Trade for cattle holds firm at Saintfield

There was another large entry of stock at Wednesday’s sale in Saintfield with a strong demand in all sections with trade still holding firm.

Fat cows sold to a top of £1433 for 810Kg AA £177.

Leading prices: Newtownards producer AA 810Kg £177 £1433, AA 910Kg £150 £1365, AA 1060Kg £128 £1356, Ch 1000Kg £130 £1300, AA 640Kg £197 £1260, AA 700Kg £130 £910, Crossgar producer Lim 840Kg £148 £1243, Saintfield producers Ch 780Kg £139 £1084, Lim 520Kg £180 £936, Lim 680Kg £134 £911, Lim 680Kg £134 £911, Ch 730Kg £120 £876, Crossgar producer Shb 770Kg £133 £1024, BB 820Kg £120 £984, Spk 740Kg £127 £939, Killinchy producer Lim 680Kg £145 £986, Lim 720Kg £116 £835, Annahilt producer AA 760Kg £124 £942, Cloughey producer Ch 680Kg £126 £856, Sim 660Kg £127 £838, Castlewellan producer AA 770Kg £108 £831, Lim 680Kg £115 £782.

Beef bullocks sold to a top of £1040 for 650Kg Lim £160.

Heifers sold to a top of £1340 for 490Kg Sal.

Leading prices: Dromore producer Salers 490Kg £1340, 500Kg £1320, 530Kg £1320, 470Kg £1300, 450Kg £1060, Crossgar producer Lim 500Kg £1000, Donaghadee producer AA 530Kg £940, AA 490Kg £930, AA 470Kg £880,AA 460Kg £800, AA 460Kg £750, AA 460Kg £750, Lisburn producer Her 550Kg £940, Lim 510Kg £900, Her 590Kg £890, Ch 430Kg £800, Lim 470Kg £775, Lim 430Kg £750, Lim 530Kg £740, Ballynahinch producer Her 510Kg £835,BB 480Kg £740, Downpatrick producer Lim 390Kg £800, Lim 390Kg £740, Lim 410Kg £710, Lim 350Kg £700.

Bullocks sold to a top of £1420 for 850Kg Lim.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Lim 850Kg £1420, Ch 720Kg £1380, Lim 720Kg £1305, Ch 680Kg £1300, Ch 720Kg £1300, Lim 500Kg £1140, Spk 580Kg £1040, Crossgar producers Lim 620Kg £1390, AA 610Kg £1300,Lim 450Kg £1180, BB 490Kg £1160, Lim 380Kg £920, Lisburn producer AA 610Kg £1250, AA 580Kg £1160, Ch 570Kg £1000, Kircubbin producer Lim 570Kg £1150,Lim 580Kg £1125,Lim 550Kg £1100, Lim 550Kg £1030, Portaferry producer Her 610Kg £1135, Lim 550Kg £1070, Her 590Kg £1070, Her 570Kg £1050, Lim 570Kg £1045, Lim 560Kg £1000, BB 540Kg £1000, Saintfield producers AA 560Kg £1120, AA 510Kg £1100, Ch 520Kg £1040, Lim 370Kg £900, Hillsborough producer Ch 470Kg £1100.

Springing cows sold to a top of £1880 for Lim.

Suckled calves sold to a top of £920 for 410Kg BB.

Dropped calves sold to a top of £ 450 each for Ch heifer calf & Lim bull calf.