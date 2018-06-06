Two 13 months old calves sell at £1,195 and £1,140 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Friday’s (June 1st) cattle trade could only be described as fantastic.

Two farmers from Clanvaraghan and Castlewellan sold 13 month old Charolais and Limousin calves at £1,195 and £1,140.

The top weanlings cleared up to and over 275 pence per kilo.

Fat cows sold to £1,005 with most around 150 pence per kilo.

Aged suckler cows sold to £910.

Store heifers cleared up to £1,235 and to 216.5p/k.

In the bullock section, £1,420 was recorded for a 640k Limousin two years old and £1,390 for 640k with 540k at £1,235 or 229p/k.

Dropped calf numbers are holding up well for June.

A Limousin bull from Ballynamagna topped the section at £400 with heifers to £315 twice for Carnew and Loughbrickland farmers.

DROPPED CALVES

Ballynamagna farmer: Limousin bull £400. Loughbrickland farmer: Limousin bull £315. Legananny farmer: Belgian Blue heifer £315 and Limousin bull £290. Carnew farmer: Limousin bull £315. Kilkeel farmer: Hereford heifer £270, £250 etc. Saintfield farmer: Limousin bull £260. Turmore farmer: Hereford bull £255, £255, £250, £240 and £240.

WEANLINGS

Castlewellan farmer: 13 months old Charolais male £1,195, 496k Shorthorn at £985. Leitrim farmer: 600k Limousin male at £1,140. Ballinran farmer: Hereford males 470k at £930 and 452k at £920, 414k at £920. Leitrim farmer: 440k at £900. Rathfriland farmer: 386k at £890. Lisburn farmer: Limousin females 413k at £815 for each of two. Mayobridge farmer: 378k at £810, 266k at £625. Banbridge farmer: 312k at £750, 228k at £500. Banbridge farmer: 292k at £805, 338k at £870, 332k at £850, 332k at £805. Kilkeel farmer: 302k at £690, 200k at £400.

HEIFERS

Grallagh farmer: 590k at £1,235, 522k at £1,015. Kilkeel farmer: 516k at £1,050. Hilltown farmer: 518k at £1,040. Corbally farmer: 526k at £990. Dysart farmer: 492k at £960, 468k at £955. Dromore farmer: 574k at £955. Ballykeel farmer: 420k at £900, 400k at £740. Poyntzpass farmer: 412k at £820, 400k at £865, 360k at £760.

FAT COWS

Rostrevor farmer: 660k at £1,005, 558k at £800. Castlewellan farmer: 568k at £900, 530k at £665. Annalong farmer: 574k at £875. Dundrum farmer: 586k at £865, 548k at £650. Newry farmer: 560k at £740, 466k at £660 etc.

BULLOCKS

Ballykeel farmer: 640k at £1,420, 640k at £1,390, 580k at £1,285, 540k at £1,235. Ballyholland farmer: 498k at £1,175, 494k at £1,130, 478k at £1,030. Rathfriland farmer: 596k at £1,105, 570k at £1,080. Dysart farmer: 550k at £1,165. Dromore farmer: 430k at £980.

Lamb prices were up by 60 pence per kilo on Tuesday evening with an average of 476 pence per kilo.

A top of 493p/k was paid for 21.9k at £108 from Annalong.

A lot of 21.4k from Tullyniskeu sold at £104 or 486 pence per kilo.

Fat ewes sold to £102 for a Killyleagh farmer.

LAMBS

Castlewellan farmer: 26k at £117. Kilkeel farmer: 26k at £113. Downpatrick farmer: 23.4k at £111.50. Ballykeel farmer: 23.7k at £111. Tullyglush farmer: 24k at £111. Downpatrick farmer: 24k at £110. Ballymartin farmer: 21.9k at£108. Loughgall farmer: 23.8k at £108. Annalong farmer: 21.9k at £108.

FAT EWES

Killyleagh farmer: £102. Aughnaskeagh farmer: £101. Cabra farmer: £98. Kilkeel farmer: £97.50. Ballynahinch farmer: £96 etc.