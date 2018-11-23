Trade holding firm for cattle at Omagh Mart

Less cattle in most sections with trade holding firm.

Bullocks

J Donnelly, Dromore 620k, £1,280, H McAnea, Castlederg 590k, £1,215; 610k, £1,215, N Curry, Claudy 550k, £1,120; 620k, £1,245, N Melaugh, Strabane 510k, £1,045, C McCarron, Ballygawley 505k, £1,060, S Daly, Greencastle 530k, £,1090, W Nixon, Donemana 645k, £1,295, S Irvine, Irvinestown 430k, £980, R Chambers, Strabane 410k, £910; 420k, £895; 395k, £865, C Conway, Greencastle 490k, £1,050, P McMenamin, Loughmacrory 465k, £990, H Colton, Dromore 490k, £1,040; 475k, £990, F W Browne, Omagh 495k, £1,035, C Ginn, Ederney 365k, £870, M Coyle, Carrickmore 350k, £780; 440k, £940; 495k, £1,025.

Heifer

C Campbell, Tattykeel 535k, £1,175, M Coyle, Carrickmore 500k, £1,010, G Wilson, Carrickmore 660k, £1,300; 655k, £1,270, T McCarroll, Eskra 405k, £950; 410k, £930; 425k, £960, A Mitchell, Drumquin 470k, £1,070, P McGurk, Kildress 445k, £9920, William Craig, Fyfin 490k, £1,055, William Ballantine, Glenhull 395k, £800, C Ginn, Ederney 440k, £940.

Fat cows

D McFadden, Mountfield 910k, £169, P Monaghan, Kesh 670k, £164, D Robinson, Irvinestown 690k, £156, S Mitchell, Drumlegagh 450k, £143, J Elliot, Castlederg 510k, £140, G Corcoran, Arvalee 500k, £139.

Friesian cows

S Mitchell, Drumlegagh 600k, £123, S Gallen, Castlederg 480k, £116, C Dunn, Donemana 730k, £116, A McCullagh, Plumbridge 740k, £103, T Patrick, Archill 750k, £100.

Dropped calves

D McClure, Beragh £390 Belgian Blue bull, W. McCreery, Fyfin £370 Belgian Blue bull, Greenbank Farms, £360 Charolais Bull, J Maguire, Trillick £355 Limousin bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £355 Belgian Blue bull; £355 Simmental bull, A Roulston, Dromore £315 Hereford bull.

Weanlings

Bogan, Fintona £730; £720 and £710 Aberdeen Angus bulls, J Curran, Dromore £670 Hereford bull, M Heagney, Teebane £630 and £575 Limousin heifers.

Sale of suckled calves

230 calves presented for the penultimate sale of the years met a firm trade, especially for lightweights Charolais calves.

Bull/bullock calves

A Armstrong, Dromore 405k, £890; 450k, £955; 410k, £850, A Mitchell, Drumquin 410k, £900; 400k, £865, Jason Smyth, Killen 410k, £885; 465k, £960; 455k, £925, P McCaffrey, Drumquin 410k, £860; 245k, £655, R Ward, Loughmacrory 305k, £820; 335k, £870; 340k, £825, R J Holmes, Dromore 310k, £820; 295k, £820, William Gamble, Donemana 335k, £875; 470k, £965, B McMenamin, Castlederg 335k, £850; 340k, £835, K McCullagh, Gortin 360k, £890; 325k, £790, G O’Neill, Ballygawley 305k, £735; 295k, £725, R Thompson, Kesh 305k, £725; 340k, £735; 270k, £620, M Johnston, Lack 350k, £800, B Todd, Greerstown 325k, £740; 360k, £790; 260k, £680, R J Weir, Ederney 355k, £765, R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart 230k, £605, P Slane, Carrickmore 265k £690; 290k £720, P. Logan, Newtownbutler 240k, £580, T O’Hagan, Eskra 275k, £660, L Cooper, Killen 245k, £620, K O’Neill, Dromore 495k, £990.

Heifer calves

Kevin O’Neill, Dromore 455k, £955; 425k, £905, William Gamble, Donemana 400k, £875; 370k, £850; 365k, £800, Jas Love, Fintona 425k, £870; 325k, £750; 335k, £770, R J Holmes, Dromore 305k, £735, R Ward, Loughmacrory 325k, £765; 330k, £770; 275k, £730, K McCullagh, Gortin 300k, £710, M Morris, Newtownstewart 330k, £770, L Cooper, Killen, 315k, £720, R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart 320k, £730, G Wilson, Carrickmore 380k, £870; 285k, £730; 290k, £715, B Todd, Greerstown 335k, £760; 255k, £665; 175k, £495, K Jefferson, Sixmilecross 320k, £735, T O’Hagan, Eskra 290k, £720, G McElroy, Dromore 285k, £690, M Mossey, Gortin 270k, £640 and £325.

Suckler cows sold to a ceiling of £1,640, paid to Paschal McConnell, Victoria Bridge for a Limousin first calver suckling a heifer calf.