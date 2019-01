Trade for hoggets continues to improve at Massereene Mart

Trade for all classes and weights of hoggets continued to improve at Monday’s prime sheep sales.

Lightweight hoggets selling from 390p to 440p paid for a pen of Dorsets 20kg at £88.

Heavy lots selling from £95 to £104 per head.

Cast ewes a slightly better trade selling up to £95 for a pen of Suffolks.

Prices: Doagh producer 4 hoggets 20kg at £88 = 440p. Antrim producer 20 hoggets 21kg at £90.50 = 431p. Magherafelt producer 20 hoggets 21kg at £89 = 425p. Comber producer 30 hoggets 22kg at £92.50 = 420p. Templepatrick producer 15 hoggets 23.5kg at £99 = 421p. Randalstown producer 5 hoggets 22.5kg at £94 = 418p. Islandmagee producer 5 hoggets 23kg at £96 = 417p. Randalstown producer 8 hoggets 22kg at £92 = 418p. Dundrod producer 20 hoggets 22kg at £91 = 414p. Ballycarry producer 3 hoggets 23kg at £95 = 413p. Antrim producer 30 hoggets 20kg at £82.50 = 412p. Randalstown producer 10 hoggets 22kg at £90 = 409p. Islandmagee producer 10 hoggets 25kg at £102 = 408p. Ballyclare producer 23 hoggets 21.5kg at £87 = 405p. Aghalee producer 58 hoggets 23.5kg at £94.50 = 402p. Templepatrick producer 20 hoggets 24kg at £97 = 404p. Ahoghill producer 13 hoggets 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Glenarm producer 7 hoggets 25kg at £99 = 396p. Glenarm producer 45 hoggets 24kg at £95 = 396p. Randalstown producer 4 hoggets 24kg at £95 = 396p. Carrickfergus producer 14 hoggets 21.5kg at £85 = 395p. Moira producer 7 hoggets 24kg at £94.50 = 394p. Carnlough producer 50 hoggets 25.5kg at £100 = 392p. Larne producer 2 hoggets 23kg at £90 = 391p. Ballycarry producer 6 hoggets 25kg at £97.50 = 390p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Crumlin producer 12 hoggets 27kg at £104. Dundrod producer 54 hoggets 26kg at £103. Killinchy producer 29 hoggets 26kg at £102. Antrim producer 20 hoggets 30kg at £101. Ballywalter producer 11 hoggets 29kg at £100. Kircubbin producer 25 hoggets 28kg at £100. Newtownards producer 42 hoggets 26kg at £100. Crumlin producer 41 hoggets 25.5kg at £98. Ballynahinch producer 20 hoggets 25kg at £98. Gracehill producer 5 hoggets 25kg at £97. Ballyutoag producer 18 hoggets 25kg at £97. Crumlin producer 61 hoggets 25kg at £96.50. Dundrod producer 45 hoggets 24.5kg at £96.50. Larne producer 2 hoggets 25kg at £96. Randalstown producer 20 hoggets 24.5kg at £95. Cairncastle producer 11 hoggets 24.5kg at £95. Dundrod producer 30 hoggets 24kg at £95.

CAST EWES: Ballywalter producer 4 Suffolks at £95. Cookstown producer 7 Suffolks at £90. Ballywalter producer 2 Suffolks at £87. Crumlin producer 3 Cheviot at £85. Raloo producer 3 Suffolks at £85. Larne producer 7 Charollais at £85. Antrim producer 2 Suffolks at £84. Doagh producer single Dorset at £84. Glenavy producer 3 Suffolks at £80. Ballycarry producer 10 Suffolks at £80. Comber producer 7 Mules at £80. Larne producer 7 Mules at £79. Glenarm producer 22 Blackface at £54. Rasharkin producer 17 Blackface at £50.