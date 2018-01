Very strong demand for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart

A good entry of cattle on offer sold to a very strong demand.

Fat cows: A Ferguson, Letterbratt 640kgs, £187.50; M Moore, Drumquin 660kgs, £171; F McAleer, Plumbridge 590kgs, £154, 580kgs, £144. J B A McLaughlin, Claudy 565kgs, £130, a Strabane farmer 640kgs, £127.

Bullock and bull prices: J B A McLaughlin, Claudy 615kgs, £1,250; 520kgs, £1,040; D McKinley, Grange 605kgs, £1,245, 540kgs, £1,135, 560kgs, £1,015, 530kgs £940 and £935, R Hill, Newtownstewart 550kgs, £1,185, 565kgs, £1,100. W J A Houston, Donemana 630kgs, £1,185 and £1,070, 660kgs, £1,155. Samuel Eaton, Dungiven 535kgs, £1,145. A Armstrong, Dromore 510kgs, £1095; A Hill, Glenock 580kgs, £1,145, 460kgs, £1,045, 510kgs, £1,000, 450kgs, £970, 520kgs, £985. Barry McBride, Plumbridge 550kgs, £1,170; Gary Hamilton, Castlederg 500kgs, £1,045; Peter McBride, Cranagh 505kgs, £1,085, 430kgs, £1020; F McAleer, Plumbridge 450kgs, £1,000.

Heifer prices: Barry McBride, Plumbridge 535kgs, £1,160. A Strabane farmer 550kgs, £1,090, 525kgs, £1,065 and £1,045; A Armstrong, Dromore 475kgs, £1,045 and £950, 530kgs, £1,040, F McBride, Plumbridge 475kgs, £1,055, 540kgs, £1,040, 490kgs, £1,030. S Brogan, Gortin 385kgs, £845, 400kgs, £850. G Hamilton, Castlederg 495kgs, £920.

Sheep prices: F McKenna 27.3kgs, £94; a local farmer 27.3kgs, £92.50; R Baxter 25kgs, £92; Will Cather 24.5kgs, £90; R Robb 25kgs, £89; W Taylor 25.8kgs, £89; S Brogan 23kgs, £86.80; Peter McFarland 24kgs, £86; L McFarland 22kgs, £81; D Birney 23kgs, £83.

Fat ewes: A local farmer £85 and £74; D Millar £80; W Taylor £79; R Baxter £75; W T Stronge £70.