heifer at £670, 305kg Charolais heifer at £720, 240kg Charolais heifer at £550, 278kg Limousin heifer at £720, Belleek producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £495, 435kg Limousin heifer at £810, 221kg Limousin heifer at £515, 245kg Charolais heifer at £670, 425kg Charolais bull at £915, 311kg Charolais heifer at £700, 285kg Charolais heifer at £760, 321kg Charolais heifer at £775, 256kg Charolais heifer at £700 and Garrison producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £825, 299kg Charolais bull at £800, 350kg Charolais bull at £955, 315kg Charolais heifer at £720, Kesh producer 307kg Charolais steer at £85, 346kg Charolais heifer at £755, 304kg Limousin heifer at £770kg, 302kg Charolais bull at £800, 414kg Limousin heifer at £950, 335kg Charolais heifer at £940, 328kg Charolais bull.

CALVES

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais at £380, Irvinestown producer Charolais bull at £325, Florencecourt producer Belgian Blue bull at £305, Belgian Blue heifer at £285, Belgian Blue heifer at £295, Kinawley producer Belgian Blue bull at £320, Belgian Blue bull at £285, Trillick producer Simmental heifer at £290, Maguires bridge producer Hereford bull at £290, Lisnaskea producer Friesian bull at £78 and Fivemiletown producer Friesian bull at £80.

SUCKLER COWS

Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,530 and Lisnaskea producer springing Simmental cow at £1,410, springing Limousin cow at £1,350, springing Simmental cow at £1,100 springing Limousin cow at £1,070, springing Limousin cow at £1,060.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 185-206ppk paid for a 675kg Charolais at £1,390 and medium weights and lighter weights from 190-220ppk for a 400kg Charolais at £880.

Derrylin producer at £1,390, Charolais 615kg at £1,270, Charolais 640kg at £1,285, Tempo producer Charolais 650kg at £1,300 and Fivemiletown producer Charolais 650kg at £1,300, Charolais 560kg at £1,130, Charolais 515kg at £1,105, Charolais 520kg at £1,100.

Fat cows

Forward lots sold to 117ppk paid for a 740kg Charolais at £1365, while lighter lots sold from 100-190ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £3,660, Friesian cows from 70-123ppk for a 630kg at £780.

Bellanaleck producer Charolais 740kg at £1,365, Charolais 696kg at £1,270, Dennelly producer Charolais 6960kg at £1,220 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 770kg at £1,130.