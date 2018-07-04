Weanling calves sell to £1,145 at Rathfriland Co-Op

There were 307 head sold on Friday (June 29th)with quality cattle a good trade.

Lighter stores and plainer stock were an easier trade.

110 weanlings sold to £1145 for a 430k Charolais male, £715 over its weight, from Downpatrick (262p/k).

16 Charolais males and females from this farm saw 380k at £900 or 237p/k, 298k at £790 or 265p/k, 310k at £815 or 263p/k, 330k at £840 or 255p/k.

Bullocks cleared up to £,1100 for a 534k Charolais.

Friesians bullocks sold to £975 for 580k.

Suckler cows sold to £1,400, breeding bulls to £1,180 and fat cows to £990 for 660k.

Young sturks in the dropped calf section sold to £450 for a Limousin bull from Leapoges.

Young calves sold to £365 for a Hillsborough farmer.

DROPPED CALVES

Leapoges farmer: £450. Seaforde farmer: £365. Hillsborough farmer: £345, £335 and £310. Clough farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £310. Brague farmer: Belgian Blue bull £290. Loughbrickland farmer: Limousin bull £280. Seaforde farmer: Limousin bull £280, Limousin heifers £250 and £210.

WEANLINGS

Downpatrick farmer: 16 Charolais 430k at £1,145, 364k at £835, 330k at £840, 374k at £830, 382k at £820, 410k at £830, 298k at £790. Annalong farmer: 424k at £860, 400k at £840, 388k at £760. Leitrim farmer: 406k at £835, 420k at £820, 404k at £800, 404k at £790 etc. Sheeptown farmer: 272k at £655. Katesbridge farmer: 286k at £580.

BULLOCKS

Rathfriland farmer: 534k at £1,100, 456k at £1,040. Kilkeel farmer: 464k at £1,000, 500k at £990, 454k at £960, 466k at £925, 478k at £910. Dromara farmer: 306k at £660, 280k at £520, 350k at £600.

Friesian bullocks: 622k at £1,045, 560k at £970, 580k at £975, 578k at £860, 644k at £925, 598k at £860, 317k at £500, 288k at £450 etc.

1,300 sheep on Tuesday evening saw 1,000 lambs sell to £96 with a consistent but slightly easier trade.

However, there were more lighter lambs in the entry.

300 fat ewes were a great trade to a top of £107 for a Ballynahinch farmer.

LAMBS

Poyntzpass farmer: 29k at £96. Ballyroney farmer: 27.4k at £95. Ballymacarn farmer: 25.9k at £95. Ballynahinch farmer: 27k at £95. Kilcoo farmer: 24k at £94. Ballynafern farmer: 24.2k at £94. Katesbridge farmer: 24.3k at £94. Dromara farmer: 25k at £94. Tanvalley farmer: 24k at £94. Annalong farmer: 21.8k at £86.

FAT EWES

Ballynahinch farmer: £107. Bryansford farmer: £100. Gransha farmer: £99. Downpatrick farmer: £92. Hilltown farmer: £90. Cullion farmer: £90. Lurgan farmer: £98. Cullion farmer: £87. Grallagh farmer: £85. Drumlough farmer: £85.