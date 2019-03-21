Weanling calves sell to £1,215 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A great trade for the good quality stock on Friday.

A Kilkeel farmer sold three weanlings at £1,215, £1,075 and £1,010 all of which were under one year old.

Store heifers cleared up to £1,110, £1,005 and £1,000 from Ballymageough.

Fat cows sold to £1,120 for an 840k lot from Carnew followed by £1,020 for 744k.

Bullocks cleared up to £1,190 for 644k from Kilkeel.

Friesian bullocks sold to £1,000 for a 620k lot from Lurgan.

A Kilkeel farmer sold Friesians to £960.

Dropped calves to £305 for a Simmental bull from Newry.

DROPPED CALVES

Newry farmer: Simmental bulls £305 and £255. Aghaderg farmer: Belgian Blue bull £280. Dromore farmer: Simmental bulls £275, £255 and £245. Crossmaglen farmer: Simmental bull £270. Legananny farmer: Belgian Blue bull £270. Rathfriland farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £260. Somerville farms: Belgian Blue bull £260. Shanrod farmer: Friesian bull £255. Turmore farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £255. Ballykeel farmer: Hereford bulls £220 and £215.

WEANLINGS

Corbet farmer: 212k at £480, 268k at £540, 264k at £530. Kilcoo farmer: 358k at £775, 272k at £620, 256k at £585 and 250k at £565. Dromore farmer: 274k at £565. Hilltown farmer: 166k at £350. Somerville farms: 266k at £625. Aghrim farmer: 688k at £1215, 552k at £1075, 588k at £1010, 520k at £960. Newry farmer: 438k at £870 and 530k at £840. Edengo farmer: 320k at £625, 380k at £730. Annaclone farmer: 280k at £610, 320k at £600.

HEIFERS

Ballymageough farmer: 694k at £1,110, 582k at £1,005, 596k at £1,000. Banbridge farmer: 576k at £955, 584k at £885, 562k at £860. Tanvalley farmer: 550k at £880, 530k at £825.

FAT COWS

Carnew farmer: 842k at £1,120, 744k at £1,020, 822k at £670.

BULLOCKS

Ballymageough farmer: 644k at £1,190, 656k at £1,100, 574k at £1,035, 610k at £1,020, 562k at £1,000. Aughnahooey farmer: 690k at £1,000. Lurgan farmer: 542k at £1,000. Somerville farms: 294k at £635, 266k at £625, 288k at £570, 290k at £550, 216k at £500.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS

Lurgan farmer: 628k at £1,000, 542k at £1,000, 530k at £950, 470k at £900. Aughnahooey farmer: 414k at £680, 388k at £580, 394k at £535. Leitrim farmer: 680k at £960, 672k at £955, 696k at £930, 660k at £890.

There was an improved trade for sheep on Tuesday evening.

Heavy hoggets from Garvaghy sold to £97 followed by a Kilcoo farmer at £96. 173 fat ewes also improved in price to £100 for a Banbridge producer.

Ewes with milk sold from £142 to a top of £150 for a Begney farmer.

A large entry of ewes with lambs at foot saw a Ballynahinch farmer reach £162, £160 twice etc.

Springing ewes sold from £118 to £150.

HOGGETS

Garvaghy farmer: 39k at £97. Kilcoo farmer: 28.7k at £96. Banbridge farmer: 28k at £95. Kilkeel farmer: 35.4k at £95. Dromore farmer: 25.4k at £95. Moyadd farmer: 29k at £95. Katesbridge farmer: 30k at £95. Ballywillwill farmer: 29.5k at £94.50. Kilkeel farmer: 27.8k at £94.50. Katesbridge farmer: 25.7k at £92. Dromore farmer: 21.5k at £85.

FAT EWES

Garvaghy farmer: £100. Katesbridge farmer: £94. Teirkelly farmer: £90. Kilkeel farmer: £90. Lisnacreevy farmer: £85.

Five lots of ewes at £80 each.

EWES WITH LAMBS

Ballynahinch farmer: £162, £160, £150 and £140. Dromara farmer: £160.