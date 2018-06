Weanling calves £3 per kilo at Rathfriland Co-Op

A fantastic trade for just under 300 head on Friday.

125 weanlings sold to £3.00 per kilo in the best trade for week.

A 188k Limousin male sold at £560 with eight male Limousins from this Grallagh farm averaging 268p/k.

A Lisburn farmer sold two Charolais males, 306k at £865 and 292k at £825 or 282.7p/k. A Ballyroney farmer sold a 258k male at £670 or 260p/k.

Store heifers sold to £1,045 and 211p/k for a 474k at £1,000 from Legananny.

Heavy bullocks cleared up to 225p/k for a 522k Belgian Blue at £1,175 and 546k lot at £1,155 from a Bryansford farm.

Friesian bullocks sold in a good trade to £1,115 for 698k and £1,105 for a 644k lot.

Breeding Simmental bulls sold at £1,420, £1,200 and £920.

Dropped calves sold to £415 for a Belgian Blue bull from Finnis.

Heifer calves to £335 from the same farm.

DROPPED CALVES

Finnis farmer: Belgian Blue bulls £415, Belgian Blue heifers £335, £310, £310, £300 and £235. Kilkeel farmer: Hereford bulls £355, heifers £250. Ballyhollland farmer: Simmental bull £320. Seaforde farmer: Charolais bull £315. Rathfriland farmer: Belgian Blue bulls £310 and £300, heifers £280 twice. Brague farmer: Belgian Blue bull £290. Cahard farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £280.

WEANLINGS

Lisburn farmer: 306k at £865 = 282.7p/k, 292k at £825 = 282.5p/k. Grallagh farmer: 164k at £465 = 283.5p/k, 188k at £560 = 298p/k, 284k at £755 = 266p/k, 284k at £750 = 264p/k, 250k at £660 = 264p/k. Ballyroney farmer: 258k at £670 = 260p/k. Lurgan farmer: 216k at £540 = 250p/k. Tullyree farmer: 282k at £675 and 296k at £680. Poyntzpass farmer: 378k at £695.

HEIFERS

Legananny farmer: 504k at £1,045, 516k at £1,015, 474k at £1,000, 526k at £1,000, 508k at £965. Sheeptown farmer: 278k at £570, 328k at £620, 274k at £540, 214k at £415, 208k at £430. Poyntzpass farmer: 400k at £765, 420k at £750, 400k at £700, 362k at £680.

BULLOCKS

Legananny farmer: 626k at £1,240, 614k at £1,190, 550k at £1,140. Mayobridge farmer: 614k at £1,190, 570k at £1,100, 556k at £1,045, 522k at £1,010. Bryansford farmer: 522k at £1,175, 546k at £1,155, 552k at £1,080, 564k at £1,130. Rathfriland farmer: 738k at £1,420, 666k at £1,200. Annalong farmer: 368k at £780. Ballykeel farmer: 522k at £1,040, 498k at £1,000, 490k at £940.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS: 690k at £1,115, 644k at £1,105, 616k at £984, 582k at £880, 512k at £825, 514k at £700, 470k at £670.

A similar trade to last week saw lambs top at £110 for 26k from Annalong. The top 10 lots sold from £100 to £110. 204 fat ewes cleared up to £105 for two lots ie eight from Mayobridge and two from Edenagarry.

LAMBS

Main trade was from 430p/k to 440p/k with 21.5k at £94 from Ballyward. Killyleagh farmer: 22.5k at £98.50. Ballynahinch farmer: 22.5k at £98. Portaferry farmer: 22.5k at £97.50. Loughorne farmer: 21.8k at £94. Katesbridge farmer: 22.5k at £97. Banbridge farmer: 25.4k at £105. Gilford farmer: 25.5k at £105. Banbridge farmer: 24.5k at £104. Ballybrick farmer: 23.7k at £101.50.

FAT EWES

Mayobridge farmer: 8 at £105. Edenagarry farmer: 2 at £105. Hilltown farmer: 7 at £99 and 7 at £97. Katesbridge farmer: 4 at £97. Dromara farmer: 17k at £96. Kilcoo farmer: 2 at £93 etc.